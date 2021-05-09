FAIRMONT — All season long, Fairmont Senior and North Marion reigned supreme atop, not in just the Big 10 Conference, but the entire state in Class AAA. The Polar Bears and Huskies sat at No. 1 and 2, respectively, in the AP Poll virtually all season, and both powers went into the state tournament with a combined undefeated mark of 28-0.
At season’s end, Fairmont Senior finished as the Class AAA state runner-up, while North Marion was one of Class AAA’s final four squads reaching the state semifinals.
The collective dominance by the Polar Bears and Huskies were noted by Big 10 Conference coaches who voted a conference-best three players from both teams onto the 2021 all-conference teams. East Fairmont, meanwhile, garnered two all-conference picks, a total that was also matched by Bridgeport, Buckhannon-Upshur, Lewis County Lincoln, Philip Barbour, and Preston County.
The all-conference teams consisted of 22 players total, with 11 players making each of the first team and second team.
The team-high three selections for Fairmont Senior and North Marion were headlined by a pair of first team selections, with FSHS junior stars Marley Washenitz and Meredith Maier earning first team spots, and NMHS’s senior guard Karlie Denham and sophomore forward Olivia Toland making the first team. The Polar Bears also placed junior guard Emily Starn on the second team, while the Huskies had junior center Katlyn Carson nab a second team spot.
East Fairmont’s two selections were both second teamers, with senior wing Kierra Bartholow and senior forward Somer Stover each making the second team.
For Fairmont Senior, Washenitz, of course, has a legitimate claim to the title of best player in the state, as she was just named the co-winner, alongside Nitro’s Baylee Goins, of the Mary Ostrowski Award by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association, an award given annually to the state’s top player. A non-stop, two-way menace, Washenitz nearly averaged a triple-double this season with 20.1 points, 10.0 assists, 9.0 rebounds and 6.1 steals for the Polar Bears this season.
Maier, who is likely to join Washenitz as a shoo-in all-state first teamer, was a reliable night-to-night co-star in her debut season with the Polar Bears. After transferring to Fairmont Senior from Grafton last summer, Maier put together a monstrous season, as she averaged a double-double of 18.5 points and 12.9 rebounds a game, to go with 4.9 assists, 4.7 steals, and 1.6 blocks a game.
While Washenitz and Maier garnered first-team all-conference honors as two of the best players, not just in the conference, but in the entire state, Starn solidified her role as an invaluable support player during Fairmont Senior’s undefeated run to the Class AAA state title game to earn All-Big second team honors. Starn showed herself capable of operating both on and off the ball on offense, and defensively, she developed into an absolute ball hawk, be it playing the passing lanes off the ball or hounding ball handlers for 94 feet while on the ball. For the season, Starn averaged 11 points a game, to go with about three assists and three steals per game.
North Marion’s Big 10 selections were led by the duo of Denham and Toland as first team picks, but the Huskies’ entire trio of Denham, Toland and Carson entered the season with as much acclaim as any triad in the state. All three were at the forefront of NMHS’s undefeated run to the state semifinals when healthy.
Denham finished her career at North Marion with an outstanding individual season in which she was the Huskies’ two-way engine as the team’s primary ball handler on offense and a dynamic defender atop the team’s vaunted full-court press on defense. Denham averaged 13.6 points a game for the Huskies, and she also dished a team-high 4.9 assists a game to go with 4.3 rebounds and 2.8 steals a game.
While Denham closed out her career, Toland made another leap in hers at North Marion as a sophomore. An all-state honorable mention selection as a freshman for the 25-1 Huskies, Toland broke out as a full-fledged scoring dynamo this year, in addition to impactful defense and rebounding chops. Toland exploded to average a team-best 20.7 points a game this season, and she also snatched a team-best four-plus steals a game as well as almost six rebounds a night.
Carson’s second team selection comes on the heels of a standout junior season, one in which she battled back from a late-season shoulder injury to return for North’s playoff run. Carson was an all-state third team pick last season as a sophomore in her first as a starter, and as an established team leader this year as a junior, she was equally paramount to the Huskies. Defensively, Carson was NMHS’s shot-blocking anchor at the rim, and offensively, she gave the team an interior presence. For the season, she nearly averaged a triple-double, as she finished with a line of 13.6 points, 10.9 rebounds and a ridiculous 8.8 blocks a game.
East Fairmont’s senior pairing of Kierra Bartholow and Somer Stover round out the list of Marion County all-conference honorees, as the All-Big 10 second team duo led the Bees through a rollercoaster season in which they played just seven games due to a series of COVID-19 quarantine periods.
