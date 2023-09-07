FAIRMONT — Starting the third week of high school football, the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears hosted the Preston County Knights at East-West Stadium.
Fairmont Senior took an early lead thanks to its defense forcing three-and-outs and its offense scoring in quick succession. The Polar Bears won 56-0, handing Preston its second straight shutout loss.
“We stepped up everywhere,” Fairmont Senior’s senior running back Dylan Ours said. “D-line, linebackers, defensive backs played great. Cannon Dinger with three picks. That’s phenomenal ball hawking abilities right there.”
On Fairmont Senior’s first offensive possession, Navaughn Jones took the ball on an end-around for a 56-yard touchdown rush the first play of the drive. With Cam Peschl’s extra point, the Polar Bears led 7-0 in just under two minutes of the game.
Dinger got the ball back for Fairmont Senior by intercepting a pass from Preston’s Cole Turner. Set up at Preston’s 46, Ours ran the ball into the endzone on the second play of the drive from 24 yards out. Fairmont Senior held a 14-0 lead with 8:33 left in the first quarter.
Preston failed to convert on 4th and two on its next possession, giving Fairmont Senior’s offense the ball at Preston’s 39. Brody Whitehair connected with Ours the very next play for a touchdown pass, making it 21-0 Polar Bears a minute and a half after their last score.
The Knights finally got into Fairmont Senior territory when they recovered Ours' muffed punt. Its drive extended by Fairmont Senior penalties, Preston got in field goal range, but Turner’s 30-yard attempt went wide left, leaving Preston scoreless.
Fairmont Senior made it deep into Preston’s side of the 50 after the missed field goal, but Whitehair fumbled the ball at Preston’s 20, and the Knights recovered.
For the Polar Bears, Dinger made his second interception three plays later at Preston’s 28. The very next play, he caught the 50/50 ball at the goal line for a touchdown, bobbling Whitehair’s 28-yard pass before hauling it in. With just a minute remaining in the first quarter, Fairmont Senior held a 28-0 lead.
Dinger went for a defensive hat trick before the end of the quarter, grabbing his third interception off of Jones to give Fairmont Senior the ball at its own 18 and possession to start the second quarter.
After marching down the field, Whitehair threw his second passing touchdown of the game, completing a 17-yard attempt to Damani Johnson, who squeezed through Preston defenders to cross the goal line. Peschl’s extra point made it 35-0 Fairmont Senior.
The Polar Bears scored one more touchdown before halftime, as Ours beat the Knights to the outside on a three-yard run with four minutes remaining. Fairmont Senior entered the break up 42-0.
Ours continued his streak of games with special teams touchdowns, as he returned the second half opening kickoff 85 yards. Fairmont Senior led 49-0 just as the third quarter started.
Wanting to get an interception himself, Johnson made a diving tip drill pick, giving Fairmont Senior’s offense the ball at its own 32. After Johnson lost a yard on a run, Whitehair took two deep shots: the first fell incomplete, and the second connected with a wide open Gavin Michael for a 69-yard touchdown. Fairmont Senior led 56-0 with 7:09 left to play in the shortened third quarter.
With the lead secure, Fairmont Senior’s second team took to the field. The defense held Preston from scoring, and the offense chewed the clock to victory, a much better result from last week’s victory against Robert C. Byrd where the second team allowed 26 points.
“Much improved effort by our guys that subbed in,” Fairmont Senior Head Coach Nick Bartic said. “[During] the week, we told those guys ‘you’re getting opportunities, you guys capitalize on it.’ It was a great week of practice for them as well, and that carried over to tonight’s game also.”
Ours finished with over 100 yards rushing for the first time this season, totaling 125 on the ground on seven rushes. He scored two rushing touchdowns, one receiving touchdown and returned a kickoff for a touchdown too.
“From the beginning of the year, we were a little scared of what we’re gonna have on the offensive line,” Ours said. “Compared to where they’re at now, they worked hard everyday. They’re doing much better than what they were. As of right now, I’m very confident in what they can do.”
Whitehair excelled in passing the ball, completing 10 of 13 attempts for 293 yards and four touchdowns through the air.
Dinger helped out immensely on both sides of the ball with his three interceptions in the first quarter and a receiving touchdown following his second pick.
“[Dinger] does things that you can’t teach,” Bartic said. “He has that ability, and you have to let those guys kind of be able to do their thing. You always want to try and get him in position where he again can play freely and do his thing.”
While Fairmont Senior’s defense held Preston to 111 total yards, the Polar Bears committed 145 penalty yards throughout the game.
“There’s things you got to clean up,” Bartic said. “We’re trying some things out. We had some mixing the management personnel a little bit and things that obviously check out in film tomorrow to clean up.”
Fairmont Senior hits the road next week for its toughest challenge yet: Bridgeport. The Polar Bears travel south next Friday, Sept. 15 to Wayne Jamison Field at Bridgeport High School. Kickoff set for 7 p.m.
