FAIRMONT — Looking to break its two-game tie streak, Fairmont Senior’s girls soccer team hosted the Buckhannon-Upshur Buccaneers at East-West Stadium Thursday evening.
Unfortunately for the Polar Bears, the streak extended to three games after a 1-1 tie.
“A tie is better than a loss,” Fairmont Senior Head Coach Jeff King said. “A loss hurts. A tie doesn’t hurt quite as much, but it’s still a tie. The girls hustled. We’ve got a lot of kids out sick. We got several out hurt. We’re a little beat up right now. So I think they played well tonight.”
Buckhannon-Upshur maintained an aggressive attack on Fairmont Senior for most of the first half. Despite this, Fairmont Senior’s Maura Stark scored the only goal of the first half.
Off the rebound of a shot after a corner kick, Stark found the ball in the swarm of players around Buckhannon-Upshur’s goal and kicked it in for the score. With 27:13 to go in the first half, the Polar Bears had a 1-0 lead over the Buccaneers.
“I just saw when the keeper came out I was right behind her,” Stark said. “And my teammate came on the backside. Just passed it right to me. I was open, I just had a hole wide open for myself and just got it in the back of the net.”
With one half over and another beginning, Buckhannon-Upshur did not let up on offense. It’s continued aggressiveness quickly turned into a goal when Kyleigh Keener made a 30-yard shot from the far side of the field over the raised hands of Fairmont Senior’s goalie to tie the game just five minutes after halftime.
For the rest of the game, neither team could break the tie. It wasn’t for their lack of trying though. Both teams took it deep into each other’s territory multiple times, occasionally on fast breaks. But the defenses stayed strong, forcing the 1-1 tie.
Even though the end result wasn’t the desired one, King found positives to take away from his team’s performance on the pitch.
“I think one of the things we had tonight that we haven’t had past couple of weeks is we had good energy,” King said. “They played up. They played forward. They were aggressive. They went after every ball. I think that was a difference tonight and some of our previous games.”
Fairmont Senior tried to counter the aggressiveness of Buckhannon-Upshur by being aggressive too, according to Stark.
“We tried to counteract by also being very aggressive on the ball,” Stark said. “Trying to step to it as quick as we can and being really compact in the middle of the field. And just try and get it out whenever we can and just move together as a team.”
King had great praise for Stark this game, saying he can trust her to perform her best the entire game.
“[Stark’s] game is on,” King said. “She is a consummate professional out there. I can count on her every minute. She played 80 minutes and never came off the field. We had a few of those players that were out there for the full 80. [Stark’s] always out there for the full 80.”
Fairmont Senior hosts East Fairmont at East-West Stadium for soccer’s yearly cross-town rivalry match Friday, Sept. 15.
“That’s always a big game,” King said. “[East Fairmont’s] having a great season. No matter how the seasons are going, that’s always a knockdown drag out. That’s East-West.”
