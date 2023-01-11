FAIRMONT — Close games mean trips to the free throw line late, but the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears girls took it to the extreme Wednesday, shooting 20 free throws while converting a single field goal in the fourth quarter in a close one against the Elkins Tigers, holding onto their lead in a 43-37 win.
The Polar Bears held their opponents to just four points in the first quarter, and just seven points in the second. Fairmont Senior led 8-4 after one quarter and 19-11 at halftime.
They switched their defense as needed throughout the game, utilizing more man defense early and zone defense late, a versatility that helped Fairmont Senior set a new defensive benchmark, holding their opponents to their lowest total all season.
“We were able to change things defensively,” Fairmont Senior head coach Corey Hines said. “Our man defense was pretty good until we started letting them drive to the lane. That’s one thing — we have some younger kids in key positions. One thing I was explaining to the seniors, ‘You guys got to be able to step up to allow these kids to grow.’”
The Polar Bears’ Sadaya Jones led all scorers Wednesday with 20 points. Jones scored 12 of those points in the second half, including a fourth quarter where the sophomore went 6-12 at the foul line in the fourth quarter, knocking down enough of her attempts to keep distance between her team and the Tigers.
“People keep forgetting, she’s just a sophomore,” Hines said. “What we’re working on in those situations, we want the ball in her hands. I know she plays a lot of minutes and sometimes she gets tired, but it’s all about execution at the end.
“She came up in a lot of big plays, big buckets, and she made free throws.”
Claira Hager joined Jones in double figures with 11. Cam Morgan and Joclyn Silva each scored five, while Charlee Beresford scored two.
For Elkins, Gracelin Corley and Celia Ricotelli each scored seven, Madeline Belan and Addyson Cogar each scored six. Karah Bennet scored four, Jaylen Tacy scored three, and both Layla Fletcher and Hannah Davis scored two.
Leading 29-21 after three quarters, the Polar Bears had attempted 15 free throws in the game’s first three quarters, making eight. In the fourth quarter though, Fairmont Senior shot 21 free throws, making 12.
As Elkins trimmed the lead to as little as three points at times — Belan scored all six of her points in the quarter — the Polar Bears relied on those trips to the line, and were helped by an aggressive Tigers defense that quickly got into the bonus. Elkins committed 15 fouls in the second half, 24 total.
A steal by Jones and pass up the court to Hager for a layup with 4:45 to play represented the lone field goal of the fourth for Fairmont Senior, who still managed to score 14 points in the fourth quarter, their highest-scoring quarter Wednesday.
The shot also marked a turning point for the Polar Bears, who cut short momentum from the Tigers and pushed their lead back to six, leading 36-30 at the time.
With a close win in the bag, Fairmont Senior improves to 2-8, while the Tigers fall to 6-5.
“I’m just thankful we were able to get out of here with a win,” Hines said. “We got to learn to execute better at the end and play with a lead. I’m proud of these ladies.”
The Polar Bears play on the road on Friday, traveling to Buckhannon-Upshur.
Around the Area
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
East Fairmont 68, Lincoln 58
North Marion 79, Philip Barbour 69 (Olivia Toland 32 points, Emma Freels 26 points.)
Wheeling 92, Fairmont State 81
