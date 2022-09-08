FAIRMONT — Thursday’s game between Fairmont Senior and East Fairmont had the hallmarks both teams expected coming in — physical play, and a raucous environment at East-West Stadium.
“Since our freshman year, we’ve always told ourselves we wanted a student section for our soccer team,” Fairmont Senior’s Ro Jones said of the fan turnout. “This year, for our senior year we finally got it.”
In another chapter in their cross-town rivalry, the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears beat the East Fairmont Bees 6-1, with Jones turning in two scores to lead the Polar Bears.
The game had its fair share of pushing and slide tackles from the onset, but Fairmont Senior’s Caleb Young was able to muscle through East’s defense and get in close. Young was tripped up before he could make his move, but the ball found Ro Jones, who was able to put up a shot.
East keeper Nick Myers was able to get a hand on it, but the ball still dribbled through to put the Polar Bears on the board, 1-0, in the ninth minute.
“We knew we had to come out strong, we knew they were going to come out strong, they do it every single season,” Jones said. “We knew we had to put a ball in the back of the net as quickly as possible, and we couldn’t have done it any better than we did it today. I couldn’t be prouder of my teammates — they did a great job.”
Fairmont Senior came out with the aim of putting pressure on the Bees, and that pressure extended to their defense as well. The Polar Bears kept their opponents uncomfortable — East did not have a shot on goal in the first half. And on offense, their relentless attitude showed up through follow-ups on any deflected shots near the goal.
One such scrum on a ball right in front of the goal in the 22nd minute resulted in another Ro Jones score.
“I thought we pressured them all night,” Fairmont Senior head coach Darrin Paul said. “And every time we did, we put them in tough situations. I told them, ‘make them make the decision. Don’t bail them out.’ I thought they kicked the ball out of bounds a lot, they turned over the ball, and we caused that.”
The pass that set up Jones’ goal came from Denzel Duvert, who put the Polar Bears’ offense in good spots to finish plays with a steady diet of well-placed crossers from the right wing.
A Duvert crosser in the 31st minute found the foot of Grant Broadhurst for a score, and Fairmont Senior led 3-0 at halftime.
“I thought we played hard,” Paul said. “I told the boys this was going to be a war and they needed to come out and play with intensity and I thought they did that. Obviously the one on the other side doesn’t make us happy, but overall I thought we played with good energy and we finished shots.”
Out of halftime, East was able to string together some passes, but Fairmont Senior eventually regained possession, and Caleb Young capitalized with a laser from nearly 20 yards out that just snuck under the crossbar to put the Polar Bears up 4-0.
Fairmont Senior had been successful in repelling any East Fairmont attack through the first half and early into the second, but the Bees’ Levi Carpenter was able to break through in the 50th minute to get East on the board and bring the deficit to three, 4-1 Fairmont Senior, on one of East’s first shots on goal.
Fairmont Senior extinguished any comeback hopes with a pair of goals in close proximity to each other, with Bradey McMullen and Caleb Conley each scoring in the 56th and 57th minute, respectively.
With a string of wins over regional opponents, Fairmont Senior is looking to continue through the regular season blemish-free against their regional foes.
“It’s been a theme since the first day of practice — we want to win the section so we don’t have to worry about somebody helping us out,” Paul said. “Now we just have Keyser and Berkeley left, I think we feel pretty confident that it’s going through us to go to the region.”
The Polar Bears next face Elkins on Sept. 13. The Bees have an away date against Lincoln that same day.
