Fairmont Senior's Gracie Gonzales to continue lacrosse career at Bethany College

FAIRMONT — Just 12 months ago, Fairmont Senior’s Gracie Gonzales never imagined that she’d end up making the choice regarding her lacrosse career that she made on Friday. But now, she can’t imagine any other choice seeming as appealing.
On Friday, Gonzales chose to ink her National Letter of Intent to NCAA Division 3 program Bethany — a young program entering just their second season fielding a team.
If you told me a year ago that I’d be signing with Bethany I wouldn’t have believed you, but here I am. They may be D3, but they play like they’re D2,” Gonzales said.
“This is something she’s dreamed about for a couple of years now, and she told us last year she wanted to play at the next level. she really committed herself in the off-season, playing travel ball and winter ball, and its always excited as a coaching staff to see one of your girls achieve her dream,” Fairmont Senior head coach Jon Cain said.
Of course, Gonzales has a few connections to those inside the program, which was part of the appeal for her — Bethany head coach Liz Geyer was her travel coach for Pittsburgh-based squad Intrepid.
“Coach Liv, she was my travel coach when I played for Intrepid. She just, she pushes everyone. She doesn’t just tell us to work on communication and stuff like that, but she pulls you aside to make sure you’re on the right path. She has the best attitude when it comes to lacrosse, she knows your limits but wants you to get to your next level. She wants to see a player thrive and get to their best level,” Gonzales said.
“It’s a newer program, and the coach she’ll be playing for has coached her for two years, and she sees a lot that she thinks will help her system. Gracie is a true defender, and she’s been trying to get her for some time,” Cain said.
Gonzales was impressed by the culture and mindset that is already forming inside of the lacrosse program itself, which she said fits her approach to the sport and the environment she wants to play in. Cain said that he expects her leadership abilities and maturity as a player to mesh with that atmosphere well.
“I talked to other coaches and I talked to the team, They have the same attitude, same drive, and they all want the same thing. This team, as young as they are, will fight for what they want. it’s only the second year but these girls act like they’ve had the program since their parents were in school. I can’t be on a team where it’s just for fun, and I need that seriousness at the next level,” Gonzales said.
“She’s one of our captains and she dedicated herself two years ago. She shows her leadership on our team, and she helps her players out and helps us out as coaches with the other girls. Ages a very mature young lady. a lot of times girls going in from high school to college it takes them time to mature and understand the scheme, but with the level of lacrosse she has played at, I think she already understands the intensity of playing high-octane lacrosse,” Cain said.
In addition to those aforementioned qualities, Gonzales will add a talented skillset on the defensive end of the field and a voice and style that she hopes will serve as a positive influence on the young program.
“Gracie is a very good ball-handler as well, and she’s good for the transition game. But she’s been a defender her whole time, and she understands that system, whereas a lot of girls in college start in the midfield and get transitioned into the defense. She’s a great communicator and does well on the field with her other teammates. She always thinks of the team, never herself,” Cain said.
“Well I hope to add, and I’ve talked to Coach Liv about this, a strong voice and a different perspective to the game. There are so many different regions and worlds in lacrosse, and when we come together hopefully we’ll have an amazing team. I want to add a positive voice, to be uplifting and push the team in the right direction. I also hope I can gain better defensive techniques in college. There are certain types of techniques you can see from a mile away, and I hope as a team we’ll be able to do something different and catch some teams off guard,” Gonzales said.
The school’s academic profile also appealed to Gonzales, as they are known for a strong program in the sciences and have a number of scholarships she was able to apply and interview for.
“Well, one of the pulls to Bethany is that their academics are so high. They have such a strong science program and I want to major in biology or pre-med. I’ve been interviewed for their Honors scholarship, their Presidential scholarship, and their Kalon Leaders scholarship, which is focused on what you do in your communities outside of the classroom,” she said.