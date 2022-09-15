FAIRMONT — Fairmont Senior and Bridgeport had Thursday night all to themselves — apart from a game in Kansas City — and the two teams had a contest worthy of the spotlight shone on it.
Bridgeport (3-1) beat the Polar Bears (3-1) 24-21, dealing Fairmont Senior their first loss of the year by stymying the Bears’ final drive of the fourth quarter, and getting great performances on the ground by Phil Reed, Zach Rohrig and Charlie Brazier.
“They’re a very good football team, it’s always good to beat a good team,” Bridgeport head coach Tyler Phares said. “It is a rivalry, it’s probably our biggest rivalry right now, so I’m happy for the kids and just excited to leave this stadium with a W, not a lot of teams do that.”
The two teams were tied at 21 going into the fourth quarter, after a 50-yard touchdown reception from Fairmont Senior’s Trey Longwell right as the third quarter ended.
After receiving the kickoff to start the final quarter, Bridgeport commenced a nearly 9-minute drive that was maintained at times by the skin of their teeth. A fourth-and-two run in Bridgeport’s own territory by Charlie Brazier moved the chains by the smallest of margins for two of his 58 rushing yards in the game.
“That fourth-and-two, coming through, that was huge,” Phares said.
“It was a battle all night,” Fairmont Senior head coach Nick Bartic said. “We had a big fourth down play that was really close, and it ended up allowing them to extend the drive, they got the field goal. We left some points out there and we also gave up some ground for some opportunities.”
From there Bridgeport converted another third down before eventually being stopped at Fairmont Senior’s 20-yard line.
Bridgeport’s Taylor Thomas was called on to make the 37-yard kick and converted, putting through his longest make of the season to end an arduous Bridgeport drive and put them ahead 24-21 with 3:25 left in the game.
Bridgeport played their usual heavily ground-bound style of play, and worked to grind out yards and grind down the defense.
“We knew if we kept their offense off the field it was going to help us out tremendously,” Phares said. “We wanted to wear them down, especially their offensive line. They play a bunch of guys both ways so we thought we could do that on offense.”
On the most extreme example of that though, a 16-play fourth quarter drive, the Polar Bears did manage to buckle down and hold Bridgeport to a field goal.
“Guys are worn down, you’re trying to rotate, it’s a big cat-and-mouse game, and they do a good job with their system,” Bartic said. “That’s their game, and they were able to play it and do their thing.”
“You take the win of holding them to a field goal, and you give yourself the chance to go down the field and win.”
Fairmont Senior’s return after the field goal got them to the 17 yard line, and though a holding call backed the Polar Bears up even more, a 35-yard pass to Dylan Ours down the sideline got Fairmont Senior to Bridgeport’s 35 yard-line.
Two incompletions brought up third and 10, but another holding call was fatal to the Polar Bears’ cause, forcing them into a third and 27 with two minutes left in the game. Set so far back, the Polar Bears couldn’t pick up the yardage, throwing two incompletions to turn the ball over on downs.
Bridgeport got 145 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown from Phil Reed, 98 yards and two touchdowns from Zach Rohrig, and 58 yards from Brazier. Defensively, Ryan Hall had two sacks and Tanner Hathaway had two tackles for loss.
Fairmont Senior’s offense was led by quarterback Brody Hall, who threw for 267 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 68 yards and a touchdown.
The Polar Bears’ Germaine Lewis, returning from injury to play his first game of the season, rushed for 19 yards and caught three passes for 34 yards. Dylan Ours rushed for 14 yards and caught three passes for 43 yards.
Five receivers recorded a reception Thursday, with Lewis, Ours, Trey Longwell (four catches, 71 yards), Cannon Dinger (three catches, 39 yards) and Jayden Cheriza (three catches, 80 yards) all getting in the action.
Bridgeport led 7-0 after one quarter, rushing for 109 yards as a team in the opening frame and getting a two-yard touchdown from Rohrig.
Fairmont Senior struck back with explosive plays in the second. Whitehair got some key blocks downfield on a read option run to score a 39-yard touchdown and tie the game 7-7, and Jayden Cheriza left a defender in the dirt after defeating a press attempt at the line, and came wide open over the middle for a 63-yard touchdown in the quarter as well.
“We had time to get guys open, and guys made strong catches and made some great plays,” Bartic said. “When we did that, it looked good, we put ourselves in a position to win. It’s a battle, it’s two good teams going at it, and you’re a play or two away, that’s what it always comes down to in this one.”
Bridgeport had their own big plays though, right in-between Fairmont Senior’s. After Whitehair’s touchdown run, Tyler Martin took the ensuing kickoff all the way to the Bears’ seven yard-line before being caught by kicker Nate Flower. Phil Reed punched it in from six-yards out from there.
The two teams entered halftime tied 14-14. Bridgeport regained the lead with 1:07 left in the third on a seven-yard touchdown rush by Rohrig, but Fairmont Senior was able to answer with no time left in the quarter, as Whitehair found Longwell on a quick out which the senior turned upfield with, running through no less than three tackles on his way to a touchdown.
Fairmont Senior plays University at home next week, while Bridgeport returns home to face Robert C. Byrd.
With another tough opponent upcoming, the Polar Bears have no time to lament.
“It’s one game,” Bartic said. “You’ve got to learn from it, take the pain of losing and remember that and apply it into the next battle that you have. You can’t let one loss beat you twice so we have to regroup and learn from it and get focused for next week.”
