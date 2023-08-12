FAIRMONT – Wearing custom T-shirts that said “Dynasty” in the front and “Juggernaut” on the back, Fairmont Senior’s girls lacrosse team received recognition from the Marion County Board of Education on Thursday for winning its third straight and 10th overall state championship in May.
“From the team and everyone else, we just want to say ‘thank you guys’ for all of your support,” recent Fairmont Senior graduate Aubrey Harrison said to the board. “It means a lot. And we are all very happy to be at Fairmont Senior High School, and we love every one of our supporters, especially our coaches.”
Assistant Coach Jerry Gardner accepted the award on behalf of Head Coach John Cain, who could not be there, with members of the team also present at the board meeting at the BOE Central Offices.
“To get your recognition, it speaks volume,” Gardner said at the meeting. “It’s necessary to recognize [the players’] accomplishments.”
The accomplishments mentioned include not just the third straight championship, but also an undefeated season on the way to the championship, nine All-State selections, three All-American selections, and seven National Honor Society members.
Fairmont Senior won 20 games in the 2023 season, including victories against three Pennsylvania girls lacrosse teams. Gardner gave special attention to the 12-6 win over Greater Latrobe, a 5A member school of the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League.
The team defeated Morgantown’s University High twice last season, including the championship game.
According to Gardner, the nine All-State selections are the most in the team’s 15 year history. The three All-American selections also broke the record for Fairmont Senior girls lacrosse.
US Lacrosse, the national governing body for the sport, awards All-American selections each year to the top players in the country. Fairmont Senior’s selections included Emily Decker, Liz Amos, and Harrison, who achieved her third straight All-American selection.
One of Fairmont Senior’s selections, Amos, received the Academic All-American selection, an accomplishment Gardner proudly pointed out.
“When [US Lacrosse] address the Academic All-American, they stress that it has to go to a player that has superior lacrosse skills accompanied by awesome and superior academic standards and awards too,” Gardner said.
Amos, a rising senior and goal keeper on the lacrosse team, became the first of her position from West Virginia to receive this selection.
“I was just incredibly surprised,” Amos said. “I put a whole bunch of hard work in, and I’m just happy all of the coaches around the state saw it and that I was selected for this huge honor.”
Amos looks forward to her senior year and competing for another championship while also considering where she will continue her education and play lacrosse at the next level.
Five players from Fairmont Senior’s 2023 championship team already reached the next level, including Harrison. She will play lacrosse at Shepherd University on a scholarship next spring.
Harrison received a special award from Gardner during the meeting. Gardner said she earned the award for demonstrating both on the field and in the classroom the value of “hard work, team spirit, and commitment.”
According to Gardner, the team prepares for next season as early as January.
