FAIRMONT — The weather foretold the tone of the game Thursday, with heavy rain before Fairmont Senior’s matchup against Buckhannon-Upshur eliciting a weather delay, and foreshadowing the gritty, physical game that would unfold at East-West Stadium.
The Buccaneers (8-2) put on an impressive two-way showing against the Polar Bears (4-4-1), blanking Fairmont Senior while capitalizing on their own opportunities, and ultimately emerging with a 3-0 win.
The inclement weather pushed the start of Thursday’s game to around 6:30 p.m., but after the skies cleared, the Buccaneers wasted little time getting on the board.
Goalkeeper Rebecca Cox was challenged early and often, with Buckhannon-Upshur getting plenty of clean shots by playing fast and flipping the field quickly.
Cox managed to snag Buckhannon-Upshur’s first shot on goal, but after the Buccaneers’ Catherine Oliveto secured a pass that threaded the needle through a crowd of outstretched legs, she had a wide-open shot against Cox. The goalkeeper secured the shot for a second but had it pop out of her grasp the next. The wet field lead to slippery soccer balls, another wrinkle for Cox to deal with as she was busy all night.
Defensive miscues plagued the Polar Bears Thursday, something that Fairmont Senior head coach Jeff King pointed out as costly errors in an otherwise solid effort.
“I thought we played really well tonight,” King said. “We didn’t play well enough to win, but we hung with them. A couple of the goals were just breakdowns, first goal was just a breakdown, second one was just a great shot from the outside, and that last one was a breakdown on the backline. So overall, for 78 minutes we played really well.”
Lexi Kelley and Cameron Zuliani also converted goals for Buckhannon-Upshur Thursday, while the Polar Bears could only manage two shots on goal on the night. Fairmont Senior was unable to work the ball in close, as the Buccaneers defense pushed them back to midfield whenever the Polar Bears tried to set up their offense.
“That’s something we’ve been working on, getting some more control up front,” King said. “We moved some personnel around, we’ve had a couple key injuries, a couple of our senior leaders are out for a couple games, and that really affects us. We have to go in to the bench and we have to find players that don’t normally play those positions up there. We were kind of filling in the gaps tonight. A lot of players trying to get used to the new positions, get used to each other.”
The Polar Bears will look to get back on track against Oak Glen on Saturday.
