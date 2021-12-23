FAIRMONT — Fairmont Senior’s home opener Wednesday against the Bridgeport Indians served as a showcase of the Polar Bears’ strengths.
The 2017 state champion Bears (3-0) treated their home fans to a lopsided 70-54 win over Bridgeport (3-1) on the backs of massive advantages in offensive rebounding and points in the paint.
“An overall good performance,” Fairmont Senior head coach David Retton said. “I really thought team-wise we played very good defense. We got out on shooters, I thought we controlled the boards. We did a good job.”
Fairmont Senior set the tone for the night from the opening minute, with the Polar Bears totaling six offensive rebounds in the first frame, three from Eric Smith alone. Smith finished his night with 12 rebounds, five offensive, as the team finished with 13 offensive rebounds in the game.
Bridgeport couldn’t match Fairmont Senior on the glass, and struggled to convert on put backs when they did get a second try. The Indians’ first offensive rebound came with 3:06 to go in the first, and the ensuing attempt from underneath the basket was sent back in emphatic fashion by Bears’ guard Zycheus Dobbs.
Fairmont Senior led 18-15 after one quarter, as Bridgeport’s three-point shooting and Fairmont’s offensive rebounding evened out to a tight score. In the second quarter though, the Polar Bears’ defense made a difference.
Back-to-back steals and fast-break scores from Andre Grant with three minutes to go in the half helped separate the two teams and give the Bears a 32-21 lead. Goode was a menace in the passing lanes Wednesday, finishing with a team-leading three steals.
Retton’s squad led 39-23 at halftime, and while their efforts in forcing turnovers helped get them the lead, the Polar Bears’ coach saw their ability to take good care of the ball on their own end to be equally as valuable.
“We played really hard, but the key for us defensively is also what we do offensively,” Retton said. “When we took a bad shot, they capitalized. When we took a bad shot, they either got a three, we fouled, they may have missed it, but they got a great look.”
“You say ‘Coach, you’re wanting perfection.’ No, I don’t want perfection, I want us to get better. Tonight, I thought we made good steps from our North Marion game. We played horrible from the standpoint of taking team shots at North Marion. Tonight, I thought we did a better job at that.”
The Polar Bears racked up nine steals while largely avoiding mistakes on their own end. Fairmont Senior totaled 11 assists, but only four three-pointers, with Pharoah Fields leading the way with two triples, both in the second quarter.
Instead, the Bears worked the ball around and were decisive with dribble drives to the basket. Dobbs led the way with 16 points, 12 of which were off drives to the rim. The sophomore also had a team-best four assists along with three rebounds, two steals and two blocks.
“When we get good movement, we’ll get that inside-outside game,” Retton said. “We’ve got two very big, aggressive, strong guys inside. Are we going to pound it inside? No, we’ve got to move the ball. We move the ball, guess what, the ball’s going to have a chance to go inside. You don’t move it, it’s not going to go inside because [the other team’s] going to cheat if you’re just standing, if you’re stationary.”
“We did a pretty good job with that tonight. And you move on. You play well, you move on. You don’t play well, you still move on to tomorrow to see what you’ve got to do and get better. It’s a long season.”
The inside guys were Smith and Desean Goode, who were both key cogs in the win. Smith finished with 13 points, two assists and a block to go along with his 12 rebounds. Goode finished with 12 points, six rebounds, an assist and a steal.
Rounding out the scoring was Dominic Viani with 12, Fields and Grant each with six, Joseph Uram with four, and Latique Williams with one.
Jake Bush led Bridgeport with a game-high 22.
Only three games into the season, the Polar Bears are already clicking, and perhaps more importantly, seem eager to continue to improve.
“It’s always good when guys are familiar and know each other,” Retton said. “At the same time, when we bring in new guys, we want that continuity as well. That helps, and we have some new guys, and we also have some guys, even if they’re coming back, they have some different roles to play this year. Where we are right now, tonight, good job, tomorrow, let’s go to work and try to make some improvement.”
