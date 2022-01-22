FAIRMONT — Before embarking on their journeys to the Big 10 meet and beyond, championship season starts early for North Marion, East Fairmont, and Fairmont Senior.
The three Marion County teams converged on the Fairmont State Falcon Center Saturday to duke it out among themselves, and in a night filled with personal bests and close calls, Fairmont Senior took first place with a combined score of 238.
The Polar Bears took first place among the girls teams by a 71 point margin and finished second among the boys teams, scoring 76 points compared to East Fairmont's first-place 77 combined points.
"Not yet seeing the scores, I think all of them had really solid performances tonight," Fairmont Senior head coach Rob Clevenger said immediately after competition. "All our swimmers did well. They were really excited for the county competition. They were really striving hard, they put out a lot of effort this evening. I think the scores will show that."
Fairmont Senior's team of Nevaeh Premo, Audrie Smith, Alexis Ramsey and Tella Episcopo finished first in the girls 200 yard relay medley, and the boys likewise finished first in their own 200 yard medley relay, with the team of Carter Southern, Cooper Ciemania, Grant Broadhurst, and Brady McMullen taking the gold.
In the girls 200 yard freestyle relay, Fairmont Senior's team of Ashlyn Bennington, Audrie Smith, Caroline Hamilton and Mia Abruzzino captured first place. The Polar Bears also won the girls 400 yard freestyle relay with a team of Ashlyn Bennington, Caroline Hamilton, Alexis Ramsey and Abruzzino.
Abruzzino finished first overall in the girls 50 yard freestyle with a final time of 27.46. Broadhurst's final time of 23.98 earned him first place in the boys 50 yard freestyle. Broadhurst kept it up in the 100 yard freestyle, finishing in 55.30 seconds to take first place. Ramsey also got first for Fairmont Senior, clocking a 1:00.09 in the girls 100 yard freestyle.
Bennington took first place in both the girls 500 yard freestyle and 100 yard backstroke. Abruzzino added another first place finish in the girls 100 yard breaststroke. On the boys side, Southern also won first place in the 100 yard breaststroke for Fairmont Senior.
For East Fairmont, they can stake claim to first place overall in the boys' side of the competition, taking first place with 77 total points. The Bees' girls team finished in second place with 91 points for a combined second place finish with 168.
"I think overall, all the boys and the girls for East just did a fantastic job," East Fairmont boys head coach Emily Gallagher said. "We're getting towards the end of our season, and we're trying to get our times down. This was a good meet to have with county rivals who are going to push each other."
After Caleb Satterfield broke a school record in the Bees' last meet, on Saturday he was a part of a 200 meter freestyle relay that took first place and came within two seconds of setting a new best time for their school. The team was composed of Satterfield, Joshua McPherson, Andrew Franks and Dominic Fantasia.
"For our boys team, that's been our motivation this season," Gallagher said. "We're hoping to break that record this season, and to make it to states."
East's Breanna Waldron came in first in the girls 200 yard freestyle after clocking a 2:16.89. The Bees' Zoe Boyles and Joshua McPherson finished 200 yard individual medleys in 2:54.50 and 2:41.94, respectively. McPherson also finished first in the boys 500 yard freestyle. Matthias Freeman claimed first place in the 100 yard backstroke with a 1:48.26.
North Marion finished third with 34 points from their girls team and 18 from their boys team. With the smaller number of swimmers they had competing, the Huskies were focused on individual progression and less on overall team score.
"I think we did really well," North Marion head coach Todd Goblinger said. "We're getting better all the time. We had some personal bests tonight, some strong finishes. We're getting ready for a couple big meets coming up really quick, and we're feeling good about it."
The athletes who got personal bests on Saturday were Steven Stewart and Delanie Talkington. Stewart finished 30.89 in the boys 50 yard freestyle and a 1:25.86 in the 100 yard backstroke. Talkington clocked a 1:43.82 in the 100 yard backstroke and a 1:28.93 in the 100 yard freestyle.
Gage Willis swam a 2:44.21 in the 200 yard freestyle to give North a first-place finish in the event.
The senior swimmers of all three squads were recognized at the beginning of the night, among other things, all of their future plans were announced as the fourth-year athletes were honored.
The three teams now look forward to the upcoming championship competitions.
"Fairmont Senior and North Marion, they have state swimmers on their team," Gallagher said. "And to race against them and keep it competitive is a blessing and something that we can use to help us as well going forward."
Combined Scores
1. Fairmont Senior— 238
2. East Fairmont— 168
3. North Marion— 52
Women's Team Rankings
1. Fairmont Senior— 162
2. East Fairmont— 91
3. North Marion— 34
Men's Team Rankings
1. East Fairmont— 77
2. Fairmont Senior— 76
3. North Marion— 18
