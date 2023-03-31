FAIRMONT — The Fairmont Senior Boys Basketball Team has received a hearty congratulations from the community.
The Polar Bears basketball have been honored and recognized by almost every notable council and board in the county since bringing home a repeat state championship title beating out the No. 1 Shady Spring Tigers earlier this month.
Thursday night, the team was thrown a celebration party at the Field House on Mary Lou Retton Drive complete with a parade in their honor.
Over the last few weeks since their victory, the team and their coaches have made their rounds, first with a stop at Fairmont City Council’s March 28 meeting, where the team received a standing ovation from councilmembers and guests.
Head Coach David Retton was thankful to the council for the recognition and beamed with pride for his team, which set record after record this season. The team finished the season with 27 wins and 1 loss and two players crossed the 1,000 points scored milestone.
“I couldn’t be more proud of a group of guys I’ve coached in my 26 years at Fairmont Senior,” Retton said to city council. “We talk a lot about becoming excellent, giving excellence, being excellent every day and it’s hard to do but we work at it. I can say these [players] right here, they represent excellence.”
Councilmembers took turns congratulating the team and the coaches on their win. Councilmember Nick Cinalli was once a coach with Retton at FSHS, his words of congratulation were given directly to Retton and his legacy as head coach.
“Coach Retton is the hardest working coach in the state. He is a great friend of mine and you [players] are very, very, very lucky to have him,” Cinalli said. “I’m probably saying the same thing I said last year, but I grew up on East Side but I’m an official turncoat to West Side and I’m not afraid to admit that.”
Wednesday morning, the team was invited to Marion County Commission chambers where they were recognized by commissioners. Commission President Ernie VanGilder said that this year is the 50th anniversary of his graduation from Fairmont Senior High.
Commissioners presented the team with a proclamation honoring their win and a commemorative Key to the County award was presented to the coaching staff.
“It’s our job as coaches to come up with a plan or a direction or whatever it might be, but players have choices. They can choose to go in a lot of different directions,” Retton said. “These players have made their choices and they’ve chosen wisely. The credit will always, always go to the players and I hope my guys here know that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.