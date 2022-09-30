RACHEL — Friday’s much-anticipated game between the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears and North Marion Huskies lived up to it’s billing — an overtime thriller that ramped up the drama all the way to the last play — or second-to-last play.
After touchdowns by either team at the end of regulation to send the game into a 13-13 overtime shootout, North Marion had the first crack at offense from their own 20-yard line.
Aaron Hoffman broke through an off-tackle run on the very first play to score a touchdown, and North opted to try and end the game with a two-point conversion — one that got stuffed for no gain and put North ahead by six, 19-13.
With the Polar Bears getting their shot in the red zone, North Marion’s Landon Frey seemingly ended the game with an interception outside the numbers — but as the Huskies swarmed the field in celebration, both teams realized there was a flag on the play. A pass interference call on the pick turned a game-ending interception into a 1st-and-goal.
On Fairmont Senior’s next play, Germaine Lewis bounced a run outside for a touchdown, and Nate Flower knocked through the PAT to give the Polar Bears (4-2) a win over North Marion (5-1) in thrilling fashion, 20-19.
“Our guys had a lot of momentum,” North head coach Daran Hays said of his decision to go for the two-point conversion. “I think a month from now I’ll put Savannah [Walls] in that situation. She’s been kicking for 13 days, she got her last practice in Tuesday. She’s really good, she does a great job. Our snaps haven’t been great, our holds haven’t been great.”
Savannah Walls, a soccer and basketball star for North Marion, just got her required number of practices in to participate in live games for the Huskies, and made her lone PAT in her first appearance for North.
“I’m not going to put the game on her shoulders,” Hays said. “I’m going to put it on the guys who’ve been in the weight room all offseason, on the guys that have been here from the jump. I know what the right call is, I’m not stupid, but I also know my kids. I’ll live with that one.”
The game got off to a sloppy start, with a pick-six from Aaron Hoffman after Fairmont Senior’s second drive got backed up by holding calls — the only touchdown of the first quarter, and indeed the first three quarters.
Fairmont Senior was able to move the ball, but penalties and turnovers hampered their drives. Fairmont Senior ended with 130 penalty yards and four turnovers.
“For all the mistakes we made, turnovers and penalties, we still gave ourselves a chance,” Fairmont Senior head coach Nick Bartic said after the win. “Really proud of our guys for not quitting. You have to credit North Marion for a great game and one that could’ve went either way.”
Running backs Dylan Ours and Germaine Lewis were a pair of wrecking balls on inside runs. Ours totaled 41 rushing yards and 50 receiving yards, while Lewis put up 84 rushing yards, a rushing touchdown, and 19 receiving yards.
Two field goals of 32 and 29 yards by Flower had Fairmont Senior trailing 7-6 going into the fourth quarter.
North’s offense had been stuck in neutral throughout the first 41 minutes, but with seven minutes to play, still up 7-6, North put together a six-minute drive that culminated in a incredible 19-yard back-of-the-end zone catch by Landon Frey where the junior had to jump and stretch out to snag the ball.
With 2:03 to play, and with Fairmont Senior possessing one timeout, North Marion led 13-6 after a failed two-point conversion.
Dylan Ours took the ensuing kickoff to the 50-yard line to make things a little easier for the Bears’ offense, and after receptions by Trey Longwell and Germaine Lewis, Jayden Cheriza caught an eight-yard touchdown pass to tie the game after the PAT.
“It’s not about your last play, it’s about your next play,” Bartic said. “We were able to do just enough and learn just enough to put that last drive together and run a successful two-minute drill.”
Cheriza led all receivers with five catches for 94 yards and a touchdown. Trey Longwell finished with two catches for 28 yards.
Fairmont Senior Quarterback Brody Whitehair battled against a fierce North Marion defensive front to throw for 191 yards and a touchdown, and rush for 11 more.
For North Marion, quarterback Casey Minor threw for 51 yards and a touchdown, and rushed for 67.
Aaron Hoffman rushed for 54 yards and a touchdown, and was instrumental in the Huskies’ late-game offense, with several key runs on their fourth-quarter touchdown drive, and the 20-yard score in overtime.
Frey finished with three catches for 30 yards and a touchdown. Cody Clevenger had one reception for two yards, and Parker Kincell caught three passes for 19 yards and rushed twice for two yards.
With the result, North takes their first loss of the season to move to 5-1. Fairmont Senior moves to 4-2.
“They’re the champs for a reason,” Hays said. “I saw what I needed to see from our guys tonight. I think we’re right in the conversation and we’ve got some stuff we need to work on.”
