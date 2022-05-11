RACHEL — In a sectional matchup where both teams had their opportunities, the No. 2 Fairmont Senior Polar Bears did well to simply cash in on more of theirs than their opponent, the No. 1-seeded North Marion Huskies.
North stranded the bases loaded three times on Wednesday, the last of which came at the end of a spirited two-out rally in the bottom of the seventh, where North brought the winning run to the plate but couldn’t finish the comeback, losing 11-8 to their county rival.
Sam Vianni picked up the win for the Polar Bears, pitching five innings, allowing four earned runs on nine hits, striking out five and walking four. Cole Malnick was saddled with the loss for North Marion, pitching 4.1 innings, surrendering five earned runs on six hits, striking out seven and walking five.
North tallied 12 hits as a team, while Fairmont Senior put together 10 hits total. For the Huskies, Brock Martin racked up a trio of singles for a team-high three hits, and delivered an RBI. The Polar Bears’ Gavin Hissam likewise recorded three hits — a single and two doubles, including a two-RBI double to left field in the top of the seventh that gave Fairmont Senior a 11-5 lead.
In the bottom of the seventh, North stayed poised, and started off the inning with a single up the middle from Martin and a walk from Landon Adams. After a fielder’s choice made an out at third, and a pop out to short meant the Huskies had one out left to work with, and a six-run lead to overcome.
Parker Kincell started the two-out rally with a double to left that cleared the bases and made it 11-7. Cruz Tobin ripped a double down the third base line, and with Kincell coming around to score the lead was three, 11-8. Cole Malnick drew a walk, and Alex O’Neil drew a full-count walk. With the tying run on first, and the winning run in the batter’s box, the Polar Bears brought in Gunner Riley from right field to try and get the final out.
The junior did his job, striking out the lone batter he faced, and letting the Polar Bears breathe a sigh of relief.
The one-vs.-two seed matchup had been a back-and-forth affair, with Fairmont Senior taking a first-inning 2-0 lead, and North fighting back time and time again to tie the game, but never take the lead.
The game started sloppy, with three North Marion errors in the top of the first leading to two unearned runs for the Polar Bears, and two errors of Fairmont Senior’s own in the bottom of the first nearly costing them — but with the bases loaded, a strikeout stranded three runners for North.
After a Dom Viani double drove in a runner in the top of the second, North tied the game in the bottom of the third, with Malnick tripling and Martin singling to each drive in a runner.
The Polar Bears jumped out to a 5-3 lead in the fourth, with Sam Viani driving in a pair of runners with a infield hit, but North came right back in their turn at-bat in the fourth, and tied the game at five.
Fairmont Senior started growing their lead from there. Gunner Riley recorded an RBI on a groundout in the fifth, and Dom Viani brought in a runner with a sacrifice fly the next at-bat.
North loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the fifth, but once again couldn’t cash in, a strikeout leaving the runners stranded.
Trevor Bigelow made it a 8-5 ballgame in the sixth with a single to right, and in the seventh, a mammoth solo shot to right field by Gavin Blair and a two-run double from Gavin Hissam gave the Polar Bears their biggest lead of the night — a six-run deficit that North managed to cut in half, but couldn’t completely do away with.
With the win, Fairmont Senior punches their ticket to the Sectional Championship on Saturday, while North will have to play on Friday, in a game against the winner of Thursday’s Oak Glen/East Fairmont vs. Weir matchup.
FAIRMONT SENIOR POLAR BEARS
Gunner Riley: 2-4 2B, BB, RBI
Dom Viani: 1-4 R 2B, 2RBI, 2R
Gavin Blair: 1-4 HR, R, RBI, BB
Evan Dennison: 0-1 4BB, SB, 2R
Sam Viani: 2-5 R, 2RBI
Gavin Hissam: 3-4 BB 3RBI
Cam Peschl: 0-5
Trevor Bigelow: 2-4 BB, RBI
Hayden Jones: 2-4 BB, RBI
Nathan Whiteman: 0-1
PR Tyler Veltri: SB, 2R
PR Blake Straight: R
NORTH MARION HUSKIES
Dylan Runner: 2-4 RBI R
Parker Kincell: 1-3 2B, 2BB, 2RBI, R
Cruz Tobin: 2-5 R, 2B, RBI
Cole Malnick: 1-4 3B 2RBI, R, BB
Alex O’Neil: 0-3 2BB
Will Lemasters: 0-4 BB
Brock Martin: 3-4 RBI
Landon Adams: 2-3 BB, 2R
Gavin Owens: 1-4 R
