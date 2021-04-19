PLEASANT VALLEY — Befitting of the oddities and rigors of this young baseball season, Monday's newest edition of the storied East-West crosstown rivalry was hardly a classic showdown of remembrance and glory.
It was, however, an edition Fairmont Senior will certainly accept as the Polar Bears soundly defeated East Fairmont 7-2 in Pleasant Valley
"It's good for us because it's a conference and a sectional win — which those are two bigs things — and any time you beat (East) it's good," said Fairmont Senior coach Dave Ricer. "But we have a lot of things to improve."
Fairmont Senior (1-1) jumped on East Fairmont (0-3) 2-0 in the top of the second and led the rest of the way thereafter, tacking on an additional run in the top of the third and the top of the seventh, while getting a pair of runs in the top of the fifth on a shot to left field by senior Will Runyan that wound up as a two-RBI double after a slight misplay by East's outfield tracking the ball's initial flightpath.
"We missed opportunities," said East Fairmont coach Joe Price. "We left several guys on the basepaths, which we can't do that and expect to come out on the good side of the scoreboard, and then we got to make some routine plays here and there; when you give a team more than 21 outs, which we did this evening, bad things tend to happen."
Be it straight-up misplays resulting in errors or small missteps that forsook a possibility at an out, the Bees' defense did little to aid ace starting pitcher Cole Peschl as well as Connor Tingler and Clay Hershberger, both of whom came on in relief. In total, East's trio of arms gave up eight hits and conceded five walks versus a whopping 13 strikeouts.
"We didn't get intimidated by Peschl and that was the big thing — last week we got a little down against Lewis County, but this time, tonight, we didn't back down as much. Thirteen strikeouts is not anything to be happy about, but it is what it is," Ricer said.
"All of our guys are on a strict pitch count at this time in the year. Cole reached his, and the next guy up, Connor, came in and threw the ball well, but again, we had some missed opportunities in the field behind Connor (too); and even when Clay came in, he's banging off some rust, but he threw the ball nice," Price said. "Again, though, we have to pitch to contact and make plays in the field — that's what's going to allow us to come out on the good side of things."
Amid the dismay on both sides — which was perhaps best represented by both teams loading the bases with one out in the first inning only to still get skunked on the scoreboard — the overwhelming bright spot was the two-way performance by Fairmont Senior freshman pitcher Sammy Viani. Viani dealt a sparkling five full innings in which he allowed just five hits and one earned run to go with six strikeouts versus four walks. He also went 2-for-3 at the plate with an RBI.
"I see four years out of him, which is good," Ricer said of Viani with a smile. "A freshman coming into a game like this is a big deal, and he did well. We wouldn't have put him out there if we didn't think he could, and he did it, he did a nice job."
Viani first wedged his way out of the aforementioned bases loaded, one out jam in the first with consecutive strikeouts to dissolve the threat. Then he again worked out of trouble in the second inning by striking out EFHS No. 3 hitter Kenyan Coleman to strand another three base runners. He gave up his lone run in the third inning on an RBI double by East's Carter Brown out of the No. 5 hole, but he responded with a clean final two frames of work in the fourth and fifth, including a 1-2-3 inning in the fifth to end his night.
Along with Viani's five innings, Fairmont Senior also got 1.2 innings from Runyan and the final out of the game courtesy of Haden Jones' arm. At the plate, Runyan recorded a team-high three RBIs, while Viani, Gunner Riley, and Kyle Brubaker had two hits each.
Coleman recorded a team-high two hits for the Bees, as he smacked doubles in each of the first and sixth innings.
