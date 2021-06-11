FAIRMONT — The semifinal matchup of the WVSLA Girls Tournament between the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears and Morgantown Mohigans was rescheduled for 7 p.m. today. 7 p.m. because of lightning delays.
The first lightning strike occurred seconds before play was set to begin between the first-seeded Polar Bears and second-seeded Mohigans, as storm clouds had rolled in during warmups. The crowd at East-West Stadium stuck around through the storm for 90 minutes before the game was called off at 8:30.
Both Fairmont Senior and Morgantown had defeated their first round opponents, as Fairmont Senior dispatched the University Hawks and Morgantown prevailed over the Spring Mills Cardinals. Both teams won by an identical score of 15-5 in those games, with the Polar Bears coming into the matchup with an undefeated 13-0 record and the Mohigans with a record of 8-3. Two of the Mohigans’ losses had come at the hands of Fairmont Senior, with the Polar Bears winning their most recent contest 11-to-9.
The rescheduling of the game for Friday leaves little time before the championship game against either Buckhannon-Upshur or George Washington on Saturday.
