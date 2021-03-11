FAIRMONT — Fairmont Senior High’s grinding, methodical style and duo of senior star Jaelin Johnson and freshman Zycheus Dobbs powered the Polar Bears to a 47-35 road victory over Charleston Catholic on Thursday in what was a Top 10 showdown in the state’s capital city.
The Johnson-Dobbs partnership combined to score 31 of Class AAA No. 5 Fairmont Senior’s 47 points, while the FSHS defense held Class AA No. 4 Charleston Catholic’s offense to just 24 points over the final three quarters to erase an early Irish lead.
Charleston Catholic (1-2) took an 11-6 lead through the first quarter, but the Polar Bears (3-0) surged in front in the second period, where they outscored the Irish 16-4 to take a 22-15 lead into the half. The stingy, disciplined Fairmont Senior defense, which has long been the lifeblood of longtime coach David Retton’s illustrious tenure as FSHS coach, locked the Irish down with a combination of feisty man-to-man defense and a connected 2-3 matchup zone.
The Fairmont Senior offense, meanwhile, orbited around the go-go attacking fury of Johnson, who burned the Irish with a series of transition buckets, a couple of putbacks, and a smooth 3 from above the break just before halftime. Johnson finished the game with a team-high 17 points for the Polar Bears, with 10 of those coming in the first half and all 17 in the first three quarters. Dobbs chipped in another 14 points, as he drilled a pair of 3s, scored back-to-back transition buckets in the second quarter, and converted a feathery floater in the waning moments of the first quarter.
Alongside Johnson and Dobbs, Fairmont Senior also got a big lift from guards Joseph Uram and Dominic Viani in the scoring department, with Uram coming off the bench to hit a pair of 3s for six points and Viani hitting from deep as well en route to five points.
Zion Suddeth led Charleston Catholic with 12 points, while Irish star Aiden Satterfield was limited to six points.
Johnson received the bulk of the minutes defending Satterfield when Fairmont Senior deployed its man-to-man, and he practically wrapped Satterfield in a straight jacket. Johnson scooted with Satterfield stride-for-stride to wall off any drives and force him into tough floaters, and when Satterfield was off the ball, he rarely got an easy touch with Johnson constantly in his jersey.
For the majority of the second and third periods, Retton opted for the 2-3 matchup zone where the Polar Bears gave the Irish fits with their connectivity and ball denials to a typical zone’s soft spots. The backline of Johnson, Eric Smith and Dobbs shut down the baseline and the high post, while guards Uram, Viani and senior Bryson Flowers pressured ball handlers up top. Flowers, especially, made a series of impact defensive plays throughout the game, including his usual dose of coaxing offensive fouls, as he drew three turnovers via a pair of charges and an illegal screen.
Fairmont Senior’s defense was the catalyst behind what amounted to its winning stretch of play in the second quarter when it turned a five-point deficit at the start of the period into a seven-point lead by the half.
The Polar Bears opened the second quarter with a 9-2 spurt over the first four minutes to take its first lead at 15-13. Uram accounted for six of those nine points with back-to-back triples, the first of which was set up by a Dobbs drive-and-kick find. Following Uram’s 3s, Johnson then finished off an old-fashioned three-point play with an and-one fast break layup that originated out of a stop-rebound-hit-ahead sequence from Flowers.
Satterfield tied it at 15-15 temporarily when he dropped in a tough floater runner, but Fairmont Senior scored the final seven points of the half, with Dobbs scoring twice in transition and Johnson hitting his lone 3 of the game.
Fairmont ballooned its lead to 15 in the third quarter with a 15-7 run over the opening four minutes to stretch the margin to 37-22. Over the scoring surge, Viani hit a 3 off a post-up kickout assist from Smith, Johnson tallied an and-one putback, and Dobbs cashed in on a second 3 when he lifted to the top of the key for a catch-and-shoot. Catholic fired back with a 4-0 spurt, but Fairmont Senior again closed a quarter strong with the last five points, which included Dobbs’ second 3 of the game.
The Polar Bears cobbled together just five points in the fourth, including just one made field goal over the quarter’s first seven minutes, but FSHS’s deliberate offensive pace and dominant defense prevented the Irish from making much of a dent on the lead.
Fairmont Senior is scheduled to play next Tuesday, after its game Saturday against rival East Fairmont was postponed due to the Bees being subject to a 10-day quarantine.
