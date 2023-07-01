FAIRMONT — For the last 40-plus years, the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears hoopsters have hosted a summer league for the area’s teams to get in some live offseason competition.
The three-day event has had its share of venue changes, head coaching changes, and most frequently, changes in the Fairmont Senior lineup joining the fray.
In that way, the more things change, the more they stay the same for the Bears, who participated in the league this past Tuesday through Thursday. The graduations of 2022-23 mainstays like DeSean Goode, Latique Williams, Connor Gower and Jaleel Law, along with incoming seniors Zycheus Dobbs and Andre Grant being temporarily unavailable, equated to a new-look Bears squad trotting out to the court.
And with the summer league coming at the tail-end of Fairmont Senior’s three-week live period, the word of the week from the three-day outing was improvement.
“It’s not cliche, but we want to improve daily,” Fairmont Senior head coach David Retton said. “We want to be better at the end of the three weeks than where we were at the beginning of the three weeks. At this time, I feel very happy with what our kids are showing at this time. And like I said, it’s three weeks. It’s only three weeks and I go back to last summer, we had a losing record in our summer games. There’s a bigger picture than wins and losses, there’s improving individually and improving as a team.”
“We just want to improve,” incoming sophomore Julz Butler said. “We stress that all three weeks; we just want to improve. We’re trying to figure out an idea of what we’re going to look like, what we’ll have to work on going into the season. We’re focused on improving.”
Butler came on strong during his freshman season, especially late in the year, where he made several starts and played extensively in the postseason and came through in big moments, like hitting a pair of fourth-quarter 3-pointers in the sectional championship against East Fairmont in an 11-point outing, and scoring 10 points in the state championship, including eight in the second half and five unanswered to end a crucial third quarter with a slim Polar Bear lead.
The immediate breakout for the young guard gave him plenty of on-the-job learning experience.
“The big thing was not being afraid to take that next step,” Butler said of his lessons from his freshman year. “Maybe being a little afraid to drive if you’re a little smaller, but not being afraid to improve and do more.”
Out on the floor during the three-day summer league, Butler had the ball in his hands most every possession, a change of pace from his decidedly off-the-ball style last season. Playing the role of lead guard was yet another experience helping form Butler into a better player.
“I’d definitely say it’s helping me,” Butler said. “It’s helping me get a new look at things on the floor that maybe I did not see from another position.”
“Julz is a very committed player,” Retton said. “You know you’re going to get 100% of his best effort every day. Every day in practice, every game. He thinks the game, he loves the game, and you’re going to get that every day. This year, heading into his sophomore year, it’s simply more about consistency. Consistency with how he plays, particularly on the defensive end. He’s working very hard at that.”
The summer league — and indeed the upcoming season — will also afford players who have sat and waited for their time to receive an opportunity at enlarged roles, with plenty of minutes up for grabs following the departure of the Bears’ four since-graduated seniors.
Players such as incoming senior Naelyn Chandra and incoming sophomore Darrell Claybrook got extensive run on Tuesday and Wednesday — the Thursday games were reserved more-so for teams’ JV squads — and could elevate themselves on the defending champion Polar Bears by the time winter arrives.
“They have an opportunity,” Retton said. “Hopefully with their roles expanding, they become more comfortable, and as a part of these three weeks, it’s good for them to establish themselves and feel comfortable. We’re making some strides.”
“All hard workers,” Butler said of his teammates. “They have all been working hard all of last year and all this summer so far. They all want to improve, and do what’s best for the team. They come every day to practice wanting to work hard.”
With the focus on improvement and refinement, the past three weeks have also been an opportunity for the Polar Bears’ coaches to sift through its need and determine what it will focus on at summer’s end.
“We’ve made progress,” Retton said. “We’ve played a lot of younger kids, and we’re trying to set ourselves up for the fall, to see what we need to focus on in the fall.”
“What’s our gameplan in the fall? What do we need to do, here’s the two or three major things we need to do defensively to start our fall? What’s the two or three major things that we need to do offensively to start our fall? That’s what this three weeks allows us to do.”
Yet with all the business of this past week, with the usual hectic energy of many a summer league tournament, complete with multiple games taking place in the same space, whistles blaring and parents cheering at all times, it was also important for Retton and the Bears to maintain perspective. After all, when each team hopes to be playing — February and March — are a long ways away yet.
“To sit here and say ‘Hey, we’re going to be this kind of team, we’re going to do this, we’re going to do that’ after three weeks, I can’t tell you that,” Retton said. “And it’s the same with everyone individually. What I can say is Julz, our other players, some of the young kids who will play JV ball this next year, freshmen who will play freshmen ball, they have all worked extremely hard and they’ve competed very hard. All-in-all, the three weeks have been a good springboard for the fall.”
