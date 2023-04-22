RACHEL — One leg of the Big X Softball Tournament kicked off Friday at North Marion High, the opening game featuring the cross town rivalry of Fairmont Senior vs. East Fairmont.
The Polar Bears got a strong two-way performance from Jessica Jenkins, with every Polar Bear getting on-base at least once in a 12-2 run-rule victory against East in five innings.
Fairmont Senior had last played April 11, but the Polar Bears didn’t show any rust in Friday’s tournament game.
“We haven’t played in a while, so I was happy to see some really smart at-bats,” Fairmont Senior head coach Anna Runyan said. “This is also the best we’ve looked fielding-wise all season I think. We looked good, they came ready and totally prepared. They just did good all-around today.”
Jessica Jenkins picked up the win for the Polar Bears, pitching all five innings, allowing five hits, three walks and two runs while striking out a pair.
Thrust into the top of the Polar Bears’ pitching staff after an injury to Michaela Egidi, Jenkins has turned in strong performances all season.
“We knew that coming into the season, Jess was going to have to step up,” Runyan said. “Honestly we’ve talked about it and she’s done better than either she or I expected. We’re really proud of her stepping up, taking charge of the mound this season. It’s a hard thing to do, especially when pitching’s not your main position. Stepping up and doing so well, we just couldn’t be more proud of her.”
Teresa Staron and Mikayla Hose each drove in two runs for the Polar Bears while Abigail Shuck tallied three RBIs for Fairmont Senior. Staron and Sadie Rundle each had two hits Friday.
For East, Sophia Stevens and Isabella Talerico each picked up an RBI. Gracie Snyder finished with a multi-hit game, going 2-3 with a double.
Fairmont Senior scored seven runs in the second inning to put plenty of distance between themselves and the Bees in the early-going. Ava Taylor scored the first run of the game off a Staron single, a hit which loaded the bases.
Grace Wells scored from third after a passed ball, and Libby McDougal scored on a single by Hose.
Staron and Hose also scored on a fielding error and a single by Rundle, respectively. Shuck plated two with a single to right field before the inning’s final out the next batter.
Fairmont Senior tacked on another run in the third, a sacrifice fly from Hose scoring McDougal and making it 8-0 Polar Bears.
East Fairmont fired back in the top of the fourth, scoring two runs in the frame. Marissa Delbrook started the inning with a double, and came around to score in the very next at-bat, Talerico singling to drive Delbrook in. Talerico eventually scored on an infield hit by Stevens.
The Polar Bears did not let up, scoring four more in their turn at-bat in the fourth. Two base hits by Jenkins and Rundle, and a walk to Ava Taylor loaded the bases. Shuck drew a walk to let Jenkins stride home, and Grace Wells also drew a bases-loaded walk to score Rundle. Both walks came on a full-count.
A sacrifice fly by McDougal made it 11-2, and a single by Staron brought the lead to 10, putting the game in danger of ending in five innings.
East Fairmont could not scratch across a run, though walks issued to Somya Cottingham and Brielle Gregware threatened.
Fairmont Senior will play the winner of Friday’s game between North Marion and Elkins on Saturday at 2 p.m. The losers of both games will play Saturday at noon.
FAIRMONT SENIOR POLAR BEARS
Teresa Staron: 2-3 BB, R, 2RBI
Audrey Tobesman: 1-4 2B
Mikayla Hose: 1-3 R, 2RBI, SAC FLY
Jessica Jenkins: 1-2 BB, 2R
Sadie Rundle: 2-3 2R, RBI
Ava Taylor: 1-1 2BB, 2R
Abigail Shuck: 1-2 BB, R, 3RBI
Grace Wells: 0-1 2BB, R, RBI
Libby McDougal: 1-1 BB, 2R, SAC FLY RBI
Jessica Jenkins (W): 5IP, 5H, 3BB, 2K, 2R
EAST FAIRMONT BEES
Isabella Vincent: 0-3
Marissa Delbrook: 1-3 2B, R
Isabella Talerico: 1-2 R, RBI
Brielle Gregware: 0-0 BB
Gracie Snyder: 2-3 2B
Lindsey Abel: 0-1BB
Sophia Stevens: 1-2 RBI
Raegynn Silvis: 0-2
Kamy Smock: 0-2
Somya Cottingham: 0-1 BB
Sophia Stevens (L): 3IP, 8H, 7BB, 0K, 12 R
Marissa Delbrook: 1IP, 2H, 1BB, 1K, 0R
