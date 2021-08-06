FAIRMONT — The Fairmont Senior High cross country team has not gotten a break.
With their season running deep into June, and the offseason live period picking up quickly after, the Polar Bears have not gotten the typical rest and relaxation envisioned for an offseason.
“It’s sort of been one continuous season for these guys,” Fairmont Senior cross country coach Dayton McVicker said during a Thursday morning practice.
McVicker’s team is composed of nine runners — one freshman, five juniors and three seniors. Those figures alone could give the impression that the Polar Bears are laden with experience, but only four have run cross country in high school before.
The upcoming season will serve as a clean slate for Fairmont Senior, who start their season Aug. 21, taking part in the August Classic at St. Marys. Coming off a successful campaign headlined by then-senior Logan Zuchelli’s record-breaking state meet performance, the Polar Bears are waiting to see who will step up this year and fill the void.
“We lost three of our top four guys to graduation last year,” McVicker said. “A lot of these guys are going to be scoring and contributing for the first time, but I think they’re up to the task.
“We don’t have that one person out front. It’s more of a bunch of people jockeying for the top spot, so I’m really looking forward to seeing how they mesh and who steps up come race day.”
During meets, depth can be a greater strength than a single dominant competitor. In an example of a team only being as strong as their weakest link, McVicker told the story of Fairmont Senior’s victory over the Winfield Generals in 2018. Winfield’s first four runners out of five finished in the same time it took for two Polar Bears to finish. But Fairmont Senior’s third, fourth and fifth members finished before the General’s fifth, and McVicker’s squad placed higher when the smoke had cleared and all the times were added up.
This iteration of the Polar Bears might go through their season without a standout performer like the ones they’ve counted among themselves in years past. So far this offseason, though, that has been a positive, with every runner pushing each other to be better than the day before.
“This is the closest a team’s been in a long time with our skill levels and our times,” Junior runner Devon Lemon said. “We’re all really close. We’ve had four different people lead workouts this year, it’s never been like that. Last year it was always one guy that won every single workout, every single race. It’s definitely different this year.”
Lemon and teammate Griffin Thomas are two of the four members of the team who have experience running cross country, and though many of their teammates are new to the sport, the pair are already seeing growth from the newcomers.
“I’m really excited for the new guys,” Lemon said. “They’re progressing really fast, a lot faster than me or [Thomas] both did. I’m looking forward to the future.”
“We’re trying to get them prepared to do what we need to do to win,” Thomas said.
“Of course it’s hard to tell right now, but I have hope for a really good season.”
The rapid rise of some of the inexperienced upperclassmen are also giving McVicker cause for congratulations, and also, it seems, some slight regret.
“You have someone like a senior coming out, Jacob Angelo, who’s never run before,” McVicker said. “But he came out for track last spring and he’s super talented and he’s developing very quickly. It’s one of those things where you say ‘Man, I wish I had him for more than just a year.’”
Students joining the cross country team as a junior or senior is by no means a rarity. McVicker has grown to not expect big freshman classes, and instead has found that students often come to cross country later in their high school careers, after making friends with cross country athletes, or gaining interest in a different track sport and finding their way to the team that way.
“It’s not uncommon because cross country is not the most popular sport in school,” McVicker said. “Never has been, never will be.”
“It’s become a traditional route, to get them as upperclassmen.”
While many sports are no strangers to freshmen sensations — players who step onto the field or the court as a 14 or 15-year-old and instantly contribute — McVicker says that is very rarely the case for boys cross country. In a sport heavily reliant on physical maturity, getting athletes in their junior or senior year might not be the worst thing for a cross country program.
“Usually we’re always relying on upperclassmen in this sport, on the guys side at least,” McVicker said. “If you look at a 14-year-old guy and a 18-year-old, usually the 18 year old’s going to win on the guys side. They develop slower than the girls team does. We’ve had girls in the state be champions as freshmen, but there’s only been one state champion ever on the boys side in any class as a freshman.”
That champion was Fairmont Senior’s own David Ciarolla in 2005.
Even as the team is buoyed by upperclassmen stepping onto the track for the first time, the more experienced runners are adopting leadership roles among the squad.
“I like to try and give advice and lead by example,” Lemon said, “finish out workouts well, and just put in effort every day.”
Less than two weeks away from their first meet, the Polar Bears will look to keep growing as a unit and ensure that every link in their chain is rock solid.
“We have three juniors right now who came in as freshmen and they weren’t relied on their first year,” McVicker said. “We had upperclassmen that we focused on and they kind of had training wheels for the first couple years. Now it’s their time to step up and they’re all ready to do it.”
“All the juniors who were waiting their turn are excited to hopefully do what those past seniors have done and pick up where they left off.”
