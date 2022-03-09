FAIRMONT — Where words fail, maybe stats can succeed.
Here is the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears’ State Quarterfinal game against the Sissonville Indians, communicated through a few statistics.
The Polar Bears took a 26-0 lead over the Indians, an opening seven-minute run broken by a Kynadee Britton layup at the 1:15 mark.
Fairmont Senior led 28-2 at the end of the first quarter, and led 55-7 at halftime.
Marley Washenitz nearly equaled her season scoring average in the first half, pumping in 24 points, and finishing the game with 36. Three of her teammates — Laynie Beresford, Meredith Maier and Emily Starn — also reached double digits.
Fairmont Senior won the rebounding battle 46-23, and won the turnover battle 29-16.
The Polar Bears shot 60.7% from the field, and 8-16 from the 3-point line. Their best quarter percentage-wise was the second, where they shot 12-14 (85.7%). Defensively, Fairmont Senior held Sissonville to 17% shooting.
All that culminated in a 93-24 victory for Fairmont Senior, setting a new tournament record for the largest margin of victory.
“I felt the kids played hard,” Fairmont Senior head coach Corey Hines said. “We were able to create our type of game, create transition, I thought our defense came out real strong today, so I was very pleased with that.”
“I think we’re playing the best basketball we’ve played, and this is the right time to do it,” Washenitz said.
Fairmont Senior forced 10 turnovers in the first quarter, and started out shooting the ball well in the opening minutes, with Emily Starn and Laynie Beresford hitting back-to-back 3’s to set the tone for Wednesday evening. Once a few of the Polar Bears’ key players started heating up, the sentiment spread like wildfire.
“Emily and Laynie, especially, gave us a great, great start,” Washenitz said. “They came out hitting. Then Maier, me, Cam, other pieces fall into place. I think it was that hot start that really started us off. We want to continue that the rest of the season, we’re excited to finish the season, hopefully, like we did our freshman year.”
Defensively, Fairmont Senior often employed a 2-1-2 trap that stymied the Indians’ offense. The Polar Bears cornered Sissonville ball handlers between themselves and the midcourt line, and with their athleticism and quickness, Hines’ team got plenty of easy looks off the turnovers their traps generated.
“What that does is, it gives us more opportunities to be successful,” Hines said. “When you get down to Charleston, it’s a lot more half court, and it limits your opportunities. It’s whoever has the hot hand in that particular moment. I thought defensively, we created enough transition that we were able to give ourselves a cushion.”
Washenitz finished with 11 rebounds, seven assists, eight steals and two blocks to go along with her 36 points. Beresford scored 18, Maier scored 15, grabbed eight rebounds, and dished seven assists. Starn finished with 14, five assists and four steals.
Camryn Morgan scored six points and recorded seven rebounds. Claira Hager and Raegan Sisk, who celebrated a birthday Wednesday, both scored two.
The win demonstrated just what the Polar Bears are capable of on both ends of the court, and showed their own players what they need to do to bring home the gold.
“Looking at the stat sheet, first quarter we shot 58% from the field, second quarter, 100% from 3,” Washenitz said. “You see all these high numbers, above 50%, and it’s relieving to know that your hard work is paying off but we don’t just stop here. We have Friday and Saturday where we need to compete, every single game, and bring these numbers to every single game because that’s what we need to win.”
The injury bug did bite Fairmont Senior once again Wednesday, though. After losing Reagan Blasher in a sectional game against Grafton, Haley Harris appeared to suffer a knee injury with two minutes to go before halftime. It remains to be seen to what extent the junior guard is injured.
The Fairmont Senior Polar Bears play the winner of Wednesday night’s game between the No. 4-seeded Nitro Wildcats and No. 5-seeded PikeView Panthers on Friday in the state semifinals.
Though the Polar Bears didn’t know their opponent immediately after their win over Sissonville, they look to be prepared for both teams. Fairmont Senior suffered losses to each of the two teams the past two seasons in Charleston — so they are not lacking in motivation.
“We’re ready for either,” Washenitz said. “Sophomore year we lost to PikeView, junior year we lost to Nitro, so either way we’re getting the revenge that we want. We’re excited, either game, either opponent is going to be fun for us to play against. We want that competitive energy, and both teams brought that our sophomore and junior year.”
