FAIRMONT — It may not have been quite the gratifying sectional championship triumph Fairmont Senior had become accustomed to over the course of its epic, decade-long war with arch rival North Marion, but the Polar Bears excitedly snatched back its sectional title crown nonetheless on Friday with a 64-33 victory over Philip Barbour at the FSHS Field House.
The win for the Class AAA No. 1-ranked Polar Bears (14-0) now sets them up with one final home game this season in Tuesday's Region II co-final, where they'll take on Region II, Section 2 runners-up Lincoln try to lock up a trip to the state tournament.
"Philip Barbour, when we played them earlier in the season, they didn't go away, they stayed right with us, so we knew they weren't going to roll over and we had to come to play," said Fairmont Senior junior star Marley Washenitz, who scored a game-high 25 points, to go with seven rebounds, six assists and six steals. "We started off a little sluggish and a slow, which is what we kind of expected, but we were just so determined — we're such a competitive team, we were not losing, we're not giving it up."
The Colts (9-8), who will now travel to Region II, Section 1 champion Lewis County for Tuesday's other Region II co-final, kept pace with Fairmont Senior early, as they trailed just 15-13 after the first quarter and 35-23 at the half. But eventually, the Polar Bears, who were playing their first game since April 2, found their usual offensive rhythm to go with their ever-relentless defensive pressure and ran away with the win in the second half.
"We haven't played in like two weeks because of the whole COVID-19 situation, so coming back, we knew we weren't going to be as sharp as we've been in the past," said Fairmont Senior junior star forward Meredith Maier, who finished with a double-double of 15 points and 12 rebounds, to go with three blocks. "We knew (Philip Barbour) was going to hang with us for a second, but I think we played the best we could considering what's going on."
Washenitz and Maier breathed life into what was an otherwise rickety offensive performance from FSHS in the first half, as the pair of star juniors shot 12-of-16 from the field with 28 points in the opening two quarters, while the rest of the Polar Bears shot just 2-of-16 with seven points. Yet, despite the teamwide struggles offensively, the FSHS defense kept its standard fiery aggression to pile 16 forced turnovers and limit the Colts to 42% shooting to build a 35-23 lead at the break.
"One thing a layoff might hurt is your shooting, but it can't hurt you defensively, you can't allow for that," said Fairmont Senior coach Corey Hines, whose Polar Bears forced 27 turnovers and held Philip Barbour to 30.8% shooting for the game. "You got to be able to step up and guard, so we asked them to accept those personal challenges, and I thought they did a great job in the second half."
"Fairmont Senior is stacked and loaded, but we gave them a good half anyway," said Philip Barbour coach Rick Mouser. "Our girls get by with playing hard and working together, and we've been improving all year — we're much better than we were."
The Colts' two-way toughness made for a bit of a battle in the first half, as they first rallied back from a 15-8 deficit to narrow the margin to just 15-13 after the first quarter and then fired back a second time after going down 30-16 to cut it to 35-23 at the half. Freshman blur of a point guard Bralyn Sparks made inroads zipping around and through Fairmont's 2-2-1 full-court press at times, and Emily Dennison and Alyssa Hill both conjured up a couple of two-way moments with gritty fight on the boards and effective challenges at the rim.
"You got to understand, especially at this time of year, you're going to get everybody's best effort, so you have to walk on the floor and give your best effort and not think people are just going to roll over," Hines said. "I think Philip Barbour's coaches have done a great job thus far this season and they were coming off a big win (over East Fairmont), so I knew they were going to come to play and that defensive intensity was going to be one of the most important things (for us). I'm very proud of them."
Although Philip Barbour resisted Fairmont Senior, the deluge of playmaking, attacking, and two-way scrap from Washenitz and Maier eventually became too much to bear. Washenitz, especially, torched the Colts in the first half, as she worked crossovers for blow-by drives, beelined to the hoop in transition, cashed in a couple of jumpers, and set up teammates with kickouts and drop-offs. Washenitz scored or assisted on 27 of the Polar Bears' 35 first-half points.
"Like Maier said, we haven't played in a while, so coming back, we knew we wouldn't be as crisp as we were during the season," Washenitz said, "so after any bad plays, it was just about keeping our heads up and keeping high hopes."
The rest of the Polar Bears rediscovered their mojo alongside the Washenitz-Maier duo in the second half, as the quartet of Emily Starn, Laynie Beresford, Bekah Jenkins and Reagan Blasher responded from their 7-point, 2-of-16 showing in the first half to score 16 points on 6-of-11 shooting in the second.
Blasher was the lone player besides Washenitz and Maier to crack double figures with 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting off the bench, while Starn added eight points and Jenkins had four points. Starn, Jenkins and Beresford also grabbed four rebounds apiece, while Starn and Beresford each tallied four steals as well.
For Philip Barbour, Dennison led the way with a strong double-double of 12 points and 14 rebounds on 6-of-11 shooting, while Sparks added 10 points and seven assists and Hill had eight points and six rebounds.
"I'm looking forward to (regionals), but mostly just because I want to get to state," Maier said of Fairmont Senior's next goal. "I know what the game means and I know what we have to work for, so I'm really looking forward to it. Hopefully more fans come out, because, I mean, we did win sectionals, so I do expect some more people to come out."
"Like Maier said, we're trying to get to stats and being able to play here in front of our supporters, it's just a little bit of an extra push," Washenitz said. "So being able to play here for regionals, I'm really excited for it."
