FAIRMONT — Rain is hardly golfing weather, but over the past few days, Fairmont Senior and East Fairmont high schools have played through plenty of precipitation.
The golf squads of East Fairmont, Fairmont Senior, and Phillip Barbour came out to the Apple Valley Golf Course Tuesday afternoon, as the Polar Bears ended the rain-filled day on top, with East Fairmont and Phillip Barbour striking a tie for second place.
The teams took to the course around 3:30 p.m. and were immediately met with showers that persisted until shortly after 5 p.m. The team’s top four scores were selected to count towards the final. Fairmont Senior’s collective score was 185, while the Bees and the Colts both shot 197 as a group.
For the Polar Bears, Logan Huffman shot 41 on the par-38 course. Landen Barkley shot 45, Landon Rowan shot 49 and Alex Wade shot 50.
East Fairmont’s Traijon Cather led the Bees, scoring a 46. Tanner Bartholow shot 48, Jacob Laya shot 49, and Blake Hunt shot 54.
Phillip Barbour’s Mason Halfin matched Huffman with a 41 on his scorecard. Brayden Cole shot 45, Alfred Isch shot 55, and Sara simon shot 56 to round out the Colt’s score.
Huffman and Halfin were co-medalists on Tuesday with their matching scores of 41. Huffman shot the lowest on Fairmont Senior in their match the day before, a fourth-place finish at the Fairmont Field Club.
“We definitely had an improvement from yesterday,” Fairmont Senior head golf coach Luke Corley said. “We’re still seeing high scores in some spots and some players can still play up to their potential. But right now we did better than we did yesterday, and as long as we continue on this trajectory I think we’ll be fine by the end of the season.”
As for East Fairmont, Bees head coach Bill Malone called his team’s outing “a tough opening match.” The contest was originally scheduled to be held Aug. 12, but had to be rescheduled for Tuesday after a heat advisory.
“We just have to work harder at our skills,” Malone said. “And they’re different. Some of us need to be better chippers, and some of us need to be better putters. Those are just things we’re going to work on.”
After back-to-back matches affected by poor weather, Coach Corley’s crew are getting very used to the additional challenge.
“It was a rough start, just like it was yesterday with all the rain,” Corley said. “We overcame it — we kind of had some experience from yesterday, the greens were real slow, and they were rolling the same speed today. So I think it helped us out in that aspect.”
The inclement weather may not be over quite yet, but the Bees are hoping that the rain lets up enough for them to play Grafton on Wednesday. As for Fairmont Senior, their next outing is at Bel Meadow against Lincoln on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.