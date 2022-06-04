FAIRMONT — After the first inning, the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears had a long climb ahead of them against the No. 1-seeded Logan Wildcats. And for a time, it looked like they had a chance of reaching the mountaintop.
After falling behind 5-0 in the first inning of Saturday's WVSSAC State Championship game, with the Wildcats recording four hits and benefiting from three Fairmont Senior errors, the Polar Bears battled back throughout the next four innings.
Gavin Blair crossed the plate in the second, and Evan Dennison scored in the fourth as the Polar Bears tried to fight back against the defending Class-AA champs, but two more runs from Logan in the meantime still had Fairmont Senior down five going into the fifth inning, 7-2.
The Polar Bears managed a single from Logan Canfield wedged in-between two outs. The two out rally was on after a single from Dom Viani, and a double belted off the bat of Evan Dennison drove in both Canfield and Viani. One Gavin Blair single later and Dennison came home for his second run of the game — and Fairmont Senior was within three, down 8-5.
That would be as close as the Polar Bears got. In a game of push-and-pull, Logan's pushes were a bit stronger than Fairmont Senior's pulls.
The Wildcats put up three runs in the sixth. After a desperate two-hit seventh inning, the Polar Bears couldn't pull off an improbable comeback, scratching across just one run before a flyout to center ended the championship game, 11-6.
"The thing I'm most proud about with these kids is they never quit," Fairmont Senior head coach Dave Ricer said. "They were resilient, they came back and tried to give it everything they got, they just ran out of gas. Don't take anything away from Logan, that's a great ballclub. They did what they were supposed to do, and unfortunately early on we didn't."
"I thought we were going to do it. The kids thought they were going to do it. They never quit, they kept chipping away. We won a couple innings, they never quit, I'm proud of them for that."
With the Class-AA title in hand, Logan became back-to-back champions for the second time in the school's history.
The Wildcats stayed composed after each offensive spurt from the Polar Bears, and warded off their comeback attempts at every turn. Fairmont Senior scored a run in the top of the second, Logan answered with two of the own in the bottom, including a Dawson Maynard solo home run down the left field line. Fairmont Senior brought in another runner in the fourth, Logan answered with a run of their own.
And after the Polar Bears' three-run fifth, Logan squashed the comeback on a two-run Konner Lowe double and a Aiden Slack RBI groundout.
"We played well, executed all day," Logan head coach Kevin Gertz said. "If I'm not mistaken, every time they scored, we answered the very next at bat. They scored three, we scored three. My kids have busted it, and they're great."
Lowe, a junior first baseman, has made a career of performing in Charleston, recording nine hits between four games at the state tournament, and driving in over 10 runs while knocking six doubles. His two-run double in the sixth was a back-breaker for Fairmont Senior.
He and many other Wildcats will have another go of things next year, where the team remains largely intact.
"The best part of this is we return seven of them," Gertz said. "We're not ready to stop yet."
Defense came back to bite Fairmont Senior early, with three throwing errors making for two unearned runs, and giving Logan plenty more opportunities than they otherwise would've had.
The Polar Bears cleaned things up the rest of the game — and even fueled their comeback on defense at points.
Gunner Riley made a diving catch close to the right field line to rob Korbin Bostic of a extra base hit in the fourth inning, and Fairmont Senior pulled off a double play in the third, with Evan Dennison reeling in a running catch in the gap, and gunning down a runner returning to first from second — with a quick relay assist by pitcher Dom Viani sealing the play.
The first-inning mistakes, however, were simply too deep of a hole in the end.
"They pitched better, they played better defense," Gertz said of the Polar Bears. "They were shook early, I think they made three errors in the first, and we capitalized. We hit two innings in the first, that's what three errors means — six outs."
Extra outs were especially hurtful against a team as deep as Logan. Five Wildcats had multi-hit days Saturday.
"There's no easy outs with that team," Ricer said of Logan's lineup. "When you're four-man is laying down a bunt, it's hard to judge what they're going to do. You can't say 'OK, make the shift this way because there's a runner on' — they're going to put the ball down. And that's a dangerous lineup one through nine. Can't take anything away from them."
Logan totaled 14 hits on the day to Fairmont Senior's 10. They were led by a 3-4 day by third baseman Dawson Maynard, including a home run in the second, and an RBI ground-rule double in the first.
"In my opinion Dawson's the best player in this state, any class," Gertz said. "I'm biased — he homers, he hits a ground rule double, he singles, and he hits one off the end of the bat, damn near hits a grand slam. I've got some special kids, and nobody works harder than my team does."
Konner Lowe continued his great play in Charleston with three RBIs and two hits, and Garrett Williamson also put in a day's work with three RBIs.
Fairmont's Senior's offense was led by Evan Dennison, who ripped three doubles in his final high school game, driving in three runs and scoring twice for the Polar Bears.
"Just being Evan," Ricer said of his star senior. "He had a complete change of attitude this year, he came in and was just going to put the ball in play. If it went over the fence it went over, if it was a single, a double, he was happy with it. He just wanted to do what Evan was doing, and he had a good time."
Fairmont Senior's senior class of Dennison, Gavin Blair, Gavin Hissam and Dom Viani leave the program after returning them to the state title game for the first time since 2013.
"The senior class we're losing is something else," Ricer said. "Dom Viani came back, literally from being shot earlier in the season, we thought he was out for the year. Evan, Gavin, Gavin, they all did their jobs, we had a great senior class. Hopefully the younger guys learn from this and we're back here next year."
While their departures are significant, Fairmont Senior also has a talented group of underclassmen, and one that has now gained some big-game experience. Three freshman started for Fairmont Senior — Trevor Bigelow, Cam Peschl and Logan Canfield. Peschl and Canfield registered a hit, while Peschl recorded an RBI in the second inning, and Canfield himself scored in the fifth.
"Our seven, eight, nine guys were all freshman," Ricer said. "And all contributing freshmen that did their jobs. You hate to lose your seniors but we get everybody back, get a couple players here and there, we can get back here. That's the plan, hopefully next year with a different outcome."
Fairmont Senior's Gunner Riley, Evan Dennison and Mayson Jack made the all-tournament team, while Logan's Korbin Bostic, Konner Lowe, Dawson Maynard and Ryan Roberts were also included on the team.
FAIRMONT SENIOR POLAR BEARS
Gunner Riley: 1-4 R
Dom Viani: 2-4 R
Evan Dennison: 3-4 32B, 3RBI, 2R
Gavin Blair: 1-3 BB, RBI, R
Sam Viani: 1-2
Gavin Hissam: 0-3
Cam Peschl: 1-3 RBI
Trevor Bigelow: 0-3
Logan Canfield: 1-3 R
Sam Viani: 0.0IP, 4H, 5R, 3ER, 0BB, 0K
Dom Viani: 5.0IP, 10H, 6R, 6ER, 3BB, 4K
Gunner Riley: 1.0IP, 0H, 0R, 0ER, 1BB, 1K
