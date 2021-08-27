FAIRMONT — The Fairmont Senior High Polar Bears' first game of the 2021 season against the Lewis County Minutemen, originally set for Friday, Aug. 27, has been postponed until Monday, August 30, according to the FSHS Football Boosters Facebook page.
The game will still be played at Lewis County High School at 7 p.m.
The postponement was agreed upon by both teams after the Minutemen had an unspecified COVID protocol issue. The delay comes during an opening week that has already seen its fair share of changes.
Across the area, COVID-related problems have caused cancellations and rescheduling. Buckhannon-Upshur and Bridgeport's week one contest was cancelled, as BU announced the decision was made "due to an exposure and an abundance of caution related to COVID-19."
Additionally, Robert C. Byrd's game against Keyser had to be postponed as well, though the two teams have not yet announced a new date. Keyser is said to be dealing with COVID-19 cases.
This is not the first run-in with COVID-19 for Lewis County, as they had previously been forced to quarantine several of their players after an Aug. 14 multi-team scrimmage in which the Minutemen were exposed to COVID-19. It is not known if that quarantine is related to Friday's postponement.
The West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission decided before the start of the season that teams would be charged with a forfeit, not a no-contest, if COVID protocols forced a game cancelation. However, in this and other cases around the area, both teams are opting to work out a new date to play instead of taking the forfeit.
