BRIDGEPORT — Each team at the Big X Conference assembled at Bridgeport High on Friday for day one of the 2023 Big X Conference Tournament, a day that ended with the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears in first place, and with each of the three Marion County schools in position to bring home some conference gold in individual weight classes.
The Polar Bears left day one of the two-day tournament atop the competition with 76.5 team points, 6.5 ahead of second-place Preston County. East Fairmont rests at fourth and North Marion at sixth out of the 13-team field.
Fairmont Senior went 8-0 on Friday, with wins from Will Stewart, Jason Walker, Kolbie Hamilton, Alex Naternicola, Michael Kruzel, Dylan Ours, Brennan Matheny and Kaleb Arbogast. Six more wrestlers were given byes on the first day, setting up the Polar Bears to have a busy day in the championship semifinals on Saturday.
“Our guys won the matches they were supposed to win,” Fairmont Senior head coach Michael Fortier said. “Tomorrow will be more challenging than today, and they’ve got to be ready. Tomorrow will make the difference in how they place, and how we finish up. I hope the boys rest, because things will be a lot tougher tomorrow.”
East Fairmont goes into Saturday at fourth, and with their own slate of aspiring champions in an assortment of weight classes. The Bees went 8-3 on Friday, with wins by Xaeden Willett, Riley Trotto, Blake Ringer, Logan Slider, Anthony Corwin, Lucas Marsh, JT Miller and Evan Helm.
“Out of the 11 guys that we brought today, we’ve still got 10 in it,” East Fairmont head coach Logan Bowman said. “Out of those 10, nine are in the championship semifinals, so it’s a good day. We’ve definitely got to show up and wrestle tomorrow, because obviously the further you get in the championship bracket the tougher the competition gets.”
“I had a lot of guys look good today and bounce back from how we looked on Wednesday. I’m happy with the improvement after only one day off between. I’m looking for a good day tomorrow.”
The North Marion Huskies earned five wins on the day, from Cameron Craig, Dakota Parker, Kevin Ramsey and two from Hunner Craig.
“I always have high expectations,” North Marion head coach Dave Tennant said. “I know what I’m blessed with, and that’s a lot of new kids that are still learning the sport. I always have faith in them, and sometimes things just don’t work out how they’re supposed to.”
The Huskies have two competitors in tomorrow’s championship semifinals— Noah Hess, who was on-bye Friday, and Cameron Craig, who knocked off the No. 2 seed in his weight class to advance.
“Good things happen when you keep wrestling,” Tennant said. “He kept wrestling — he was on bottom, he was on his back, and he just kept going at it. Ended up on top and got the fall. That was an unexpected win but like I said, I always have faith in the kids.”
Intra-county championship semifinal matches on Saturday include Xaden Willett (East Fairmont) vs. Bryce Nichols (Fairmont Senior) at 106, Jason Walker (Fairmont Senior) vs. Blake Ringer (East Fairmont) at 126, Hunter Spitznogle (Fairmont Senior) vs. Logan Slider (East Fairmont) at 138, and Gavin Michael (Fairmont Senior) vs. Lucas Marsh (East Fairmont) at 150.
