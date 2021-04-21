MORGANTOWN — Throughout the course of their respective high school careers to this point, Fairmont Senior’s quartet of Mia Abruzzino, Ella Broadhurst, Alexis Ramsey, and Ashlyn Bennington have the set the standard, not just for FSHS swimming, but for high school swimming in all of Marion County.
At the Big 10 Conference championship meet March 27, the Polar Bears foursome was fearless. At the Region II title meet April 10, it was dominant. And at the WVSSAC State Championships on Tuesday at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park, it was clutch, as it powered the Lady Polar Bears to a sixth place overall finish with 89 points.
George Washington won the girls’ state title with 201.5 points, while Morgantown (156.5 points) and Wheeling Park (127 points) took second and third place, respectively.
George Washington also repeated as state champs on the boys’ side with 202 points, while Bridgeport was the runners-up with 165 points.
“We definitely all take on leadership roles throughout the season,” said Abruzzino of Fairmont Senior’s top foursome, which earned medal finishes in both the 200 freestyle relay (6th) and 400 freestyle relay (4th). “And (competing at states) gets everyone excited — even swimmers who don’t come to states, they’re still excited for the meet and everything.”
Abruzzino, Broadhurst, Ramsey and Bennington accounted for all six of both the Polar Bears’ and Marion County’s medal finishes on Tuesday. The two aforementioned 200 and 400 relays took sixth and fourth, respectively, Abruzzino nabbed individual medal finishes of third in the 500 freestyle and fourth in the 200 freestyle, and Ramsey too triumphed for two individual medal finishes by coming in fifth in the 100 backstroke and sixth in the 200 individual medley.
“Our relays this year, we weren’t expecting them to do as well as they (had been), so we all took it upon ourselves to hype each other up and make sure we were swimming our best so that we could place and get a medal because that was the goal this year,” said Abruzzino, with FSHS’s 400 relay posting a 3:55.53, almost a whopping 10 full seconds better than its seed time of 4:05.42, and the 200 relay clocking a 1:46.91, over two seconds better than its seed time of 1:49.18. “It’s such an honor to have a bigger team and a chance to get more points and just be together as a team and have fun.”
For all of the collective success of the foursome on Tuesday, however, it was Abruzzino who carried the torch for Fairmont Senior individually, as she etched an all-time historic moment with her third place finish in the 500 free by breaking the school record for the event. Abruzzino clocked a 5:16.64 on Tuesday, breaking the prior record of 5:17.16 that was set by her older sister, Adriana, who is now swimming at Marshall University.
“I was really excited,” Abruzzino said of toppling her sister’s mark. “I’ve been trying to get it since my freshman year, so I’m really happy I was able to break it this year. My 200 free wasn’t my best and I was a little discouraged about that, but I was just like, ‘I need to get in there and swim my own race and just have fun.’ And it paid off.”
Elsewhere in the pool from Marion County, the Fairmont Senior boys finished 23rd overall, as freshman Grant Broadhurst recorded a pair of individual efforts that collected points. And while neither the East Fairmont boys nor girls recorded points to crack the team standings, East Fairmont sophomore boys’ swimmer Josh McPherson broke the school record in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:55.10 to finish 13th overall. McPherson set the new school mark in his other state-qualifying event, the 200 freestyle, last week at regionals.
“I’m excited for Josh beating the school record,” East Fairmont boys’ coach Emily Gallagher said. “He’s worked hard all season and slowly kept creeping up on the record and today he beat it. We talked about times he needed to have on his 50s (splits) and he was determined to reach or exceed those times.
“I’m proud of him.”
