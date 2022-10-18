FAIRMONT — The playoffs are a long and arduous road, but for the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears, their maiden voyage into the 2022 postseason proved to be smooth sailing.
The Polar Bears piled on the goals before a home crowd at East-West Stadium on Tuesday, besting the Berkeley Springs Indians 10-0, and scoring nine of their goals in the first half.
Fairmont Senior got two hat tricks Tuesday, from Carter King and Tillie Cinalli. Kate Gribben ended with two goals, while Ava McMullen and Abby Cain each tallied one.
While the Polar Bears would find their groove before long, they took some time to find their footing.
“Took us just a few minutes to get things moving tonight, I think the cold had a little to do with it,” Fairmont Senior head coach Jeff King said.
Though the temperature dropped throughout Tuesday’s matchup, Fairmont Senior would heat up as the night wore on, eventually scoring nine times in the first half alone, and finding goals in bunches.
“It took us a few minutes to get warmed up and get things going,” King said. “Once we got the ball moving, after that first goal went down I think we warmed up and played pretty well.”
King praised his team’s ball movement and passing, and indeed the majority of Fairmont Senior’s goals Tuesday came off of precise crossers or through-balls.
Carter King, Kate Gribben, Ava McMullen and Tillie Cinalli put together the first bundle of scores for Fairmont Senior, putting the Polar Bears up 4-0 by the 20th minute.
King scored off of a McMullen assist to put Fairmont up 5-0 by the 26th minute.
Fairmont Senior’s speed advantage began to show itself as the Polar Bears worked themselves into form through the cold, and their quickness to the ball kept them one step ahead of Berkeley Springs, executing passes before the Indians could react.
Cinalli, King and Gribben peppered Berkeley Springs with shots in the minutes following, until Gribben finally put another ball through the back of the net in the 34th minute — gathering a pass on the left wing, strafing to the middle of the field and sending a shot just inside the right goalpost.
Tillie Cinalli was the recipient of the next impressive pass for Fairmont Senior, getting a lofting pass from the midfield in-stride and finding herself in a one-on-one with the keeper, a matchup that she took advantage of to put her team up 7-0 in the 38th minute.
Cinalli’s score kickstarted the second rapid-fire set of goals for the Polar Bears, as Carter King knocked a left-footed shot through the net not a minute later, scoring with just 34 seconds to go, and Gribben found Tillie with a well-placed through-ball 22 seconds later to send Fairmont Senior into the locker rooms up 9-0.
“They came together,” King said. “They passed really well, everything worked well tonight.”
In the second half, some new faces got onto the field for Fairmont Senior. While the second half crew couldn’t replicate the nine goals of the first half, Abby Cain did come through in the 61st minute with a lofting shot off a crosser from the left wing to get the Polar Bears to double digits, 10-0.
Fairmont Senior advances to play the winner of Tuesday’s late-night matchup between North Marion and Keyser. The Polar Bears are set to face their next opponent on Thursday, the same day that East Fairmont is set to face Keyser.
The winner of each Thursday matchup will play at East-West Stadium on Saturday, setting up the potential for an intra-Marion County matchup for the section.
“Saturday’s going to be an all-county game more than likely,” King said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.