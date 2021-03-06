FAIRMONT — What at one point was projected to be a battle of titans in the new Class AAA ranks between No. 1 Fairmont Senior and No. 5 Wheeling Central merely turned into a third consecutive Polar Bears walkover to start the season on Saturday at the 201st Field House.
Fairmont Senior, after having already blown past Class 4A No. 10 Bridgeport 86-59 in its opener on Wednesday and taken down Lewis County 67-46 on the road on Thursday, burst out to a 20-0 lead on Saturday en route to an eventual 76-41 rout of the Maroon Knights.
“I’m really proud of the effort,” said Fairmont Senior coach Corey Hines. “Anytime you get a victory, you’re going to take it, but what’s most important to me is that everybody’s injury-free and everybody continues to have fun. There are some things I know we need to work on and I tell the girls that all the time, but I’m not seeking perfection right now.”
The Polar Bears (3-0) were nearly perfect in the first quarter, however, they fired out to a 20-0 lead and led 23-3 by the end of the period after holding Wheeling Central to 1-of-8 shooting and forcing 10 turnovers in the frame.
“We needed to step up on defense. We needed to talk more and not make so many, I guess, mistakes,” said guard Emily Starn, a junior at Fairmont Senior. “We all hustle and give good effort (on defense), it’s just communicating mostly and being able to keep grinding.”
The FSHS defense, which was somewhat of a sore spot for Hines following both the Bridgeport and Lewis County games, put Wheeling Central on complete lockdown in the first quarter. The Polar Bears pestered the Maroon Knights with both full-court and half-court pressure looks, as they forced WCCHS’s ball handlers to pick up their dribbles early and poached passing lanes, leading to a flurry of runouts and fast break layups.
“It makes it a lot more fun when everyone’s getting up the floor and everyone’s getting steals,” said Starn, who swiped a team-best six steals to go with 11 points and two assists. “We all enjoy it together, there’s no jealousy and it’s just a lot of teamwork.”
For the game, Fairmont Senior plucked 19 steals and forced 23 turnovers, with the stingy, aggressive defense helping to buoy the team’s offense, as the Polar Bears shot a blistering 66% from the field in the first half and ran up a 47-20 lead by the break.
“I think we talked a lot more today and we played really well together as a team,” said senior wing Bekah Jenkins, who led the Polar Bears with 18 points on 8-of-9 shooting, to go with five rebounds. “We still have a lot to improve, like giving up 41 points is a lot — we held them to three points in the first quarter and that should be, like say, five points the next quarter. We need to hold them down more, so we still have a lot to work on.”
Along with Jenkins’ 18 points and Starn’s 11 points, Fairmont Senior also got double digit outings from star Marley Washenitz and junior forward Laynie Beresford, with 17 points and 13 points, respectively, while junior all-state forward Meredith Maier added eight points. Washenitz, who scored 14 of her 17 points in the first half, also dished six assists, grabbed six rebounds and nabbed four steals, while Maier coupled her eight points with team highs of eight assists and eight rebounds, to go with four steals.
Elle Canestraro led the way with 13 points and two steals for Wheeling Central, as she came off the bench and sniped to a 4-of-4 mark from 3 in the first half.
“We’ve been telling Marley and Meredith that there are a lot of spots in that stat sheet we want them to work on,” Hines said, “and that’s one of the things I’m really proud of (in general) with this group is that they really like to share the ball, and then (in the fourth quarter), they’re cheering for Izzy (Israyel King) like there’s no tomorrow.
“Those are things where if you can keep that demeanor and that attitude, that can carry you a long way.”
“We have a really close bond and I think that helps a lot on the court,” said Jenkins. “Everything’s just about being a team here.”
