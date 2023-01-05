FAIRMONT — The Fairmont Senior Polar Bears defeated the East Fairmont Bees on Thursday 65-58, using a fiery fourth quarter to put distance between them and the Bees in what had been a magnetized game up to that point.
“We played well,” Fairmont Senior head coach David Retton said. “We played with a lot of confidence down the stretch. We had some new guys in different roles in this game. They weathered spots and really did a tremendous job.
“It was a great team win, our bench was great with communicating some calls because it was very loud. East Side has a very good team, coach Asterino has an outstanding team this year, and we made some more plays than they did.”
After playing to a near-deadlock through three quarters, the Polar Bears kicked it into another gear to start the final period, bursting out of the gates with a 9-2 run that turned a 37-36 advantage at the end of the third to a 46-38 lead that kept the game out of reach for the Bees.
The outburst was the result of increased attention to finishing defensive possessions with a rebound, said Retton.
“The thing that was key for us was our ability to box out. The put backs — they weren’t necessarily converted immediately for a make, but some of them were ball reversal, more time, more confidence. It wears on you mentally, because you bust your tail — they have very good shooters, they’re very skilled offensively, and you play good defense, force them to miss a shot, and then you don’t box out.”
“When we got it, we had that 9-2 run, and that was huge. We got the ball out in transition, we were able to push the ball up the floor, it was huge.”
East Fairmont’s Evan Parr led all scorers with 22 paired with five rebounds, five assists and two steals. Greyson Stewart continued to be a prominent scoring option off the bench for the Bees, pouring in 17 along with three rebounds, all offensive.
For Fairmont Senior, Zycheus Dobbs led his team with 20 points, five rebounds, six assists and a steal. Andre Grant (16) and Connor Gower (14) combined for 30, with Grant recording three rebounds, an assist and two steals, and Gower put through four 3-pointers on the game.
It was Dobbs and Parr who dueled back-and-forth in the fourth quarter, Parr trying to claw his Bees back into the game, and Dobbs trying to slam the door. Parr drained a deep 3-pointer to bring East within five, 53-48, with 2:40 to play, but Dobbs responded the next possession with an and-one layup to boost the Polar Bears’ lead back to eight, 56-48.
Blake Hunt sunk a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to five with under a minute to go, down 60-55 with 52 seconds on the clock, but the Bees had to play the foul game from there on out, and Fairmont Senior didn’t blink, sinking 10 of 14 free throws within the game’s last three minutes, many of them coming in the pivotal final minute.
For Fairmont Senior, DeSean Goode finished with nine, Julz Butler finished with five, and Jaleel Law finished with one. For East Fairmont, Hunt ended with nine, Jackson Crouso ended with six, while Drew Moore, Ian Crookshanks and Maddox Boyers each scored two.
Fairmont Senior moves to 8-0 with the win, while the Bees take their first loss of the season, falling to 7-1.
East next plays Lincoln on Jan. 10, while the Bears face Elkins the same day.
“We take this and, at the same time, there’s a lot of things to learn,” Retton said. “I hope our kids aren’t paying attention to what our record is. I hope we’re paying attention to the little things that we’ve got to do to improve. And that’s a choice.”
