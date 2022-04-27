FAIRMONT — The Fairmont Senior Polar Bears blasted off to a 5-0 lead after the first quarter of their road game against rival East Fairmont and never looked back.
Nine different players crossed the plate for the Polar Bears as they compiled 15 hits in a 21-run day. In the circle, freshman Michaela Egidi put her stamp on another great outing, limiting the Bees to four hits and striking out four across the five-inning game.
Adriana Bond took the loss for East, pitching three innings before ceding to Marissa Delbrook for the final two innings. Bond struck out two batters, while Delbrook struck out four.
A 21-1 win put a damper on East Fairmont’s senior day, where seniors Hayle King, Faith Gaines, Carly Ledsome, and Blair Nuzum were honored before the game for their work and dedication to the Bees’ program through their time at East.
“It was nice to have all my seniors here tonight,” East Fairmont head coach Steve Swiger said. “I love them all, it’s going to be sad to see them go.”
“It’s not just this year, it’s been all four years. All four of them have given a great deal to this team, they’ve meant a lot to me.”
Carly Ledsome accounted for two of East’s four hits — a double in the first inning and a single in the third. Ledsome came around for the Bees’ sole run of the evening in the first, driven in on a ground out by Victoria Snyder.
For the Polar Bears, Liz Murphy and Libby McDougal paced the team with three hits each. McDougal had two singles, a double and a sac fly to finish with four RBI’s and a stolen base.
Murphy came up a triple shy of the cycle, totaling a stolen base, five runs and three RBI’s across five plate appearances. The senior cleared a two-run home run over the right-center wall and put the Polar Bears up 7-1 with no outs in the second inning.
“We hit the ball well today, we ran the bases pretty well,” Fairmont Senior head coach John Murphy said. “This is a good way to roll into sectionals starting the first of the month. We got excellent pitching today. Don’t know how many hits [Edigi] gave up, but boy, it wasn’t many.”
Edigi was efficient with the ball Wednesday, not walking or hitting a batter while facing just 18 batters through her five innings of one-run ball.
“She had a lot of movement, and she was able to hit her spots in the majority of the pitches,” Murphy said. “Once you’ve played each other a couple times, you see what not to throw. I think the last time we played, Faith Gaines went 3-3, so we knew what not to throw to Faith. She’s an excellent ball player and she’ll be a big loss to their program, moving on as a senior.”
Mikayla Hose (2-4, one RBI, one run), Mikayla Shepherd (2-4 five runs, two RBI), Jessica Jenkins (2-4, two RBI, two runs), and Michaela Egidi (2-3, one RBI, one run) also had multi-hit games for Fairmont Senior.
For the Bees, Marissa Delbrook and Ansley Atha had East’s other two hits, both singles.
Fairmont Senior put together a five-run first inning, a two-run second, three runs in the third, five in the fourth and six in the fifth inning of Wednesday’s rivalry game. With the contest possibly being the final chapter of this year’s East-West rivalry, the Polar Bears were energized against their cross-town opponent.
“They’re always up for the cross-town rival game,” Murphy said. “These are the kind of experiences they’ll talk about at their class reunions. We came up on the upside, but there’s been plenty of times we’ve come to this field and that didn’t happen, so we always relish those opportunities. Steve always puts together a great program, and every time we play East, it’s always something special. Whether it’s a meaningful game or just a regular season game.
“It’s a rivalry game, you always want to play your hardest,” Liz Murphy said. “But it means even more, especially since they ended our season last year, you just want that more. It feels good to win.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.