FAIRMONT — The bitterness of an 0-2 week of soccer in Monongalia County and the pains of a couple of persisting injuries dissipated, at least temporarily, in a span of about five minutes for Fairmont Senior Saturday afternoon at East-West Stadium.
The Polar Bears, who were facing off against regional foe Weir as a replacement game for Class AA powerhouse Charleston Catholic, ripped off a flurry of three goals in the first five minutes of the second half to break open a 1-0 halftime lead en route to a 4-0 victory over the visiting Red Riders.
"We had a patchwork team out there today with a bunch of injuries," said Darrin Paul, Fairmont Senior soccer coach. "And we talked at halftime about how we just weren't playing good soccer; we weren't possessing and we weren't taking our time. But I thought in the second half, Bubby (Towns) did a great job of distributing the ball and guys finished, and we just played much better in the second half and took our time."
Fairmont Senior (13-3) was without star midfielder Jonas Branch as well as half of its starting backline in center back Cale Beatty and outside defender Carson Mundell on Saturday as the toll of consecutive losses at Morgantown and at University earlier this week extended beyond the Polar Bears' win-loss record.
Yet, even accounting for the nicks and bruises that splintered its starting lineup, Fairmont Senior still extracted more than enough firepower to surge past the Red Riders (3-8). Blue chip talents Bubby Towns and Isaac Branch were the usual anchors of FSHS's dynamic offense and stellar defense, respectively, while entrenched starters Kaelen Armstrong and Nate Flower teamed with this season's up-and-comers, such as Ashton Cecil and Denzel Duvert, to pick up the slack elsewhere.
"We had that slow start — our passes just weren't there — but we picked it up in the second half and really brought it together," Cecil said. "The biggest thing was (in the first half) we were trying to do too much with too little, like a lot of one-touch passes. But coach told us at halftime, 'Slow it down. We have time with the ball,' and that's what really helped us bring it together."
Cecil and Flower each scored two goals to lead the victory, while Towns tallied two assists as more of the offensive fulcrum in Branch's absence. Armstrong added a third assist for the Polar Bears via a corner kick entry.
"Without Jonas, it forces me to play with a little more touch and quicker because we don't have as much talent without him," said Flower, who worked a silky smooth two-man game with Towns all day and had both of his goals set up by Towns' passes. "It also just makes me have to play a lot better in a way, too."
Flower got Fairmont Senior a 1-0 lead less than two minutes into the game off an assist by Towns, but Fairmont Senior failed to convert on any of the remaining 10 shots they generated in the first half, despite six of those 10 shots being on-goal looks. The dry spell was partially owed to both feeble and contested attempts by the Polar Bears as well as an effective showing by Weir goalkeeper Skylar Jackson, who had six first-half saves and eight overall.
To start the second half, however, the floodgates swung open for the Polar Bears as they erupted for three goals in short order. Towns assisted Flower for his second score with a gorgeous through ball pass in the half's first minute, and then Cecil bopped in two scores back-to-back, first off a corner kick entry by Armstrong and then on a rebound of his own shot, with the original strike coming after a masterful inside-foot tap pass setup by Towns.
"That's always how it is with me for some reason — when I score two, it's always two back-to-back, and then I usually never score another one," Cecil said, with a laugh. "I got one hat trick this season, but that's it."
The victory put Fairmont Senior back on the winning track heading into the final week of the regular season, where the Polar Bears have a 2019 Class AA state title game rematch versus Robert C. Byrd and the rescheduled Charleston Catholic game on the docket.
"The big thing was just to get back to the basics (today)," Paul said. "Some of the guys I think were trying to do too much, and we've preached all season to play simple, and if you play simple, we'll do well. So we worked on simplifying the game (Friday) in practice — get your touch down, make a good pass, play good defense and then the result will take care of itself."
