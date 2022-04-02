FAIRMONT — Much is made of a player or team's performance in the fourth quarter, in the clutch moments, but the plays made in the early-goings can be just as important.
It was a great start — and great all-around day from goalie Joey Richmond — that boosted the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears to a 8-7 win over the Morgantown Mohigans on Saturday. The Bears jumped out to a 3-0 lead after the first quarter, giving them the cushion they needed to pull through in the end despite a barrage of late-game goals by the Mohigans.
Fairmont Senior out-shot Morgantown 36 to 32, and Richmond's 19 saves were a major difference for the Polar Bears. Richmond helped preserve a one-goal lead in the final 10 minutes of the match, with six saves in that time, none of which were routine. Richmond used his stick and his feet to make those pivotal half-dozen saves in what was a banner day for the sophomore.
"It was his best performance to date," Fairmont Senior head coach Tony Stingo said. "Joey Richmond did a great job for us today. He had a rough game last Thursday against Wheeling Central, and I'm very proud of him for bouncing back in what was probably his greatest performance to date."
Fairmont Senior looked like the faster, more energized team at the game's onset, dominating possession for the first quarter of play. The Polar Bears looked like they were feeling good on their home field, attempting some trick shots early, including a behind-the-back shot that was just wide.
Going into Saturday, Stingo had a feeling his team would come out strong.
"We had a nice early-morning shoot around today, everybody's spirits were up," Stingo said. "Everybody was working hard this morning. So I knew when we came in we would at least play with energy, and it really held out throughout the game."
It was a more fundamental attempt by Josiah Smith that opened up scoring on Saturday, as the senior duped the defense by faking a shot high before delivering a strike down low to give the Polar Bears a 1-0 lead with 5:30 to play in the first.
Morgantown gained possession briefly in a man-up situation, but shortly after the Polar Bears were returned to full strength, Fairmont Senior got back in the driver's seat and Dom Stingo struck for his first of four goals, putting his team ahead 2-0 with 2:27 on the clock.
A beautiful pin-ball sequence allowed Stingo to feed to Hunter Bragg for a worm-burner with just seven seconds left in the quarter — 3-0 Polar Bears. Fairmont Senior was moving and freely sharing the ball throughout the period, and good results followed.
"We needed to posses the ball against a team like Morgantown," Stingo said. "It was a really huge deal and a really big point of growth for our offense."
Fairmont Senior was down two men early in the second quarter, and with Morgantown having no trouble keeping possession with their numbers advantage, for a nearly two-minute stretch the Polar Bears' defense was tested for the first time. They held out, with the backline of Noah Clifton, Jace Dalton and Jackson Morgan exhibiting active sticks and a lot of hustle to keep Morgantown off the scoreboard.
Manning the goal post for that defense, Richmond racked up 11 saves in the first half, but the Mohigans did eventually break through, with Preston Harman putting Morgantown on the board with 5:48 to play.
Not 20 seconds had passed, however, before the Polar Bears struck back. Bragg scored his second goal of the day, fielding a nearly 20-yard pass from Landon Black before cashing in on the shot.
Stingo snuck a shot in the corner of the goal from long-range to give Fairmont Senior their biggest lead they would have all day, up 5-1 with under five minutes in the half.
Henryk Acker scored for Morgantown to bring the score to 5-2 by halftime. The Mohigans had a shot on goal at the buzzer, but as was the case for most of the night, Richmond was there to turn it away, recording his 11th save just before the break.
In the second half, and even in the second quarter to a lesser degree, Fairmont Senior's possession advantage waned. The Mohigans were on offense more and more as the game wore on, and where once Fairmont Senior was piling on the points, in the second half the two teams were going shot-for-shot.
Morgantown's Jack Grushecky lofted a high pass over several outstretched Fairmont sticks to Harman for an in-close goal to bring the score to 5-3 with 9:11 to play in the third.
Dom Stingo took matters into his own hands next, beating multiple defenders to get deep in Mohigan territory before finishing with a flourish, spinning off a defender to square up to the goal and deliver a strike, 6-3 Polar Bears. Harman would answer two minutes later to make it 6-4 with 4:59 on the clock.
At the start of the fourth quarter, Morgantown showed off their own ball-movement, zipping the ball around the perimeter before finding a shot from a tight-angle for Wyatt Kozel to cut the deficit to one goal, 6-5.
The Mohigans were dominating the ball by this point, with the ball seldom leaving Fairmont Senior's side of the field. The Polar Bears struggled to clear the ball, and Morgantown was winning every faceoff — literally. The Mohigans won all five faceoffs in the fourth quarter after losing seven of the 12 throughout the first three.
The Mohigans got perhaps their best look at the goal with 10:30 to play in the game, with the defense parting for a split second, and Harman getting a wide-open straightaway look at the goal, to which he sent a laser through. But Richmond plucked it out of midair, the first of the six clutch-time saves for the sophomore.
He'd snag another fastball a minute later, and while the Polar Bears' defense was playing hard, they just couldn't clear the ball and get their offense a chance — until, that is, a scrum for the ball moved all the way to midfield, where Dom Stingo eventually came up with it, and didn't hesitate to send in another goal from long range, this one one-hopping in front of the goalie and into the back of the net. The shot gave the Polar Bears a 7-5 lead and a bit of breathing room.
Morgantown was back on the offensive again however, and doubly as aggressive with time not on their side. Richmond pulled out four more saves over the next two minutes, including kicking a shot away that would've otherwise found the back of the net. Maddox Sliger eventually cleared the ball to Smith, who helped set up Bragg to score and record the hat-trick, with the Polar Bears blazing ahead 8-5 with under five minutes to play.
Morgantown's desperate offense had a bit of misfortune from there, with two shots bouncing off the goal post. The break-through for the Mohigans came too little too late, with Acker and Harman each scoring within the final minute, but falling one goal short by the time the final buzzer sounded, 8-7.
A gutsy win for the Polar Bears moved them to 4-1, while the Mohigans fell to 3-2. After receiving their first loss of the season, the game was a good bounce-back for Fairmont Senior.
"I was under the impression we were growing, our IQ was growing, we were coming together and getting better," Stingo said. "Then we hit a roadblock against Wheeling Central and we really didn't play the brand of lacrosse that we're able to play.
"But I was real proud of our guys in the locker room afterwards and the locker room this morning — they took ownership of that loss, they took it personally, and I think that we're back on track and ready to play some good lacrosse moving forward."
