FAIRMONT — The energy was exactly as was to be expected Thursday night in the Fairmont Field House.
The stands were packed with students and fans to watch the No. 1-ranked Fairmont Senior Polar Bears (15-1) take on the No. 2-ranked North Marion Huskies (15-2). There was never a quiet moment throughout the whole night, and the play on the floor matched that intensity.
Dives into the other team’s benches for loose balls, some jawing between players, and bodies on the floor for every loose ball characterized the night. In a battle of two of the finest teams in Class-AAA, Fairmont Senior proved to be the more physical team on Thursday, and with that edge came a 70-60 victory.
Fairmont Senior’s Marley Washenitz scored 30 in the win, along with totaling 12 rebounds, three assists, and eight steals. For North, Olivia Toland put in 23 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals.
North opened the game up with a quick 4-0 start, pressuring the Bears and creating steals and easy scores. Fairmont Senior had five turnovers by the 6:00 mark of the first quarter.
North’s press did not maintain its effectiveness, as the Polar Bears started capitalizing on two-on-ones after advancing the ball past the press. Fairmont Senior led 14-12 after one quarter. The Bears shot 6-12 from the field in the first but had eight turnovers. North shot 4-13 and had seven turnovers.
Meredith Maier and Katlyn Carson each scored baskets inside to open the second quarter. Maier took the game into her own hands in the second, getting to the line six times in the quarter.
A lot of Fairmont’s chances came off offensive rebounds, as the Bears were fighting for every miss and overpowering the Huskies. Fairmont Senior’s physicality wore on North throughout the contest, and the Bears tallied 12 offensive rebounds and many more tips out of bounds off misses that kept Fairmont with possession.
“Play good D, layups are the key,” Fairmont Senior head coach Corey Hines said. “Playing good defense, you want those to create layup opportunities, you want to create transition. But you also got to rebound to create transition. You don’t want to give a good team three or four attempts, because they’re going to score. I thought it was a group effort on the glass.”
Fairmont maintained their lead, 31-22 into the locker rooms. They held North to 10 points in the second, and Maier got eight of her 17 in the quarter.
It was the Polar Bears who were the aggressors from the second quarter onward, as their pressure in the backcourt forced a lot of turnovers.10-0 run end 3rd quarter
“Some things defensively, we did real well,” Hines said. “Sped them up a little bit, and even some of the layup attempts they did have, we were making it difficult. I thought that was one of the keys to our success, being able to speed them up. They missed some layups, shots that they probably normally make, but our defensive intensity turned up that quarter and it helped us.
“In that game, you’ve got to kind of pick your moments, especially against a good team. We knew there was a couple times we had them rattled a little bit. Sometimes what you want to do if they’re relaxed, try to make them uncomfortable a little bit, and I thought we did a good job of changing, going in and out [of our press] today. I thought our kids responded, and we were able to attack their backside.”
Both teams never quit for an instant, and 28 Huskies turnovers and 22 Polar Bears turnovers was a result.
Fairmont Senior’s defense walled up inside to start the second half, and North did not make their first field goal until Olivia Toland slashed in for a layup with 4:19 to play in the third. The Bears led 35-28 after Toland’s make. Toland made or assisted 12 of North’s 14 points in the third quarter.
Fairmont Senior went on a 10-0 run to close the third and went into the final frame with a healthy 51-34 lead.
North had spurts in the fourth that brought them back into the game. Adryan Stemple and Emma Freels each made 3’s to bring the Huskies within 12, 58-45 with 4:23 to play.
Fairmont Senior was in the bonus from 2:21 onward. Olivia Toland put in two straight baskets after that point but the Bears kept their lead by getting fouled and going to the line on four straight possessions. Freels hit another three with 1:23 to play that made it a 66-58 ballgame, but Washenitz’ eighth steal and assist to Laynie Beresford with 20 seconds to play made it 70-58 and sealed the game.
Meredith Maier finished with 17 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, and seven blocks. Reagan Blasher had 11, Laynie Beresford finished with eight and Emily Starn finished with four.
For North Marion, Freels finished with 13, four rebounds, three assists and two steals. Katlyn Carson had seven, three rebounds, and three steals. Savannah Walls had six, Kennedy Beaty had four, Adryan Stemple had five, and Addie Elliott had two.
“They’re a great team,” Hines said of North Marion. “Mike [Parrish] has excellent programs, this is one of those games that’s always going to be competitive when you have Fairmont Senior and North Marion.
“You always want those challenges but our ultimate goal is to do the same thing in Charleston. We pretty much expect that team [North], they’re going to be there. We enjoy this victory being celebrated tonight but it’s back to work tomorrow.”
