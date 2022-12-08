FAIRMONT — The Fairmont Senior Polar Bears are coming off a season to remember, capturing the Class-AAA state championship over Shady Spring on a buzzer-beating shot by Zycheus Dobbs.
But with the dawn of a new season just days away, the Polar Bears are insistent on keeping their eyes forward.
“We’re not a defending champion,” head coach David Retton said. “To me, that’s something people make a big thing of; we’re not the defending champion. We keep our trophy. We could go 0-25 this year, we’re still the 21-22 state champion. Now if we were boxing and we had the belt, and we had a title bout next Saturday against Logan, then yeah, someone’s going to win that belt.
“Our guys have done a great job with putting that year to rest. No one’s ever going to take that away from us, but there’s going to be a new champion this year. We addressed that in the spring with our guys. Whatever those great feelings that we had, our memories, it’s not going to do anything for us this year. It doesn’t do one thing for you in preparation. It doesn’t do one thing for you in the weight room. I think our guys have done a very good job of that.”
The road to the top is filled with adversity, and Fairmont Senior knows that well from a playoff run that included intense battles against the likes of Grafton, Herbert Hoover and Shady Spring. With that experience in the backs of their minds, the Polar Bears are trying their best to avoid any hint of a “championship hangover,” starting with their mindset.
“We’re working at making improvement day by day,” Retton said “We keep stressing about having the right mindset to make sure we’re laying the foundation for that improvement to happen. Our guys are making progress. As coaches I don’t think we’re very satisfied with where we are. There’s always something we can improve in.”
“We can be a good team but we’ve got to put in the work,” Senior forward DeSean Goode said. “I’m glad to be back, and I know our whole team is ready to compete.”
Fairmont Senior brings back several key players from last year’s team, including junior guard Zycheus Dobbs and senior forward DeSean Goode. Dobbs made first team all-state last season while Goode made second team.
Dobbs averaged 14.6 points per game last year, stuffing the stat sheet game-in and game-out, never more evident than in last year’s state title game where he recorded 15 points, eight assists, five rebounds and six blocks. Dobbs is rated the No. 3 shooting guard in West Virginia in the class of 2024 by BigShots.net.
The 6-foot-9 Goode is an explosive scorer and rebounder, and showed his talents on the biggest stage last year too, scoring 31 points and grabbing 17 rebounds in the state semifinals against Scott. Goode is rated the No. 3 small forward in West Virginia in the class of 2023 by BigShots.net.
Fairmont Senior also returns key players in Andre Grant and Latique Williams.
The Bears are not without key departures too — guards Dom Viani and Joe Uram gave Fairmont Senior plenty of ball-handling, Pharoah Fields was a microwave shooter off the bench, and big man Eric Smith provided size and defense inside.
In the wake of Smith’s graduation from Fairmont Senior to Miami (Ohio) to play college football, Goode is hoping to fill the interior void.
“I’m working more on my post game this year,” Goode said. “Since we had Eric last year, two big dudes, that helped free me up and get me shots on the outside. This year, I just want to help my team down inside and do what I have to do.
While those graduates’ roles will have to be filled-in, Retton sees intangibles from that group that need to be tended to as well.
“We lost tremendous leaders from last year’s team,” Retton said. “We lost tremendous glue guys. Their leadership, their performances in big spots, everything.
“At the same time, I’ve never wanted to keep a guy. No matter how good they are, it’s time to move on. If you’re moving on to college sports, moving on to be a football player like Eric Smith is, or just getting acclimated to being a college student, we’ve always wanted kids to move forward. I’ve never thought ‘Man, let’s keep that team together one more year.’ I’m excited about what we can build with this year’s team.”
Moving forward with this year’s team, Retton said he has evaluated himself as well as his team, even after more than two decades at the helm, and three state championships.
“After the season, I watch a lot of tape, sometimes multiple times, of every game we played, and it starts with me,” Retton said. “Things that I want to improve on with how I coach and what I bring to our players. Whether it’s my disposition, whether it’s a halftime adjustment — those improvements start with me and my coaching staff, and then it goes to our players.”
From the top down, this year’s iteration of the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears begin their march forward on Dec. 10 at home against Logan.
