FAIRMONT — If you thought 12th Street had lost its mojo, think again.
Fairmont Senior went into Friday night having uncharacteristically lost three straight home games at East-West Stadium on 12th Street, and with Class AAA No. 2 behemoth Spring Valley — a squad that in its last time out snapped Martinsburg's historic 57-game win streak — coming to town, a four-game home skid was all but a given.
The mining of the program record books for a string of four straight home losses was underway, the Polar Bears' record for this season was penciled in at 2-3, and concern over the fragility of Fairmont Senior's playoff chances had risen from implausible to legitimate.
But whatever notion of Fairmont Senior's standing had materialized in the week leading up to kickoff versus the Timberwolves, it was completely upended by the time of the final horn on Friday night as the Polar Bears shocked Spring Valley 27-18 in a stunning upset that sent ripples effects across the entire state.
"We always talk about the 12th Street mystique, but we had lost it a little bit losing three in a row here," said Fairmont Senior coach Nick Bartic, whose Polar Bears owned a 26-game home winning streak before losing to Bluefield in last year's Class AA state semifinals. "Our guys, we have to give them credit: I think they've returned the mystique back to 12th Street."
The monumental upset, which will go down as perhaps Fairmont Senior's greatest ever regular season victory, was powered by the dynamism of star senior quarterback Gage Michael and a newfound competitive toughness from an FSHS front seven that had taken it on the chin in prior losses to Bridgeport and Musselman. Michael burned the Timberwolves defense for 210 rush yards, 107 pass yards, and four total touchdowns, while Fairmont Senior's defense limited Spring Valley's vaunted, road-grading offense to a mere 12 points until a meaningless touchdown on the game's final play.
"We knew the last three times we had played on 12th Street that we lost, and that's the worst feeling in the world to lose on your home field," said Michael, who had 171 of his 210 rush yards in the second half. "We talk about defending 12th Street all the time — it's our home and we love it and we'd do anything to protect it — and we were able to do that tonight."
Spring Valley actually outgained Fairmont Senior 387-360 for the game, but two fumbles, including one on the FSHS 3 yard-line, an interception, and a bevy of drive-killing holding penalties were the Timberwolves' kryptonite as they lost in their first game since that historic 22-20 victory over Martinsburg three weeks ago.
"We didn't play very well, and they were just better than us tonight. That's what it comes down to," Spring Valley coach Brad Dingess said. "We had too many turnovers, a lot of stupid penalties, and we looked like a team that hadn't played in a while. And that's my fault; I did a bad job of getting us ready and staying focused during those three weeks we had off.
"But tip your hat to (Fairmont Senior). They got a really good ball club and they came out and exposed some things and did a really good job. They deserved everything they got tonight."
Spring Valley fell into an early 7-0 hole when Michael flushed out to his left and threw a bomb downfield to a wide-open Alex Brophy for a 92-yard touchdown on just Fairmont Senior's second play from scrimmage. But the Timberwolves quickly steadied themselves behind their usually dominant two-way line play from the likes of Wyatt Milum, Bryce Biggs and company; they scored on two of the their next three drives to take a 12-7 lead, and the red zone fumble on a botched snap was the only hiccup that prevented a string of three-consecutive touchdown drives.
But just before halftime, Michael directed the Polar Bears on an 8-play, 62-yard scoring drive that was capped off by a massive 4th-and-9 from the SVHS 12 yard-line in which Michael dropped back and zinged a bullet to Brophy for the duo's second TD connection of the game.
Despite Spring Valley outgaining Fairmont Senior 208-162 and owning an 8-4 advantage in total first downs in the first two quarters, the Polar Bears finagled their way into a 14-12 lead at the break.
"I mean, that (play) is the game," Bartic said of the 4th-and-9 touchdown. "That gives you the opportunity to get the lead, and then to start the second half you get the ball and have a shot to make it a two-possession game. That was huge. A big, strong-handed catch by Brophy right there (at the goal line) getting tackled; that was awesome."
"Brophy did a tremendous job," said Michael, who amazingly went just 4-of-7 passing for the game, with two of those completions going to Brophy for 102 total yards and two TDs. "Unfortunately, Kayson Nealy, one of our top receivers, he went out with an injury (last week) so we preached all week that the receiving core had to step up and Brophy did just that."
Then on the first play of a second half in which Michael's competitiveness and sheer guts were constantly on display, he ripped Spring Valley for a 75-yard touchdown run when he kept the ball and tucked it on a read option and bolted around the left edge. The touchdown gave Fairmont Senior a two-score lead at 21-12 with 11:38 left in the third quarter.
"We didn't tackle well in space tonight and we have to do a better job of that," Dingess said, "but he's a special player. I mean, I think he's probably the best quarterback in the state, and when a kid is that talented, he can make you look stupid and he made us looks stupid on some things."
Two possessions later and Michael was slapping on the icing of a performance that will no doubt vault him right back into the thick of the Kennedy Award conversation after a slow start to the season by his standards. He first gashed the Timberwolves for a 37-yard gain to move the ball inside the red zone, and then, after dropping back to pass and finding nothing, he took off for a weaving 19-yard TD scramble to bury Spring Valley in a 27-12 deficit entering the fourth quarter.
"That's just what he does, man," Bartic said. "Gage Michael, he carried us with that gutty performance. He's just tough as nails."
"I thrive for competition," Michael said. "Competing is what fuels me, it what's makes me get up in the morning and go get a lift, go to school, and just do everything I need to do to take my game to the next level."
Once Fairmont Senior attained that precious two-score advantage with eight seconds to go in the third quarter, the Polar Bears' defense brought down the hammer on Spring Valley's comeback hopes. Nicky Scott was a torpedo knifing into the backfield from his linebacker spot, Eric Smith was a problem on the edge, and the cast of inside linebacker Dylan Ours (eight tackles and a tackle for loss), outside linebacker Will Runyan, and defensive tackles Koby Toothman (two fumble recoveries) and Bralyn Michael battled all night long against Spring Valley's mite. The Timberwolves still amassed 197 rush yards on 36 attempts (5.5 yards/carry), with Brody Brumfield leading the way with 122 yards and a TD on just 14 carries, but Fairmont Senior's defense made enough timely plays to stiffen when required.
"As it's turned out, the schedule has been tough for us, but we've learned every week and we've improved every week," Bartic said. "We've faced two very good opponents — you're talking two Top 5 teams in the state [Bridgeport and Musselman] — and we learned a lot from those games, especially in terms of handling a power run game like these guys have. But while these guys can run the ball, their quarterback (Jack Roy) has a big arm and they can throw it, too, so they can get you off balance, but our guys did a good job of being disciplined."
