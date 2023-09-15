BRIDGEPORT — One of the most anticipated matchups of the season, Fairmont Senior traveled to Bridgeport High for a hard fought game at Wayne Jamison Field Friday night.
The game ended in heartbreak for Fairmont Senior, suffering its first loss of the season 40-20.
“It hurts to lose,” Fairmont Senior Head Coach Nick Bartic said. “Especially big games, and especially when you’re in it to the end. Ultimately we have to learn from it and move on, apply what you learn in this one to the next one.”
Bridgeport utilized its trio of rushers, Josh Love, Zach Rohrig and Tanner Hathaway, to rush for over 430 yards against Fairmont Senior’s defense.
“We knew they were a run heavy offense with the wing-t,” Fairmont Senior quarterback Brody Whitehair said. “I feel like they’re disciplined. That definitely leads their offense and how they’re able to run the ball really well.”
Fairmont Senior boldly elected to receive the opening kickoff after winning the coin toss. It looked to have paid off when Whitehair connected with Dylan Ours for a 64-yard touchdown pass, but a holding call wiped the points off the board. The Polar Bears went three and out, giving Bridgeport control.
The Indians utilized a heavy rush attack to march 63 yards down the field on their first offensive possession. Hathaway capped off the drive with a five yard touchdown run with 6:57 to go in the first quarter. The extra point made it 7-0 in favor of Bridgeport.
The Polar Bears didn’t panic after being down for the first time all season. On the second play of the following drive, Whitehair found Navaughn Jones behind the secondary for a 64-yard passing touchdown. Cam Peschl’s point after tied the game 7-7 with 6:13 left in the first.
Fairmont Senior had another chance to score after it recovered the fumble kick return by Bridgeport. Unfortunately, Bridgeport’s defense pushed Fairmont Senior back, forcing a punt.
Bridgeport followed the same formula as its last drive and found similar results. Hathaway finished the drive with a three-yard rushing touchdown with 9:42 before halftime. The Indians took a 14-7 lead with the extra point.
The Polar Bears’ next drive would have ended early when Whitehair threw an interception, but the pick got called off by a penalty, and Fairmont Senior found itself with the ball at Bridgeport’s 16. Whitehair found Jones again for both of their second touchdowns of the game. Peschl’s extra point tied it 14-14 with 6:56 to go in the second quarter.
Bridgeport came close to scoring before halftime, but its first throw of the game, thrown by Love, resulted in an interception by Ours. Fairmont Senior kept the ball until halftime, as both teams entered the break tied.
Receiving the second half kickoff, Bridgeport took the lead with 11:23 left in the third quarter. Hathaway scored his third touchdown of the game, taking the ball in from seven yards out. Avery William’s extra point attempt was no good, making it 20-14.
Keeping the game close, Whitehair threw his third touchdown of the game, this time to Gavin Michael for 14 yards. Like on Bridgeport’s last score, Peschl’s point after kick was no good, blocked by the Indians, keeping the score tied at 20 with 7:44 to play in the third.
Fairmont Senior finally stopped Bridgeport on the next drive, but the Indians took it right back when Cale Culicerto picked off Whitehair. This became the edge Bridgeport needed for the rest of the game.
Love ran for Bridgeport’s fourth touchdown, punching it in on a three yard run. The extra point made it 27-20 for the Indians with 10:20 remaining in the game.
Whitehair threw his second interception after this, picked off by Rohrig. Fairmont Senior took it back shortly after when Trevor Bigelow fell on a fumble, but Bridgeport regained possession after Whitehair fumbled it two plays later.
To put the game away, Rohrig scored two touchdowns in the final 2:13 of the game — one for 28 yards and the other for 21. Rohrig single handedly doubled the lead for Bridgeport, as the Indians won 40-20.
“You just can’t get your head down,” Whitehair said. “You just got to accept it and move on. I feel like turnovers led us to that loss right there, and I’ll take my blame for that part of it. You got to keep your head up, look forward to the next week and move on quick.”
Whitehair finished the game throwing 15 of 31 for 222 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. He also had nine rushes for nine yards and a lost fumble.
To make the loss even more bitter for Fairmont Senior, Ours left the game in the third quarter due to injury. He didn’t return, taking out a big part of the Polar Bears’ offense.
“It effects the whole second half of the game,” Bartic said. “We adjust to that. Obviously that’s big to lose somebody like that. Our guys battled through that to the end, and then we had some guys step up. Something we’re gonna have to continue as we prep, as we move forward here to next week.”
Bartic said the team doesn’t know what specifically Ours’ injury is, but it has to do with his shoulder.
Next week, Fairmont Senior continues its road trip and heads north to University High School. Kickoff set for 7:30 on Friday, Sept. 22.
