FAIRMONT — The Fairmont Senior Polar Bears brought their regular season slate of games to a close Saturday, as they head into postseason play 18-3 after a convincing 70-49 victory over the Charleston Catholic Irish.
The Bears got double-doubles from each of Zycheus Dobbs and DeSean Goode. Dobbs finished with 13 points, 12 assists and six rebounds, while Goode totaled 20 points, 14 rebounds, and three assists.
Fairmont Senior held their opponents to around 10 points in three of Saturday's four quarters of play— the Irish scored nine in the first, 11 in the second, and 12 in the fourth. Charleston struggled to separate off the dribble or around screens as the Polar Bears defense held the Irish to 36.5% shooting from the field.
The Bears did not turn their opponents over as much as in games past, registering four steals as a team, but they didn't allow any easy shots, they didn't allow a great number of free-throws— Charleston Catholic shot 10-16 on the game— and just as important was that Fairmont Senior did not turn the ball over much themselves, with eight team turnovers.
While Fairmont Senior might not have fouled much on Irish shots, they did foul plenty in other ways. Charleston Catholic got in the bonus in both halves, as the Bears committed eight fouls in the first half and seven in the second. Luckily Fairmont Senior didn't pay too dearly on Saturday, as the Irish shot just 1-3 on bonus free-throws. Still, it was the only black mark on an otherwise complete defensive performance.
"Fouls kill your momentum," Fairmont Senior head coach David Retton said. "When you foul, it kills the timing, it kills the flow of the game. It takes away all the work you're doing. A foul is simply a mistake. We don't want to foul. I thought in the second half we did a better job."
On the offensive end, it was the Zycheus Dobbs show for the first 16 minutes. Dobbs dished eight assists in the first half, hitting roll-men on high-screen actions, and breaking down the defense on drives to dump it off underneath or kick it out to the 3-point line. Fairmont Senior went 4-7 from 3 in the first quarter, with all four makes coming off Dobbs assists.
Dobbs injured his ankle in January, an injury he is still working through, but it was hard to tell on Saturday.
"His court vision was very good today," Retton said. "He found the open man, he was very aggressive with the ball, and his ankle is getting better. He's a kid, doesn't say anything about his ankle. Has been playing on an injured ankle— actually he's been playing on two injured ankles. Playing through that, he's been really really good, fighting through that. Today, he had a very good floor game."
While Dobbs was the prime passer for the Bears against Charleston Catholic, it was DeSean Goode who took up the scoring duties. The junior got an incredibly efficient 20 points on 8-9 shooting from the field and 4-4 shooting from the line.
Playing as the lone big with Eric Smith out with an injury he suffered last week at Notre Dame, Goode impressed with his court awareness and decision-making down low.
"What I liked in the second half was he was very active in going to open spots in the defense," Retton said. "He was active in the post, he was demanding the ball, and that's huge. What I say to DeSean— we want you to find the opening, and let us let the ball find you. Our guys, we're getting better at finding the open guy. Big performance from those two guys [Goode and Dobbs], and we had a team performance in regards to our defense and how we shared the ball. It was a very good performance for us."
The recipient of a number of dump-offs from Dobbs, Goode was complimentary of his sophomore teammate.
"[Dobbs]' a good playmaker," he said. "He gets me a lot of my points, usually if he drives and they help, he just dishes it to me and he expects me to finish it. Same with him, if he drives and they don't help, I expect him to finish the layup."
The entire Polar Bears team couldn't do much wrong Saturday, with Fairmont Senior shooting nearly 64% from the floor against the Irish. Seven Bears scored, and six got in the assist column against Charleston Catholic.
"Where we're trying to make improvement is our ability to move the ball from side to side," Retton said. "I thought we did a very good job of that in the fourth quarter. We got a lot of transition baskets because of our defense, but we also did a very good job of running our half-court offense when we had to. I was very happy for our guys when they did that."
Joseph Uram joined Goode and Dobbs in double-figures with 13 points. Dom Viani scored canned a pair of 3's in the first quarter to end with eight points. Andre Grant and Pharoah Fields each had seven, and Latique Williams had two.
For Charleston Catholic, Max Wilcox led the team with 16 points. Jayallen Turner followed closely with 15. Jon McComas scored eight, Kelan Swan had five, Jeff Reynolds and Gio Cinco each had two, and Hunter Perry had one.
Fairmont Senior ends the year 18-3, and will face East Fairmont on Wednesday in the sectional semifinals. Retton said Eric Smith is on track to play when the sectionals start on Wednesday, which will add another interior presence to a team ready to make a run.
"I feel like if we keep working, we got a good shot at winning it all," Goode said. "We've just got to stay hungry, and don't look past our opponents."
