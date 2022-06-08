FAIRMONT — This ‘top performances’ edition comes over a week after its East Fairmont and North Marion counterparts, because for a select few Polar Bear seniors, there were still some unwritten pages in their athletic careers. The Fairmont Senior baseball team was still in active competition, vying for the state championship in Charleston, and their fourth-year players still had opportunities to put together performances worthy of inclusion.
This article’s tardiness is sure to be a con the Polar Bears will take with the pros — Fairmont Senior baseball’s run to the state title game capped off a year where five of the school’s programs made it to the big game in their respective sports. An impressive year yielded an equally impressive crop of departing graduates.
Mia Abruzino
Feb. 22, 2022: Abruzzino places third in the 500 freestyle with a 5:23.77 at the finals of the WVSSAC state swim championship. She also placed sixth in the 200 freestyle with a 2:03.79.
Feb. 21, 2020: Abruzzino places third in both the 200 yard and 500 yard freestyle at the finals of the WVSSAC state swim championship.
Jacob Angelo
Oct. 21, 2021: Angelo qualifies for the state cross-country meet with an eighth-place finish at the Region 1 meet.
Sidney Apanowicz
May 21, 2022: Apanowicz records eight saves in the Bears’ 17-4 state title game victory over Buckhannon-Upshur, their third straight state title in girls lacrosse.
June 9, 2021: Apanowicz racks up 12 saves in a 15-5 state quarterfinals victory over the University Hawks.
Laynie Beresford
April 20, 2021: Beresford makes six 3-pointers in Fairmont Senior’s regional title game against Lincoln, scoring a team-high 18 points in the 64-36 win.
Feb. 24, 2022: Beresford scores 17 points against the Grafton Bearcats in a 85-21 win that earned the Polar Bears a spot in the Region II Section I title game.
March 11, 2022: Beresford is second in scoring for the Polar Bears, putting in 12 points against PikeView in the Class-AAA state semifinals to help her team to a 58-39 win.
Gavin Blair
June 2, 2022: Blair hits an RBI double as part of a 2-2 day where he reached four times in the Class-AA state semifinal game against Robert C. Byrd. Fairmont Senior won 7-4.
April 21, 2022: Blair racks up three RBI in a 12-5 win over Grafton, one off a sacrifice fly and two off a single. Blair also scored twice, and recorded five assists and one putout from third base in the victory.
April 2, 2019: Blair comes into the game as a pinch hitter in a seventh-inning 6-6 tie against East Fairmont, and delivers a sacrifice fly to give the Bears the lead in an eventual eight-inning 12-7 win over the Bees.
Reagan Blasher
March 13, 2021: Blasher scores 15 points, second most on the team, in a dominant 80-31 win over the Elkins Tigers.
Feb. 2, 2022: Blasher makes three 3-pointers on her way to 15 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals in a 82-27 win over Liberty.
March 29, 2021: Blasher scores eight points in the Polar Bears top-five showdown against St. Joes. Blasher assisted on a 3-pointer and hit a jumper as part of a crucial fourth-quarter run that doubled the Fairmont Senior lead from eight to 16, and helped the Bears win 72-59.
Bella Bock
May 21, 2022: Bock scores three goals as part of a decisive 17-4 state championship win over Buckhannon-Upshur, the Bears’ third-straight title.
Joshlynn Boone
Sept. 18, 2021: Boone records six saves in a 3-0 loss to Buckhannon-Upshur.
Nov. 6, 2020: Boone is part of a Fairmont Senior backline that contains Williamstown and helps Fairmont Senior to their third-ever state title game with a 4-1 win.
Jasper Brown
Oct. 21, 2021: Brown qualifies for the state cross-country meet with a ninth-place finish at the Region 1 meet.
May 20, 2022: Brown finishes third in the 800-meter and fourth in the 3200-meter at the state track meet.
Oct. 31, 2021: At the state cross-country meet, Brown finishes inside the top ten, taking ninth place with a 17:13 flat.
Ashton Cecil
Aug. 21, 2021: In the Polar Bears’ season opener, Cecil is responsible for all the scoring, putting in two goals and tallying two assists in a 4-3 win against Oak Hill.
Nov. 6, 2020: Cecill records a hat trick in Fairmont Senior’s 8-1 state semifinal victory over Herbert Hoover.
Aaron Conley
Sept. 25, 2021: Conley steps away from his usual role as goalie to score a goal in the final minute of a 16-0 shellacking over Berkeley Springs.
Nov. 26, 2021: Conley is part of a goal-keeping duo with Eli Day that combines for eight saves in a tough 2-1 state semifinal loss to Charleston Catholic
Rebecca Cox
Sept. 10, 2021: Cox twice saves the game with two one-on-one saves in the second half of Fairmont Senior’s rivalry matchup against East Fairmont, a game that would eventually go down to a 1-1 draw.
Sept. 13, 2019: Cox makes a game-clinching save on an attempt by Haylee Gribble late in the second half as Fairmont Senior was able to give Philip Barbour their first loss of the season with a 1-0 triumph. Cox made four total saves in the game.
Oct. 14, 2021: Cox steps away from the goal box late in a game against Tyler for a penalty kick, crushing the shot for a goal in the 10-0 regular season finale win.
Alec Cross
Oct. 30, 2021: Cross makes a heads-up play against Elkins, freeing himself up on a broken run play to Germaine Lewis, who threw a touchdown to him in the 53-0 win.
Nov. 6, 2021: Cross hauls in a 33-yard reception in Fairmont Senior’s 26-7 regular season finale victory over East Fairmont, a game that catapulted the Bears into the playoffs.
Jace Dalton
May 1, 2022: Dalton forces 10 turnovers in Fairmont Senior lacrosse’s regular season finale, a 17-7 win over Mountain State.
Jan. 3, 2021: Dalton leads the Polar Bears defense in their state semifinal game against Bluefield, finishing with a team-best two tackles for loss in a close 21-19 victory. The game would eventually lead to Fairmont Senior being named state champions.
Nov. 6, 2021: Dalton comes up with a big interception to snuff out an East Fairmont drive on the first play of the second quarter in Fairmont Senior’s eventual 26-7 win that sent the Bears into the playoffs.
Eli Day
Nov. 3, 2021: In sudden-death shootouts against Weir in the regional championship, Day makes a game-winning save to send Fairmont Senior to the state tournament.
Logan Decker
Sept 25, 2021: Decker scores a second-half goal in the Polar Bears’ 16-0 win over Berkeley Springs.
Evan Dennison
June 4, 2022: In Fairmont Senior’s first state title appearance in nearly 10 years, Dennison goes 3-4 with three doubles, three RBI and two runs for the Bears against the reigning champion Logan Wildcats. Fairmont Senior unfortunately lost 11-6.
April 21, 2022: Dennison clobbers two home runs, driving in four runs for the Polar Bears in a 12-5 win over Grafton.
Dec. 4, 2021: In the Class-AA State Championship game, Dennison reels in a 59-yard touchdown pass, and completes a 39-yard pass to Kayson Nealy on a trick play.
Nov. 13, 2021: Playing against the top seeded Herbert Hoover Huskies in the first round of the playoffs, Dennison catches three passes for 144 yards, including touchdowns of 80 and 59 yards. Dennison also made a crucial fourth-and-one stop in the third quarter that eventually allowed the Bears to tie the game. Fairmont Senior would win 30-28.
Pharoah Fields
Feb. 1, 2022: Fields cans five 3-pointers as part of a 20-point performance against Preston. All 20 points came in the first half in the 95-59 win.
March 16, 2022: Fields puts down a pair of 3-pointers in quick succession in the second quarter of the Polar Bears’ state quarterfinals game against Herbert Hoover, helping Fairmont Senior to a 31-21 halftime advantage and eventual final score of 56-47 Polar Bears.
Dustin Hawkins
Oct. 19, 2019: Hawkins comes up with a fumble recovery in a 56-0 rout of Robert C. Byrd.
Oct. 28, 2020: Hawkins rushes for a touchdown, the final score of the game, in a 45-0 win over Lewis County.
Moziah Hippolyte
April 13, 2022: Hippolyte accrues an assist and a goal in a 16-4 win over Preston.
Gavin Hissam
April 28, 2022: Hissam homers as part of a three-RBI day for the Bears in a 22-3 win over Elkins.
May 11, 2022: Hissam puts together a three-hit game — a single and two doubles — in sectional play against the North Marion Huskies. Hissam finished with three RBI and a walk as well in the 11-8 win.
Darius Hubbard
Nov. 27, 2021: Hubbard is in the trenches all day for a Polar Bears team that finishes with over 150 rushing yards, and allows only seven points in the state semifinals against Poca, a 41-7 victory.
Nov. 20, 2021: Hubbard is part of a defensive front that limits Robert C. Byrd running back Jeremiah King to just 43 yards on 21 carries in a 33-28 state quarterfinals win.
Nov. 28, 2020: In the de-facto state championship game against Bluefield, Hubbard helps pave the way for a rushing attack that totaled 335 rush yards on 48 attempts. The Bears won 21-19.
Jahni Johnson
March 15, 2019: Johnson puts a goal through the net in 18-4 rout over Marshall.
Madison Jones
May 21, 2022: Jones find the net for a goal in the state title game against Buckhannon-Upshur, a 17-4 win that gave the Polar Bears a three-peat.
June 12, 2021: Jones scores two goals in the state semifinals against Morgantown, a game the Polar Bears won 9-3.
Mikey Jones
April 22, 2021: Jones wins a state title at 120 pounds, defeating North Marion’s Brody Hess via a second-period pin.
Dec. 16, 2021: Jones earns his 100th career win in the season opener against Tyler Consolidated with a second-period pin.
Tion Jules
Dec. 4, 2021: Jules makes a tackle-for-loss in the state championship game against Independence, a play that forced a punt in the eventual 21-12 win.
Nov. 27, 2021: Jules helps the Polar Bears defense allow only seven points in the state semifinals against Poca, a 41-7 victory.
Kaylin Kaukini
Oct. 7, 2020: Kaukini uncorks back-to-back aces against Grafton. The Polar Bears took a tough three-set loss to Grafton.
Kalaeloa Kaukini
Nov. 27, 2021: Kaukini paves the way for a Polar Bears team that finishes with over 150 rushing yards, and allows only seven points in the state semifinals against Poca, a 41-7 victory.
Taylor Kendziora
Jan 3, 2021: Kendziora is Fairmont Senior’s No. 5 finisher at No. 27 overall in the state meet to help the Polar Bears repeat as Class-AA champions.
Alek Kolek
May 1, 2022: Kolek scores a goal in the Polar Bears’ regular season finale, a 17-7 win over Mountain State.
April 14, 2022: On Senior Night, Kolek finishes with two goals in a 16-4 victory over Preston.
Gracie Lamb
May 18, 2022: Lamb finishes fourth overall in the shot-put at the Class-AA state meet.
June 3, 2021: Lamb anchors the first-place 4x100 meter relay team as part of a dominant Regional meet performance that gets the Polar Bears the regional crown and moves them to the state meet.
Meredith Maier
March 9, 2022: Maier fills up the stat sheet with 15 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in Fairmont Senior’s 93-24 state quarterfinal victory over Sissonville.
Feb. 25, 2022: Maier puts up a 15-point, 20-rebound double-double which she compliments with six blocks and three assists as the Polar Bears capture a sectional title with a 69-31 win over Philip Barbour.
Feb. 4, 2022: Maier scores 17 points, grabs 11 rebounds, dishes six assists and blocks seven shots in No. 1 Fairmont Senior’s 70-60 win over No. 2 North Marion.
March 31, 2021: Maier puts up 21 points and 15 rebounds against University — 15 of those points coming in the second half, as Fairmont Senior rallied to outscore the Hawks 27-10 in the fourth quarter in a 75-60 win.
Jaden Moore
May 11, 2022: Moore is part of a 4x100 meter relay team that takes home the gold in the Regional meet and advances them to the state meet..
Oct 7, 2020: Moore runs in for a four-yard touchdown in the Polar Bears’ 59-28 win over Winfield.
Nov. 13, 2021: Moore records two pass break-ups in the third quarter of Fairmont Senior’s first round playoff game against No. 1 Herbert Hoover, crucial plays that kept the game tied going into the fourth quarter. The Polar Bears won 30-28.
Sept. 1, 2021: Moore takes an outside pitch for a 60-yard touchdown in Fairmont Senior’s week one 47-22 victory over Lewis County.
Carson Mundell
Oct. 26, 2021: Mundell makes a penalty kick as part of a regional championship PK shootout against Weir that ties the game 4-4, and eventually allows Fairmont Senior to win in sudden death.
Elizabeth Murphy
April 27, 2022: Murphy hits a two-run homer and an RBI double in a rivalry game against East Fairmont, ultimately finishing with five runs scored and three RBI in the 21-1 win.
April 18, 2019: Murphy puts together a three-hit, two-double game against Preston in a 11-1 win, also striking out three in the circle.
May 9, 2022: Murphy goes 2-4 with two doubles in a 12-4 sectional win against East Fairmont. Murphy also closed out the game allowing no runs in the sixth inning.
Kayson Nealy
Nov. 27, 2021: Nealy finishes with three catches for 95 yards and two touchdowns as well as an interception in the state semifinals against Poca, a 41-7 victory for the Bears.
Sept. 17, 2021: Nealy returns a Bridgeport fumble 65 yards for a touchdown, and catches three passes for 214— all for touchdowns of 90, 60 and 64 yards. Fairmont Senior took a tough 35-28 loss in the heavyweight fight.
Sept. 11, 2020: Nealy picks off North Marion three times in 41-21 win over the Huskies.
Nov. 20, 2021: Nealy racks up five catches for 101 yards and a 21-yard touchdown in Fairmont Senior’s 33-28 state quarterfinal win against Robert C. Byrd.
Clint Radcliffe
Oct. 22, 2021: Radcliffe caps off Fairmont Senior’s 7-0 sectional win against East Fairmont with their last goal of the night in the 7-0 victory.
Oct. 12, 2021: Radcliffe scores two goals to help the Bears clinch a Big 10 Conference title with a 5-0 win over Robert C. Byrd.
Morgan Rogers
May 21, 2022: Rogers scores three goals in Fairmont Senior’s championship three-peat 17-4 win over Buckhannon-Upshur.
June 12, 2021: Rogers scores three goals as Fairmont Senior goes back-to-back with a 13-4 state championship victory over George Washington.
June 9, 2021: Rogers scores two goals and records four assists in a state quarterfinal win over University, 15-5.
Mikayla Shepherd
April 29, 2022: Shepherd hits two home runs against North Marion, driving in seven runs in a 22-3 win.
May 9, 2022: Shepherd has a 3-4 day with two RBI and two runs scored as the Bears beat East Fairmont 12-4 in sectionals.
April 27, 2022: Shepherd scores five runs and drives in two more in a 2-4 day against the Bees as Fairmont Senior won 21-1.
Kylie Slagle
Oct. 14, 2021: In the second-to-last game of the regular season, Slagle kicks home a goal in a 10-0 win over Tyler Consolidated.
Oct. 22, 2020: Slagle scores a pair of goals in a 16-0 sectional win over Keyser
Oct. 21, 2019: Slagle leads the Polar Bears with four goals in a 16-0 sectional quarterfinals win over Petersburg.
Eric Smith
Nov. 13, 2021: Smith piles up nine tackles and two sacks in the Polar Bears’ first round victory over top-seeded Herbert Hoover, 30-28.
Nov. 28, 2020: In the de-facto state championship game against Bluefield, Smith helps pave the way for a rushing attack that totaled 335 rush yards on 48 attempts. The Bears won 21-19.
Jan. 24, 2022: Smith scores a game-high 17 points against rival East Fairmont, helping the Bears to a 57-43 win.
March 16, 2022: Smith puts up 10 points and 12 rebounds in a state quarterfinal game against Herbert Hoover. Fairmont Senior prevailed, 56-47, as Smith played a hand in bouncing the Huskies out of another state playoff.
Emily Starn
March 9, 2022: In Charleston, Starn puts up 14 points, five assists and four steals in Fairmont Senior’s 93-24 state quarterfinals victory.
Feb. 24, 2022: Starn puts up 15 points as Fairmont Senior advanced past Grafton to the Sectional title game, 85-21.
March 1, 2022: Starn helps the Bears punch their ticket to Charleston with a 10-point, four-rebound, four-assist, four-steal day against Lewis County, winning 77-28.
March 29, 2021: Starn makes three 3-pointers, scoring 13 points in helping Fairmont Senior overcome a top-five opponent in St. Joe’s, 72-59.
Dom Stingo
Nov. 13, 2021: Entering as the quarterback in the middle of the first quarter with his team down 14-0, Stingo throws for 195 yards and three touchdowns and rushes for a touchdown to lead the Polar Bears over the No. 1-seeded Herbert Hoover Huskies 30-28 in the first round of the state playoffs.
May 1, 2022: Returning from injury for the regular season finale, Stingo scores five goals in helping the Bears beat Mountain State 17-7.
Nov. 27, 2021: Stingo throws for 159 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for a touchdown in the state semifinals against Poca, a dominant 41-7 victory.
Nov. 20, 2021: Stingo throws for 266 yards and two touchdowns, also accounting for a nine-yard touchdown rush in a tight 33-28 state quarterfinal victory over Robert C. Byrd.
Koby Toothman
Dec. 3, 2021: Toothman comes up with a sack and 3.5 tackles for loss in Fairmont Senior’s 21-12 state championship victory over Independence.
Nov. 20, 2021: Toothman is part of a defensive front that limits Robert C. Byrd running back Jeremiah King to just 43 yards on 21 carries in a 33-28 state quarterfinals win.
Sept. 11, 2021: Toothman comes through with a goal-line touchdown that gives Fairmont Senior a 20-14 lead over North Marion that they would not relinquish.
Bubby Towns
Oct. 14, 2021: Towns becomes the school’s all-time leading scorer with a first-half penalty kick against Robert C. Byrd.
Sept. 25, 2021: Towns scores four goals and records two assists in a 16-0 win over Berkeley Springs.
Jan. 3, 2021: Towns scores an important goal in Fairmont Senior’s 3-2 state championship win over Charleston Catholic.
Chloe Travelstead
May 21, 2022: Travelstead scores four goals in Fairmont Senior’s 17-4 state championship win over Buckhannon-Upshur.
April 20, 2022: On Senior Night, Travelstead scores two goals and tosses two assists in a 17-5 victory over University.
June 12, 2021: Travelstead scores a goal in Fairmont Senior’s 13-4 championship victory over George Washington.
Joseph Uram
Feb. 26, 2022: In the regular-season finale, Uram scores 13 points in a 70-49 win over Charleston Catholic.
Feb. 1, 2022: Uram scores a career-high 19 points in a 95-59 win over Preston.
Dom Viani
May 11, 2022: Viani brings in two runs and scores twice himself in a sectional win over North Marion, 11-8.
March 19, 2022: Viani makes two 3-pointers while scoring eight points in a championship-winning effort against Shady Spring, 60-59.
Marley Washenitz
March 11, 2022: Washenitz puts up 27 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and seven steals in helping the Polar Bears advance to the state championship game, beating PikeView 59-38 in the state semis.
Feb. 18, 2022: Washenitz compiles a 38-points, 10-rebound, 10-steal triple-double against Lincoln in a 78-42 win.
Feb. 16, 2022: Washenitz drops 40 along with five steals, four rebounds and two assists in a 89-47 win over East Fairmont.
Dec. 25, 2021: Washenitz scores a career-high 41 points to go with 12 rebounds, six assists and six steals in a 93-25 rout over Weir.
Elias Wilson
Oct. 21, 2021: Wilson helps shut-out the East Fairmont Bees in sectional play, as the Bears beat their rival 7-0 in the postseason.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.