FAIRMONT — They say the sequel never beats the original.
But round two between Fairmont Senior and Robert C. Byrd was an exception to that rule on Wednesday, as the Bears entered the fourth period down 36-32, but ripped off a 14-0 run to put away the Eagles 53-42.
Fairmont Senior scored 21 points in the fourth and grabbed nine offensive rebounds — a departure from the tone of the game to that point — to ultimately end the game with the same 11-point differential their Dec. 31 contest concluded with.
“We played really well the last five and a half, six minutes of the game,” Fairmont Senior head coach David Retton said. “The first 26 minutes, our movement on offense was really poor, our defense — they got every loose ball, if the ball was on the ground they had it. If the ball was tapped, they had it. It turned at the end of the game. We got every loose ball, we got every loose tap. Our guys gave great effort at the end.”
Desean Goode led the way on the boards, grabbing 17 in a monster 13-17 double-double.
Despite some mental lapses early — passes to unexpecting players, and defense that riled up the Fairmont Senior coaches on the bench — the Bears still led 17-11 after one, and 28-22 at halftime.
The third quarter started well enough, with Desean Goode converting two inside baskets to stretch the lead to 10, but a 14-0 run from Byrd gave the Eagles the lead heading into the fourth, 36-32. A Quinton Cooley corner three put Byrd in front 34-32, and the Eagles looked poised to stage an upset going into the final quarter. Cooley finished with five points.
Byrd played good defense deep into possessions, and frustrated the Bears to 2-10 shooting in the quarter.
From the start of the final frame though, Fairmont Senior looked locked-in and swarmed every loose ball and miss. Zycheus Dobbs got the offensive rebound-party started by ending up with his own missed free throw after a bunch of bodies hit the deck in a scrum for the ball. While still grounded, Dobbs flipped the ball to Joseph Uram for a basket, and the Bears were off and running.
Five different players contributed towards Fairmont Senior’s nine offensive rebounds in the fourth, as the Bears finished with 19 offensive boards on the night. The advantage on the glass was a key factor in getting Fairmont Senior back in the win column after a loss to Lincoln in their previous game.
“When you can control the boards, those put backs, keeping the ball alive, those are big possessions,” Retton said. “In essence, I think it broke them, to be able to have a second chance, third chance, and also work some time off the clock.”
A Dom Viani 3-pointer — Fairmont Senior’s first 3-pointer since the first quarter — gave the Bears back the lead, 41-40, with 5:06 to play, and a Uram steal and quick assist to Dobbs on the very next play started to put some distance between the two teams.
The Bears peaked at the right time on Wednesday, clicking when they needed to. The ball movement improved in the fourth, showcased by a three-pass ball reversal that boomeranged around the court before finally finding an open Pharoah Fields, who drilled a 3 to put Fairmont Senior ahead 48-40 with 2:30 to play. It was a far departure from how the Bears started the game off.
“You look at ‘why,’ I can’t answer that,” Retton said. “We were not aggressive with the basketball for 24, 25 minutes. We weren’t aggressive. Our movement was very stagnant, we tried to throw the ball in, throw the ball in, and we had zero movement. Once we got good movement, then we’re able to get the ball inside, we’re able to drive it, kick it.
“One of the plays where we had excellent movement — we had Pharoah, we’re reversing the ball, I knew if we had a great shot he was going to make it. You say he’s a good shooter — well he’s a good shooter when he takes the right shot. It was a very important 3, and this is a very good win for us. Regardless of what we did for 26 minutes, it’s how we finish the game, and that was a big way for us to finish the game.”
Dobbs’ 15 points and five assists both led the Bears, and the sophomore also added seven rebounds and three blocks. Fields’ three 3’s contributed to his 10 points. Eric Smith totaled six points, five rebounds, and two steals. Dom Viani had six as well, including the 3 that gave Fairmont Senior the lead back in the fourth. Uram ended with three points, a rebound, four assists, a block and three steals.
For Byrd, Brayden Thomason had a game-high 19, Charles Hawkins had eight, Jeremiah King tallied six, Cooley had five, and each of Bryce Byrd and Nathaniel Jenkins had two.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.