KINGWOOD — Amid all the changes to this season’s Big 10 Tournament — a reduced field of wrestlers, a two-day split of title bouts, additional safety precautions — the overarching takeaway from the conference championships remained the same: The Big 10 belongs to Fairmont Senior High.
Loaded with talent on the mat and composed of grit off of it, the Polar Bears boasted a collection of four individual conference title winners, four conference runners-up, and another three third place finishers to authoritatively maintain their perch atop the Big 10’s best with a repeat conference team championship.
“I’m pretty proud of us going back to back with Big 10s,” said Fairmont Senior senior Nick Scott, who finished as the 170-pound individual conference runner-up. “We got a really tough and resilient team.”
“It just shows that we got a decently talented group of guys and we all put in the work when we get the chance,” said fellow FSHS senior Zach Anderson, who won the 182-pound individual title for his first ever Big 10 championship after finishing runner-up last year.
Fairmont Senior, which won by 94.5 points to claim last year’s title, won by 62.5 points this time around as it defeated runner-up Buckhannon-Upshur 183-120.5. The Polar Bears, who just finished a 10-day COVID-19-related quarantine on Tuesday, actually went into Saturday trailing the Bucs by 11.5 points following Friday’s 106-145 pound matches. But with a stockpile of top-tier grapplers across all 14 weight classes, Fairmont Senior blew past Buckhannon on Day 2 to cement its mission for back-to-back titles.
Bridgeport was just a half point behind Buckhannon in third at 120 points, while Lewis County with 96 points and East Fairmont with 90.5 points rounded out the Top 5. North Marion finished in seventh overall with 46 points.
“We had a lot of these guys last year wrestling for us and we only lost three seniors from last year, so we knew we were going to have a good team this year,” said Fairmont Senior coach Vincent Delligatti. “We have a lot of depth, and anytime, you have eight guys in the finals, that’s good. I was really proud of them and we wrestled well.”
“It’s nice because we’ve never really had a team like this,” said Scott, who is one of FSHS’s four seniors alongside Anderson, 160-pounder Angelo Manzo, and heavyweight Iain Campbell. “We always had big dog (Zach) Frazier, and he’s always been in the finals and then there were a couple more here and there, but having 3/4 of our guys being able to make it to the finals is great. That shows what we can do at states in making a run at the title there.”
While the dogged day-to-day work and tournament performances of Fairmont Senior’s entire roster was at the heart of the Polar Bears’ repeat, the true championship cornerstones for FSHS were Anderson, 152-pound sophomore Michael Kruzel, 126-pound freshman Hunter Spitznogle and 120-pound junior Mikey Jones, all of whom took home individual conference titles. Spitznogle and Jones won their respective titles on Friday when the 106-145 pound classes wrestled, and then on Saturday when the 152-285 pound classes took to the mat, Kruzel and Anderson joined them in donning championship gold.
At 152 pounds, Kruzel faced off against Buckhannon’s Trevor Rudolph in the opening championship bout on Saturday, and the Fairmont Senior sophomore never gave his opponent a chance, as he jumped on Rudolph 5-0 by the end of the first period and went on to win via an 8-0 shutout to secure his first ever conference title after finishing third in 2020.
“I mean, it feels great. I’ve just been putting in the work and it feels great to be out here, but I wouldn’t have won the championship I won here if I didn’t have Nick Scott, Angelo Manzo, Mikey Jones, Kolbie Hamilton, all of those good wrestlers — they taught me everything that I know,” said Kruzel, who won by pin in his semifinal match to reach the final. “Right now I’m proud of myself, but I still got a long ways to go and more work to put in.”
Three matches later, following tough losses by Manzo in the 160-pound final and Scott in the 170-pound final, it was Anderson’s turn to take a shot at his first ever conference crown. Facing off against Lincoln’s Jacob Parson, Anderson’s match went from a scoreless stalemate to end with Anderson a champion in a matter of seconds as he claimed the title by pin.
“It’s pretty cool. It’s nice to actually say you’ve won something because I haven’t really won anything over my years here,” said Anderson, who also recorded a quarterfinal win by pin as well as a dramatic 3-2 decision double-overtime semifinal victory.
The winning sequence was a speedy exchange between Anderson and Parson, as Parson first worked an incredible somersault into a takedown before Anderson retaliated with a quick reversal that got Parson on his back and eventually turned into a big-time pin.
“I hit a hip whip and put him on his back and stuck him,” Anderson said.
The title wins by the quartet of Spitznogle, Jones, Kruzel and Anderson were complemented by runners-up finishes from each of Kolbie Hamilton (132), Manzo (160), Scott (170) and Germaine Lewis (195). Hamilton fell in his final on Friday in a spirited double overtime loss to Buckhannon’s Julius Hobbs, who was named the Big 10 Wrestler of the Year by conference coaches. Manzo, Scott and Lewis, meanwhile, all suffered their title defeats Saturday, as the Polar Bears incredibly had a wrestler competing in five consecutive title matches from 152 to 195 pounds.
Campbell, at 285, Dominic Armistead, at 138, and Dylan Ours, at 220, each contributed to FSHS’s winning team score as well with third place finishes, as the Polar Bears staged quite the turnaround from self-quarantining at the start of the week to back-to-back Big 10 champs by the end of it.
“That says that these guys are self-motivated,” Delligatti said Friday in the team’s response to quarantine, “and that’s all I want is that right there.”
Elsewhere in Marion County at East Fairmont and North Marion, the majority of the headlines came during the lighter weights brackets on Friday, where the Bees had a pair of individual Big 10 champs in Levi Carpenter (106) and Blake Boyers (138), and the Huskies had a pair of individual runners-up in Brody Hess (120) and Hunter Kuhn (145). East Fairmont’s Connor Konya also nabbed a third-place finish Friday at 132 pounds.
In Saturday’s matches, East Fairmont collected three more place finishes with a third place and two fourth places, while North Marion tallied one additional place finish with a fourth place.
For the Bees, 170-pounder Ben Cyphers nabbed a third place finish when he defeated Preston’s Curtis Shreve by a 10-5 decision in the third-place consolation bout, while 220-pounder Jacob Ogden and 285-pounder Evan Helm each took fourth places.
The Huskies’ fourth finish on Saturday, meanwhile, came courtesy of Tyler Curry at 182 pounds.
“Tyler ended up finishing fourth and he wrestled really well and he got better throughout the day. He wrestled a good match against (Anderson) from Fairmont Senior who won it. And then (freshman) Lucas Lapeer went 1-2 today and got a win, which like I said the other day, everybody coming out and getting a win was the main goal, so that was definitely a plus,” North Marion coach Brooks Russell said.
