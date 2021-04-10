FAIRMONT — Amid all the anxieties over uncontrollable circumstances and all of the grinding hours in the gym potentially being spent all naught this season, Saturday, at long last, offered a dose of true vindication and gratification for the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears and 17 of the best and brightest wrestlers of Marion County at the Class AA/A Region I Tournament.
For the Polar Bears, Saturday’s regional tournament was the stage for their latest triumph in a season that has steadily been built up into an all-timer for the program record books, as they racked up 235 total points to win the program’s first regional title since 2000, according to head coach Vincent Delligatti said.
“I’m very, very excited for our guys,” said Delligatti, whose Polar Bears repeated as Big 10 Conference champions just two weeks ago. “They gave everything they had today and they wrestled very, very well. I couldn’t say anything more. Whenever you have a group that has been together for a very long time, it helps, and a lot of these guys have been together since pee wee or middle school.”
Coinciding with Fairmont Senior’s team title were touchstone moments for a handful of individual FSHS wrestlers, as the Polar Bears finished the regional tournament with four individual regional champions, two regional runners-up, and 10 of Marion County’s 17 total state qualifiers for the Class AA/A state tournament April 21-22 in Huntington.
“It just shows this team can compete with anybody in the state,” said FSHS senior wrestler Nick Scott, who created perhaps the single most thrilling moment of the tournament with a last-second, come-from-behind victory to win the 170-pound regional title. “I don’t know when the last time we won a regional title was — I think this is the first one in years — so that’s pretty big for us. And we’re excited to be taking more than half of our lineup to states.”
At the forefront of Fairmont Senior’s regional championship were title-winning performances by Mikey Jones at 120 pounds, Hunter Spitznogle at 126 pounds, Kolbie Hamilton at 132 pounds, and Scott at 170 pounds. Zach Anderson at 182 pounds and Iain Campbell at 285 pounds, meanwhile, claimed regional runners-up, and Dominic Armistead at 138 pounds, Michael Kruzel at 152 pounds, Germaine Lewis at 195 pounds, and Gavin Hissam at 220 pounds also earned spots in the state tournament by finishing in the Top 4 of their respective weight classes on Saturday.
Along with Fairmont Senior’s 10 total state qualifiers, East Fairmont had five wrestlers qualify for state, as well as a pair of regional champs in sophomore Levi Carpenter at 106 pounds and senior Blake Boyers at 138 pounds, while North Marion had two wrestlers who earned spots in Huntington.
The Bees’ five total qualifiers include Boyers, who won his third straight regional title, and Carpenter, who won his second regional crown in as many seasons, as well as Conner Konya at 132 pounds, Jacob Ogden at 220 pounds, and Evan Helm at 285 pounds. As a team, East Fairmont finished fifth overall with 119 points.
“It’s just another piece of the puzzle to get to that state title. I go out there like every match is the same with the same intensity and staying focused and staying calm without thinking too much,” said Boyers, who claimed wins by pin, technical fall, and a 6-0 decision for the regional title. “There have been a lot of expected challenges, ones we knew were coming but that we had never faced before, but I’m glad I could get through them and finish on top of the region.”
“I feel pretty good about how I did. It takes a lot of support from coaches, teammates and parents,” said Carpenter, who earned his regional title with wins by fall and a 9-4 decision. “I took (the Big 10 Tournament) seriously, but it’s not as serious as this, because this is the one that gets you to states and gets you better seeding at states. So it feels a lot more rewarding winning this one.”
North Marion, meanwhile, finished with a pair of state qualifiers with usual standouts Brody Hess at 120 pounds and Hunter Kuhn at 145 pounds. Powered by Hess and Kuhn, the Huskies finished in 12th place as a team with 52 points.
“We had a lot of battles today and a lot matches that were supposed to be 50/50 that we came out winning,” said Delligatti, whose Polar Bears were also aided in the team standings by a fifth place regional finish from 160-pounder Angelo Manzo and a sixth place finish by 145-pounder Dakota Kinsley. “This was a great send off for the state tournament.”
Collectively, the Polar Bears had a number of momentous individual victories — be it Hissam’s state-clinching pin or Lewis’ narrow 4-3 decision win in his third place match — but none reverberated throughout the FSHS Field House quite as much as Scott’s incredible title triumph. Scott was a lower seed entering the tournament, and he once trailed 6-0 in his title match versus Berkeley Springs’ Peyton Thompson. Scott still faced an 8-7 deficit versus Thompson with just a tick under 15 seconds to go in the match, but in one of the most thrilling finishes for FSHS wrestling all season long, Scott shot at Thomspon and worked a takedown for the last second 9-8 decision win.
“I’ve never been in a match like that, no,” Scott said. “You just have to fight until the end, because anything can happen, clearly. It was exciting, because I came in here seeded seventh, but I knew I was as good as the top guy in the state and could take on anybody.”
Fairmont Senior’s other three regional titles were much more routine. Jones won his 120-pound final with a convincing 5-2 decision to claim his third regional crown in as many years. Spitznogle, meanwhile, ripped through the 126-pound bracket, winning one match by an 8-5 decision and the other two, including the championship, by pin. Finally, Hamilton surged to his second consecutive regional title in as many seasons with two victories by pin, including his title match, and a 5-0 decision.
“It feels great to come out here and win again,” said Jones, who advanced to the final via fall and technical fall victories.
“I definitely couldn’t have done this without the help of my coaches and teammates and all of the work we put in in the room everyday,” Hamilton said.
“Nick Scott had a hellacious tournament — he did a great job. Hunter Spitznogle wrestled very well, Kolbie Hamilton and Mikey Jones wrestled well ... I mean everybody who qualified I’m proud of, and I’m also very proud of Angelo Manzo even though he couldn’t make it this year,” Delligatti said. “But I was very impressed, especially, with Spitznogle’s and Nick Scott’s performances.”
