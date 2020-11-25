FAIRMONT — The West Virginia state football championship games will be set this week and three Big 10 teams have the opportunity to battle for a title.
No. 6 Fairmont Senior travels to No. 2 Bluefield on Saturday to do battle with the Beavers for the fourth consecutive year in the playoffs.
The two teams traded state title wins over each other in 2017 and 2018 and Bluefield knocked the Polar Bears out of the playoffs last year.
On the other side of the Class AA bracket, No. 8 Robert C. Byrd is scheduled to travel to No. 5 Oak Glen.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, that game is contingent on Hancock County dropping to gold or better on the state’s color-coded map that’s to be released on Saturday, Nov. 28.
That could possibly set up an all-Big 10 championship game between the Polar Bears and the Flying Eagles.
In Class AAA No. 5 Bridgeport is due to travel to No. 1 Cabell Midland. On the other side, South Charleston is to host Musselman.
Both of those games are set for Sunday and under threat of cancellation due to the state map.
Another big game in the Class AA quarterfinals has RCB’s Jeremiah King holding onto his Big 10 rushing lead.
King has rushed for 1,721 yards on the year to stay ahead of Fairmont Senior’s Gage Michael.
Michael has 1,455 yards, which is less than 100 yards off his 2019 total, is in second. Bridgeport’s Cam Cole comes in third at 1,283 yards.
The Top 5 is rounded out by the Liberty duo of Raiden Childers (744) and Sayveon Beafore (714).
King, Michael and Cole all remain alive in the state playoffs and have a chance to add to their totals this week.
Michael leads the Big 10 in passing with 2,026 yards and 27 touchdowns.
He has completed 117-of-201 passes.
RCB’s Xavier Lopez is second with 1,869 and 15 touchdowns.
North Marion’s Brody Hall is third (1,567), followed by Lincoln’s David Tate (1,115) and East Fairmont’s Ian Crookshanks (893).
North Marion’s Tariq Miller still leads the Big 10 in both receptions (47) and receiving yards (804) and touchdowns with nine.
He is facing a stiff challenge from RCB’s Bryson Lucas in second with 43 catches for 705 yards and six touchdowns. The Huskies’ season came to an end with a quarterfinal loss to Bluefield which the Flying Eagles are still alive.
Lincoln’s Zach Snyder and Fairmont Senior’s Evan Dennison are tied for third with 28 catches each. The Polar Bears’ Kieshawn Cottingham rounds out the Top 5 with 24 receptions.
King is still the conference’s leading scorer with 168 points.
Bridgeport’s Cole is the only other Big 10 player with over 100 points and is second with 110.
Fairmont Senior’s Michael is third with 96, followed by Elkins’ Vandevender (90) and Bridgeport’s Hayden Moore (78).
Robert C. Byrd’s Cameron Clark is the leading kicker with 46 points. The Polar Bears’ Nick Scott is second with 38. North Marion’s Malachi Funkhouser is third with 30 and Bridgeport’s Taylor Thomas has 24.
