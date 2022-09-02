FAIRMONT — There’s going to be a lot of “round two’s” for the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears this season, all of them tests for the team.
The Bears passed their first test against an opponent that beat them last year, taking Friday’s rematch against The Linsly School Cadets, 27-24.
"Our motivation was high, that was something we talked about leading up to this week," Fairmont Senior head coach Nick Bartic said. "We talked about last season, revisited all the adversity that we had to face leading up to that game. And this season, with Jiggy [Germaine Lewis] out, we had to face a little bit coming in this year too. The incentive was as high as it gets after last season. Really proud of our guys for getting the job done."
Sophomores Brody Whitehair and Cannon Dinger were pivotal in the victory, both building off their work in week one.
Dinger performed in all areas — a 30-yard touchdown catch with 90 second to go before halftime, then a pick-six not 30 seconds later. Both plays helped put the Bears up 17-7 going into the locker rooms. Dinger snagged another interception in the third quarter for good measure, and ended with 47 receiving yards on two catches.
"This is his kind of game," Bartic said of his receiver. "That's why he's in there, he's kind of packaged in, and those are things that he's capable of doing. He has a lot of natural instincts and a lot of natural ability and that was on display tonight."
Whitehair finished with 152 passing yards and a touchdown, as well as netting 66 rushing yards, which included a 51-yard fourth-quarter touchdown run on a read option that fooled everyone. One block by who else but Cannon Dinger downfield and Whitehair made it into the end zone scot-free with under three minutes left in the game.
Whitehair’s touchdown rush capped the score at 27-17. Following the score, Linsly did make it all the way down inside Fairmont Senior’s 20-yard line before stalling out with 90 seconds to play
Linsly decided to try for a field goal to make it a one-possession game, but Dylan Ours had other plans, as the junior got a perfect start around the edge and batted down the kick attempt to end any hopes of a comeback.
Linsly still had timeouts in their back pocket, and got the ball back on the Bears’ side of the field with under 30 seconds to go. The Cadets scored a moot touchdown with five seconds to play to cement the final score.
Ours didn’t have as easy a time against Linsly’s front as he did last week in a 150-yard performance, but still finished with 66 yards from scrimmage, a tackle for loss on defense, and a blocked field goal on special teams.
"That's max effort on both sides," Bartic said of the game. "That was a battle royale. It was high-level competition and to be able to go out in a game like that, it feels a lot better than the opposite result."
Fairmont Senior trailed 7-3 after the first quarter, as Linsly got their biggest play of the game with 9:00 to go in the quarter. Quarterback Atley Cowan escaped a near-sack and found receiver Jy’Leik Johnson open along the sideline. Johnson took the pass 80 yards to the end zone to vault the Cadets ahead of the Bears, who had scored on Nate Flower’s 35-yard field goal on their very first drive.
The first quarter was marred by penalties, with the teams combining for nine violations, not counting several which were declined.
In total, both teams accrued 60 penalty yards.
Fairmont Senior receiver Jayden Cheriza got the Bears down to the one-yard line halfway through the second quarter after a 21-yard catch where the junior showed off his elusiveness after the catch. The Bears, though, would fumble at the goal line.
Cheriza finished with a team-high six catches for 72 receiving yards.
Dinger’s touchdown reception and pick-six propped up the Bears to a halftime advantage.
Linsly managed to make it down to Fairmont Senior’s 15-yard line by the skin of their teeth, and kicker Lane Kendzerski nailed a 35-yard field goal to make it 17-10.
The Bears had long stretches of good play against the pass Friday, with Trey Longwell standing out in particular. The senior recorded three pass break-ups while being targeted seven times, allowing just one reception for nine yards.
The score stood 17-10 going into the fourth quarter, but the Bears would add another Flower field-goal to their total following a Linsly face mask penalty on a third-and-nine where Whitehair got his facemask grabbed while throwing the ball away. In a game with penalties aplenty, the facemask may have been the most costly.
Flower’s field goal put the Bears ahead two possessions.
Another touchdown pass to Johnson brought the Cadets back within three, 20-17, with 5:25 to play, but just as Linsly grew closer, Whitehair’s long run put just enough distance between the two teams.
Fairmont Senior next faces Preston on the road, Sept. 9 at 7:00 p.m.
