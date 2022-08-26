FAIRMONT — The Fairmont Senior Polar Bears took three plays to warm up Friday for the start of their 2022 season.
The Polar Bears’ first play against the Lewis County Minutemen resulted in a sack by Ethan Leavitt. Then, a run play brought up 3rd and 11. Trey Longwell’s first reception of his season converted the 3rd down, and then, Dylan Ours took a pitch 44-yards to the house.
Ninety seconds into the game, Fairmont Senior led 7-0, and they were off and running from there.
The Polar Bears got several positive performances from their roster against Lewis County, and used them to move to 1-0 on the season with a 42-6 home victory.
Fairmont Senior played without senior running back and last year’s Super Six Class-AA MVP, Germaine Lewis, but fellow running back Dylan Ours more than made up for it with a 150-yard, three-touchdown day on the ground, and 30 more yards and one more touchdown through the air.
Quarterback Brody Whitehair, starting his sophomore year at the helm for the Polar Bears, posted 153 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception, along with 57 rushing yards.
Defensively, Fairmont Senior racked up 3 sacks and five tackles for loss. The Polar Bears had a few lapses throughout the night, but filled in the gaps with dominant play. In the first quarter, Lewis County gained just 25 yards, and didn’t pick up a first down until 10:19 in the second quarter.
While the Minutemen were struggling to move the ball, Fairmont Senior scored 21 points in the first quarter. On their second drive, receiver Jayden Cheriza made catches for 19 and seven yards to move the Polar Bears to Lewis’ 12-yard line. A false start proved to be a temporary setback, as Whitehair found sophomore Cannon Dinger on a crossing route towards the opposite hash for a 17-yard touchdown strike.
The Polar Bears scored on their third straight drive after a long, nearly six-minute march down the field that required a fourth down conversion on Lewis’ 40 yard-line. Ours finished the drive with an 11-yard touchdown cutback run. With two minutes to play in the first, the scoreboard showed 21-0 Fairmont Senior.
Ours’ big game in the season opener was one that Bartic attributed in part to encouraging offensive line play.
“Our offensive line played well, there were a lot of question marks with those guys coming in, and as a whole, they played well. At times we had some penalties, there were some things we have to clean up with them, but they really competed well. That was good to see from an untested offensive line, which allowed for those big plays, and for Dylan to go do his thing.
“That’s what he does, he makes plays, and so those guys were able to get him time and allow him the space to make plays.”
It wasn’t a seamless showing for the Polar Bears — they committed eight penalties for 55 yards over the course of the game, and Lewis County’s Owen Acord snagged a tipped-ball interception minutes into the second quarter on a pass that was thrown slightly behind the intended receiver.
Lewis County got their first down on the ensuing drive, but a combined sack by Trevor Bigelow and Bralyn Michael stopped the drive cold.
Kolbie Hamilton, Landen Tasker, Trevor Bigelow, Bralyn Michael, Luke Abruzzino and Jayden Cheriza all picked up tackles for loss Friday. In addition to Bigelow and Michael, Hamilton and Noah Clifton also got in there for sacks.
“Our guys were pretty consistent sticking to their rules,” Bartic said. “[Lewis County] runs a misdirection offense, and they do a really good job with it, so you have to be disciplined when you’re defending it and at times we weren’t as disciplined as we should’ve been, and they were able to move the ball.”
“That just comes back to consistency, and those are things we have to clean up going into next week.”
Lewis County recovered a fumble with 2:36 to play in the first half at Fairmont Senior’s 46 yard-line, and the Minutemen got a big play out of Trenton Bush for a 44-yard touchdown rush. Lewis’ quarterback faked a handoff to a different player in the backfield before giving it to Bush, and the deception worked for Lewis. The Minutemen got on the board before halftime, and trailed 21-6 going into the locker rooms.
The play was the second straight drive with a fumble for the Polar Bears, and was the type Bartic hopes to iron out as the season goes on.
“We had a good start in both halves, and then we had a little lull, lost a little focus. We had consecutive turnovers, and then we had some miscues on defense all within a couple drives to end the half. Those are things, coming into the first game, penalties, inconsistency that we have to work on. All-in-all I felt like we played well for our first game, but we have to be more consistent to improve.”
In the third quarter, Dylan Ours pulled off the play of the game.
Taking a handoff to the weak side from midfield, Ours shrugged off a tackler in the backfield, and spilled out wide. Running through more tackles, Ours ran up the sideline, before cutting back over the field to avoid a gaggle of defenders. Even with the improvisation, Ours had almost the entire Lewis County defense diving for him. By the time he had completely reversed field, Ours had broken at least one tackle from every Minuteman defender, and found nothing but grass for a 47-yard rush reminiscent of Marshawn Lynch’s famous ‘Beast Mode’ run.
“There were times we had hits on him, but we didn’t wrap up,” Lewis County head coach Dustin Cogar said of Ours’ day. “And he showed that he’s tough and he can get to the outside and do all the cutting. That’s a great combination — he’s a tough back, but he also is a very agile back and he showed great vision. Everybody missed him twice on that play.”
The spectacular display put Fairmont Senior up 28-6 with seven minutes to go in the third, and a sack from Michael Kruzel quickly quashed the ensuing Lewis County drive and set up Fairmont Senior with good field position. Ours scored again, this time off a 15-yard pass from Whitehair to the corner of the end zone.
A pick-six by Gavin Michael was the icing on the cake for the Polar Bears’ night, as the junior tracked down a pass to the flats and took the interception the distance to bring the score to 42-6 with a minute to play in the fourth.
Place kicker Nate Flower blasted the ensuing kickoff into the end zone, and forced a sub-par return to the 18. Flower, a soccer star for the Polar Bears who joined the football team this year, also had two touchbacks and was perfect on extra points in the game. A good kicker in a commodity Bartic is happy to have.
“Anytime you have a guy like that, it changes how you can approach a game. He allows you to play all the games within the game, when you have a kicker that’s as talented as he is.
“For someone who hasn’t played a football game before, that was impressive. But he’s that kind of competitor, and he’s the same way in soccer, he’s one of the best players in the state, and you can tell he likes these big-game atmospheres. He embraces it, and that showed tonight for his first appearance.”
Fairmont Senior stays at East-West Stadium next week to face the Linsly School. Bartic said Germaine Lewis, absent from the field in week one, has a chance to play in the coming game.
