WESTON – Opening the season on the road, the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears visited the Lewis County Minutemen Friday night for the first week of high school football.
Fairmont Senior took care of business as it hoped to, shutting out Lewis County to the tune of 42-0.
“We had to come out first game of the season and show West Virginia the Bears are back,” Senior running back Dylan Ours said. “We’re coming back, we’re playing football, we’re ready to go. We got a mission this whole year, every single game that we come out, we’re playing to win.”
And play to win the Polar Bears did.
The scoring tirade against Lewis County started when Ours pushed the ball in from a yard out with 8:35 in the first quarter. Junior kicker Cam Peschl hit the extra point to start his perfect game of converting every extra point attempt.
Ours followed up the rushing touchdown with a punt return touchdown of 65 yards, giving Fairmont Senior a 14-0 with 6:13 left in the first, just about halfway through the quarter.
Junior quarterback Brody Whitehair continued the scoring by completing a 24-yard touchdown pass to senior receiver Gavin Michael. The point after touchdown meant Fairmont Senior lead 21-0 at 10:54 remaining in the first half.
With just over a minute left before halftime, junior defensive back Damani Johnson intercepted a pass from Lewis County’s Bryant Zielinski and returned it 64 yards for the pick-six. The Polar Bears entered halftime up 28-0.
Even with the big lead, Fairmont Senior Head Coach Nick Bartic didn’t want to step off the gas.
“We’ve been in situations before where we’ve had big leads at halftime and then the games got tight,” Bartic said. “We knew we had to come out with a lot of intensity to finish the game off and especially have a solid third quarter.”
Following this game plan of pedal to the metal, Ours scored another one-yard rushing touchdown with 6:46 in the third, extending Fairmont Senior’s lead 35-0.
Ours’ third touchdown on the day was the last scored by the Polar Bears’ starters, but not the team as a whole. Junior running back Chris Wilson put on the running clock with his nine-yard rushing touchdown 5:41 before the game ended, providing the final score of 42-0.
Scoring three rushing touchdowns, a passing touchdown, a defensive touchdown and a special teams touchdown, Bartic felt good about seeing his team reach the end zone in so many different ways.
“It’s good to see the different ways of scoring,” Bartic said. “Especially in the first game, you try to rep all the different scenarios, and typically, they don’t always occur. I felt like all three phases our guys were competent in what they’re supposed to be doing.”
Ours finished the night with three touchdowns, but he struggled to move the ball at times. He garnered 31 yards on seven rushes and 16 receiving yards on one reception.
“I think we can run the ball better, being both ways with the running backs and the line,” Ours said. “I think we can get a little bit more polished, and running backs can see a little bit more, look at the openings and get more touchdowns.”
Whitehair completed eight passes on 13 attempts for 189 yards, a touchdown and an interception that occurred just before halftime in a Hail Mary attempt for more points. He also had 46 rushing yards on six carries.
Junior receiver Cannon Dinger made splashes on both sides of the ball, hauling in four receptions for 78 yards and nabbed an interception off of Zielinski in the second quarter.
“I feel like I played pretty good,” Dinger said. “And I feel like I have a lot more picks to come and a lot more catches too.”
While the Minutemen got shutout, there were some bright spots for Lewis County. Senior running back Brayden Carder finished the game with 128 rushing yards on 20 attempts. Bartic credited Lewis County for its strong running game.
“They’ve kept their offensive line, they’ve got a lot of size,” Bartic said. “They use that to their advantage, and they have a big running back. They had a couple of lengthy drives, and we were fortunate early to make stops, so we had a bend don’t break style there in the first half.”
Coming off the victory, Fairmont Senior hosts Robert C. Byrd in the “Pepperoni Bowl,” as Bartic calls it, for the Polar Bears home opener Aug. 31 at 7 p.m. at East-West Stadium in Fairmont.
