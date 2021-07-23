FAIRMONT — They say it’s not what you know, it’s who you know.
In the case of the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears, who they know led to a 7-on-7 contest Thursday morning at East-West Stadium against the Mountain Ridge Miners.
“We have a former coach who now coaches there and teaches there,” Polar Bears head coach Nick Bartic said. “He’s from the Cumberland area and now he coaches at Mountain Ridge, so we were able to set up a 7-on-7. We knew they had a good quarterback and a couple good receivers, so that was going to be good work for our guys today.”
Mountain Ridge High School — located in Frostburg, Maryland— made the 90-minute drive to square off against the Polar Bears. The two teams alternated between offense and defense, both sides playing touch-football without pads or helmets.
It was Fairmont Senior’s fourth 7-on-7 event of the offseason; they had competed at a WVU tournament in Morgantown and an event at South Charleston last month, and a Mountain State Athletic Conference tournament — also at South Charleston — earlier this month.
Offseason action against opposing teams functions as a measuring stick to gauge a program’s progress and readiness for the coming season. After last year’s restricted offseason denied teams the opportunity to scrimmage or have 7-on-7’s, the live competitions over the past two months have once again allowed Bartic to ascertain Fairmont Senior’s headway towards being game-ready come late August, when their season is slated to begin.
“Last week we played in the MSAC tournament, we looked pretty good — that was the best we’d looked all summer,” Bartic said. “We played quality teams, and it looked promising. And today we looked pretty good. Our defense improved after the first drive, but our offense looked good all day.”
Throughout their 7-on-7 competitions, Fairmont Senior has been able to go up against a variety of opponents outside the usual faces they see within the Big 10, but Thursday’s opponent made all those teams seem familiar by comparison. The Polar Bears got a good test out of Mountain Ridge because of that unfamiliarity.
“We’re an hour and a half apart, but we’re in different states so we don’t play each other,” Bartic said. “And we play very few common opponents. It’s good to get someone completely different that you’ve never seen and never got to prepare for, it lets you see where you’re at.”
Lack of exposure wasn’t the only obstacle Mountain Ridge presented to Fairmont Senior. The Miners are stocked with talent at the skill positions, notably their quarterback Bryce Snyder, who has multiple offers to play at the college level.
Polar Bear players commented on how getting an extended amount of reps against a team like Mountain Ridge may be beneficial for their upcoming campaign.
“I don’t think there’s a 7-on-7 team we’ve played yet that we’ve gotten that kind of look from,” Fairmont Senior WR/DB Jayden Cheriza said after the event. “So now we know how to adjust to it if we do see it again. And they’ve got pretty good talent, they have a pretty good QB, a pretty good wide receiver, so I think it was great to play them.”
“I think it’ll prepare us for teams that actually want to throw the ball,” said Dom Stingo, who is slated to take the helm at quarterback for the Polar Bears this year. “[Mountain Ridge] is obviously going to throw the ball during the regular season because they have good talent, a good quarterback, a good receiving corp. So teams like Spring Valley, University — teams that want to throw the ball — we’ll be ready to play them because we’ve been running 7-on-7’s and we’ve been seeing good receivers and good QB talent.”
Preparation is always the name of the game in the summer months preceding the football season, and no position requires as much preparation as quarterback. Stingo will be the man under center for Fairmont Senior, and after listening and learning for three years, the incoming senior is ready to lead the Polar Bear offense.
“I’m feeling pretty confident,” Stingo said. “After sitting behind Gage [Michael] for two years and Connor [Neal] for a year — and still getting mentorship from Connor here and there — I’m confident in my ability to read a defense and throw the ball. Coach [Mark] Sampson, Coach [Mike] Mainella are always taking me under their wing, helping me.”
The time for all the offseason work to be put into action is quickly approaching, and Fairmont Senior might have played their last live action against another team this offseason. Bartic’s crew was meant to take part in a 7-on-7 tournament hosted by Fairmont State next week, but the competition was cancelled. Now, the Polar Bears are focused on staying fresh for the long march to come.
“We’ve covered everything we need to cover to this point,” Bartic said. “The biggest thing you’re battling now — you don’t want to wear them out. I feel like it’s a lot, going from June to July how its set up right now. Next week we’ll take it easy on them, lighter practices, a couple workouts, let them regroup a little bit before the season starts. And then, the grind is on.”
“I think as a whole we’ve progressed,” Stingo said. “With the steps that my teammates have taken and I’ve taken during the offseason, coming out here two, three times a week throwing the ball and lifting since December, we’ve improved a lot. The 7-on-7s have just shown that as a whole we’ve gotten better, and we’ll be really good coming into the season.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.