FAIRMONT — After months of training and dealing with questions about how they would handle the departure of two all-state contributors, the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears soccer team earned a 4-3 win over the Oak Hill Red Devils Saturday at East-West Stadium.
All four of Fairmont Senior’s goals involved Ashton Cecil, a senior who was in a group of Polar Bears that head coach Darrin Paul singled out in the offseason as players who would have to shoulder much of the offensive burden this year.
Cecil scored two goals and assisted on two — both to Bubby Towns, another senior mentioned in that important group of Paul’s.
“When I go out there I just try to facilitate, especially this being the first game of the season,” Cecil said. “I just went out there expecting to see my guys go to work, do anything for them that I could to help them, and I just had a really good day playing off them.”
The Polar Bears broke open the scoring at the 33:43 mark of the first half, as Cecil hit from short range on a well-placed touch from Nate Flower. Flower assisted both of Cecil’s goals Saturday.
The Red Devils would answer back at the 31:29 mark on their first shot attempt of the game courtesy of junior Ty Wilburn.
The scoring would cease for over 20 minutes after that, as both sides applied pressure but always came up just short. Midfielder Rozaireo Jones came up big several times on defense for Fairmont Senior during that stretch, including clearing what amounted to a 3-on-1 in the Red Devils’ favor close to the goal.
Fairmont Senior played their share of defense, but as a whole the Polar Bears were the aggressor more often than not Saturday, almost doubling Oak Hill’s shot attempts 19 to 10.
The Red Devils gained a momentary 2-to-1 edge at the 6:21 mark of the first half, as Oak Hill’s Jackson Hayes recovered quickly after his sweeping shot attempt was blocked by goalie Eli Day, tapping it in on the bounce back.
Ashton Cecil’s second goal at the 2:25 mark would send the contest into halftime tied 2-to-2.
The tempo in the second half slowed considerably, perhaps a symptom of the 90-plus degree heat roaring through the region.
“My feet were burning the whole game,” Cecil said. “I got subbed out, I had to take a break because my feet were burning so bad, it is so much different playing on turf like this, your feet just burn. We just worked through it. It’s one of those things, you’re going to have heart, that’s all it is.”
Towns, a returning all-state player in his own right, scored his first goal of the day at the 21:34 mark of the second half, sneaking a ground shot right past the outstretched arms of the Oak Hills goalie.
Towns would follow his first goal with his second just over five minutes later to give the Polar Bears a two-goal lead, and a last-minute score by the Red Devils proved moot as Oak Hill moved to 1-1 on the season.
Despite the win, Fairmont Senior head coach Darrin Paul did not sound satisfied with the Polar Bears’ performance on the pitch
“It wasn’t pretty, we were sloppy in a lot of phases. Oak Hill’s a quality side,” Paul said. “We’ll learn from this, got a lot of inexperienced guys playing in the back line. We gave up a couple of opportunities but we’ll learn from it, we’ll get better and we got a week to prepare for Frankfort, we’re happy about that.”
The Polar Bears’ next match will be their first away game, scheduled for Aug. 28 against the Eagles.
“As we mature through the season, as we get more comfortable with each other, I think we’ll be better, but game one, we’ll take it,” Paul said. “You try to improve the most from game one to game two so that’s what we’re aiming to do.”
