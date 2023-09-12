FAIRMONT — Senior Landen Barkley, one of seven Fairmont Senior golf members to tee it up Monday for the final time on their home course at the Fairmont Field Club, shot an even-par 35 over nine holes to help secure the victory over Elkins.
Barkley, a first-team all-conference performer in 2021 and a two-time state tournament qualifier, got off to a slow start on the round before settling in with his putter.
“On the first hole, I started off with a bogey, which made me really want to get a birdie to get me back to even,” Barkley said of his opening hole. “I should have – could have – had one on (hole) 2, but I missed the putt. So, I had to get one on (hole) 3.”
The third hole would be the charm for Barkley, who sank his birdie putt to get to even par on the day. Landen eventually added another birdie three holes later to briefly stand at 1-under thanks in large part to his short game.
“My putting was the best part of my game today. It’s been pretty good lately,” Barkley said.
Fellow seniors Caden Musgrove and Caleb Young each carded rounds of 42, as did junior teammate Triston Wolford, to better Elkins’ top four scorers by 16 strokes, 161-177. Elkins’ top performer on the day was Javier Gomez, a Spanish foreign exchange student from Madrid who finished the round with a two-over-par 37.
Gianna Koski and Lanae Street, two of the state’s Top 20 performers in last week’s WV High School Girls Invitational – the girls’ state tournament for all intents and purposes – both shot 48 for their rounds.
Landon Rowan and Zaccheus Tennant rounded out the Polar Bears’ senior performances with rounds of 48 and 67, respectively.
“Having seven seniors on the way out, it’s been great,” Barkley said. “We have a solid team for our last year and we have a good chance to get to states again.”
Prior to the match, in front of a small crowd of family members and supporters, head coach Luke Corley recognized his senior student-athletes individually, presenting each with a personalized flag.
“The seniors have worked very hard to get to where they’re at,” Corley said of his group. “Their averages have definitely improved year after year and hopefully we can continue to improve towards the end of the season and make a run to the state tournament.”
As a group, Fairmont Senior will now set its sights on finishing the year off right with just three dual matches remaining before heading to the Region I Championship with hopes of qualifying as a team for the second-straight year.
The daily competitiveness that Corley sees in practice rounds has helped prepare his team mentally for this very moment. “Everybody’s fighting for spots. Having 14 golfers who can shoot pretty decent scores makes it super competitive in our squad, which makes us better because you’re always competing,” Corley said.
The Polar Bears’ senior-laden team features no shortage of accolades. Musgrove earned first-team all-conference last year and notched his fourth varsity letter in golf this year. Young, who splits time between the Polar Bears’ golf team and its soccer team, earned Callaway Junior Tour Player of the Year earlier this summer to go along with his first-team all-state selection a year ago in soccer.
Polar Bears’ standout Koski will cap off her high school career with three varsity letters and four appearances at the girls’ state tournament, finishing a personal-best 12th this year. Street, on the other hand, joined the team for the first time this season and showed great promise in her first season of competition.
“Gianna’s been awesome to coach for four years,” Corley said. “She’s improved every year and she’s definitely put in the hard work to get to where she’s at. And Lenae, even though I only got her for one year, I’m lucky to have her on the team. They’re both top notch players and they’ve been fun to coach.”
Fairmont Senior will travel to Bridgeport and Buckhannon later this week before competing in the Big X Championship at the Tygart Lake Public Golf Course in Grafton on Sept. 18, the same venue as the Region I Championship the following week.
When asked what the preparation will look like over these next few weeks, Barkley offered insight into the mindset that has led to his success during his career in blue, “The routine for these next few weeks is honestly to try and get to Tygart straight after school to get as many rounds as possible in, to try to learn the course even better. I want to keep my wedges and putter dialed in.”
