FAIRMONT — Usually, when a team goes on a 10-0 run, it’s characterized by a flurry of quick baskets and momentum-shifting plays. On Friday though, Fairmont Senior was putting together scoring runs by virtue of simply not letting the other team get a basket.
The Fairmont Senior Polar Bears held the Notre Dame Irish to five points in the second quarter and four points in the third to run away with the road victory 68-38.
“Our defense kept us in it, but they both work off each other,” Fairmont Senior head coach David Retton said. “Offensively, we were 1-7 in the first quarter because we’re settling for 3’s. Once our movement got better, our defense got better. That was really important for us.”
The Polar Bears were not in control of Friday’s game for all 32 minutes, as they did struggle from the floor early. Fairmont Senior trailed 17-10 at the end of one quarter. The Irish’s high-screen actions were yielding good shots, and as for the Polar Bears, they were victims of an unfriendly rim early, as more than a few shots bounced in and out, from deep and from in-close.
Fairmont Senior shot 33% in the first half. By the time the game ended, they’d bring that up to 49%.
The first crucial scoring run for Fairmont Senior came across the first four minutes of the second quarter. The Polar Bears locked down on defense and did not allow an Irish point until Jaidyn West made a pair of free throws. Until that point, Fairmont had turned a 17-10 deficit into a 20-17 lead.
Eric Smith was injured on the play in which West was fouled, and did not return.
By halftime, Fairmont Senior led 26-22 after overcoming early adversity. Coming off a one-point loss to Grafton, Retton liked what he saw from his team.
“They just maintained their poise,” Retton said. “We had the same thing sort of happen [vs. Grafton], but in a different way. We didn’t come out ready to play against Grafton and Grafton came out ready and took it to us. Tonight, it’s not that we didn’t come out ready to play, our shot selection wasn’t good. We got that right and things really developed after that.”
The second half started off a little slow for both teams. The Irish and the Polar Bears both had two turnovers each by the 5:00 mark of the third. For Fairmont Senior, their rejuvenated defense was the product of handling Notre Dame’s high screens better. DeSean Goode was the defender for the screen-setter on nearly every high pick, and his effort to shutting that specific action down was a major difference maker.
“The big thing with DeSean this game was his defense,” Retton said. “He was outstanding on ball screens, giving help with Zycheus, and did an outstanding job to get back, to give help when he needed to. And when he needed to get on the boards he did it. His decision making on defense was really good.”
Goode’s offense wowed just as much as his defense. The junior put up 29 points, 12 rebounds, a steal and an assist on 10-13 shooting, including 4-4 shooting from deep.
Zycheus Dobbs contributed 14 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, a steal and two blocks. Dom Viani totaled eight points, three rebounds and an assist. Joseph Uram had six points, a rebound, a steal and an assist. Pharoah Fields finished with five points, and Eric Smith finished with four points, all off of offensive rebounds. Latique Williams had two points, four rebounds and an assist.
